Investing in real estate or buying a property is an extremely important decision that someone makes. It is because investing in a housing society requires a heavy amount, and it is confusing to choose a specific residential complex for the investment. Countryside Farms is a residential society that is famous for several features. This blog will help you find 3 reasons to invest in Countryside Farms. Following are the reasons discussed below:
1. Theme-Based Blocks:
One of the reasons to invest in the housing venture is that Countryside Farms contains theme-based residential blocks. It is a society of farmhouses, and the most exciting feature of the farmhouse community is the uniqueness of all the blocks. It features five unique blocks such as:
·Royal Block
·Polo Block
·Venus Block
·Winchester Block
·Amazon Block
The Royal Block contains a wide green golf course. The Polo Block has a vast ground that enables the residents to play polo. The Venus Block comprises a fish-catching spot. The Amazon Block is based on a wildlife theme. The residents can enjoy green forests and experience a lifestyle close to nature.
The Winchester Block provides the residents with a wide space where they can practice archery and shooting. These all features cannot be found in any residential housing venture in Rawalpindi and. Tajarat Properties also recommends the housing society for its exclusive amenities.
2. Prime Location:
Another reason for investing in Countryside Farms is the prime and accessible location. The housing scheme is located at Bassali Road near Rawat and Grand Trunk (GT) Road. The location of Countryside Farms is highly accessible from Defence Housing Society, Bahria Town, and Giga Mall. Other accessible points are mentioned below:
·Giga Mall
·PAES Housing Society
·Institute of Space Technology (IST)
·Rawat Road
·Bahria Phase IV
·Ayub National Park
·Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST)
·Gulberg Greens
·Zaraj Housing Society
3. Expert Developers:
The third reason to invest in the farmhouse society is the expert developers. The developers of Countryside Farms are SIM Premiere Development Private Limited, ZeeDES (Engineering & Design Consultants), and Zee Brothers Private Limited. The farmhouse complex is developed by experienced architects and engineers. These developers have highly proficient staff who work with dedication. Citi Housing Kharian is another housing scheme designed by an expert team of developers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Below are the answers to frequently asked questions:
Q1: Who are the developers of Countryside Farms?
Ans: SIM Premiere Development Private Limited, ZeeDES (Engineering & Design Consultants), and Zee Brothers Private Limited are the developers of the housing society.
Q2: Where is Countryside Farms located?
Ans: It is located at Bassali Road, which is near Grand Trunk Road and Rawat Road.
Q3: Is Countryside Farms a legal society?
Ans: Countryside Farms NOC is soon to be approved by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).
Q4: How many blocks are available in Countryside Farms?
Ans: There are five blocks, including Royal Block, Venus Block, Polo Block, Amazon Block, and Winchester Block.
Q5: Is Countryside Farms affordable?
Ans: Yes, considering the uniqueness of the blocks and luxurious facilities, it is an affordable residential society. It offers flexible and easy payment plans that contain monthly installments.
Conclusion:
Countryside Farms is a farmhouse complex that is located at Bassali Road. It is famous for its theme-based blocks and luxurious features. The blog has discussed 3 reasons to invest in Countryside Farms. If you are interested in investing in real estate market, you may consult Sky Marketing for further queries and details.
