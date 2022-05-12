3 reasons to take a personal loan when salaried

A personal loan is an unsecured loan offered by all lending institutions in India, based on a person’s financial credentials, age, city of residence, employment profile, etc. It has a higher rate of interest than secured loans, but it has simple application and disbursal processes. Indeed, this loan is sanctioned quicker than other loans, and has a shorter tenure as well (usually spanning a few months, depending on the principal borrowing).
If you are a salaried person, it makes a lot of sense to borrow a personal loan rather than explore other funding avenues. This is why:
#1 It keeps your savings intact from short-term expenses.
Wishing to buy an expensive new phone or a set of home appliances, you might immediately dip into your savings to pay for them. After all, that’s what savings are for, right? They pay for your needs whenever they arise. But think about this a bit: you spend years building a savings fund, but it takes just a few minutes to empty out your savings. It takes tremendous self-control, commitment and discipline to stay the course and save money regularly every month. Over time, it develops into a large fund of money. But it should be used for major milestones in your life, and not for short term needs like making expensive purchases. Instead of spending your savings fund, why not use an instant loan app and get a personal loan? The loan is repaid in a few months, and it keeps your savings intact.
#2 It is accessed quickly during emergencies.
An online loan from a reputed loan app offers the quickest financial solution in an emergency. An emergency always comes unannounced, and it catches you short. You might be ill prepared to pay a large amount of money at short notice. For example, a family member may meet with an accident and require life-saving surgery, or your child might want to go on a study tour with the rest of their school, or creditors may come calling and you would want to settle their debt quickly. Time is of the essence at such times, and any delays can prove to be hazardous. You could borrow money from your friends or even liquidate an investment or two – but these are avenues best left unexplored, and they might not yield immediate results. In contrast, you can apply on a loan app and get the personal loan in a few hours. It helps immensely when time is less and the need is great.
#3 It can pay off old debt.
As a salaried person, your only source of income is the salary you draw from your job. You wish to maximise it by spending only on essentials, while using the rest to make investments for the future. However, some part of your monthly income is diverted towards paying off past loans. Managing multiple loan EMIs can become a hassle, and also eat into your income. Instead of continuing with the practice of paying multiple EMIs, do a tally of the total outstanding and take an online loan to repay it. This does two things: One, the older loans are repaid in full at last, and two, you now only repay the personal loan EMI instead of multiple EMIs. This is known as debt consolidation and it makes financial management much easier.
How to get a loan from an instant loan app
● Install the preferred loan app and set it up in a few steps.
● Check the personal loan product in detail – check interest rate being offered, documents list, schedule of fees and charges, loan eligibility criteria, penalties and late payment fees, etc.
● Apply for the loan as directed. Meanwhile, self-attest the document copies and keep the set ready to be picked up from your home for submission.
● The app checks your eligibility, credit score, documents set and repayment history. If all factors check out, the loan request is approved and the amount disbursed to your account.
● You can repay the personal loan in simple EMIs over a period of a few months.
Can you think of any other good reasons to take a personal loan? Tell our readers in the comments below.