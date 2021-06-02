3 Reasons to Get Fiberglass Doors For Your Home

Windows and doors are important elements that form the aesthetics of our home. Fiberglass doors are strong and affordable replacements for the usual wooden doors. They look just like wooden doors - minus the usual durability or design problems.
If you're looking to replace your entry doors, here are 3 reasons why you should go for the fiberglass kind. You can always check with your local windows and doors supplier to get extra help.
Durable
Fiberglass doors are strong and built to last. They can withstand strong winds, rain, even airborne debris. Criminals will find it hard to punch through or wreck this door!
The strength of fiberglass is comparable to steel, if not better. It won't dent or scratch like steel does. It won't peel or chip, which often happens in steel or wooden doors.
This durability is made possible by the high-strength composite materials used to create the frame.
The exterior, on the other hand, is made with high-impact, compression-molded fiberglass.
These materials - which are lightweight - are very durable.
Unlike wood, fiberglass doors won't warp, rot, or swell. Add to that, they can easily resist destructive natural elements. Moisture, sun, and insects are no match for fiberglass doors.
More importantly, these doors require little to no maintenance. All you need to do is wipe the dirt off the surface with a soft cloth and polish.
To keep your doors looking good, you just need to apply spray-on wax once a year. That's pretty much it!
Energy Efficient
Apart from being durable, fiberglass doors can keep your home insulated and sound-proofed as well. This is made possible by the polyurethane material that surrounds its core.
Fiberglass doors promote energy efficiency by slowing the flow of heat. That way, the heat stays in during the winter - while the heat remains out during the summer.
With fiberglass doors, you won't have to worry about high utility bills!
Visually Pleasing
Fiberglass doors, without a doubt, can beautify your home. They look similar to wooden doors, which make them good options for classic front door ideas.
In case you want to refresh your door's look, you can repaint your smooth fiberglass door. You have the option to stain textured doors as well.
Compared to wooden doors, you don't have to worry about the paint peeling or chipping. Even with prolonged use, the color will stay on for a long time.
If you're thinking of updating your doors, then a fiberglass door should be your top consideration. It's durable, energy-efficient, beautiful - and definitely worth every penny!