3 Top Tokens To Hold For 2023: Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) And Collateral Network (COLT)

The crypto market comprises thousands of coins, making it quite hard to pick which to invest in. However, experts believe that Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) show a lot of promise for 2023. But is there something better?
The answer is yes! Collateral Network (COLT), currently in stage 2 of its public presale, sweeps the competition with its 3500% growth potential.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is the first Web3 decentralized lending platform for real-world assets on the blockchain, set to transform the lending industry as we know it.
Namely, you can use your watches, real estate and collectables as collateral on the Collateral Network (COLT) and borrow money against them, which is a more secure way of getting funds than what the current lending platforms on the blockchain offer.
For instance, suppose you have a $40,000 watch. You can use it as collateral and send it to Collateral Network (COLT), where the team will value it and store it in its vault.
Then, Collateral Network (COLT) will mint an NFT to represent the physical version of the asset and further fractionalize the 100% asset-backed NFT so that many people can lend smaller amounts of money to fund the loan.
After you repay the principal loan and interest, Collateral Network (COLT) will redeem your watch from its vault and burn the NFTs. Moreover, lenders can benefit from periodic payments.
In essence, Collateral Network (COLT) strives to solve the current issues of the lending industry by providing a permissionless and boardless platform with a fast turnaround, competitive rates, and flexible terms.
Currently, the Collateral Network (COLT) is in stage 2 of its public presale, and the token is trading at $0.014. However, experts predict the price could rise 35x in the upcoming months.
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is a blockchain platform that provides censorship-resistant smart contract functionality. Recently, the Solana (SOL) network has sparked talks due to the release of the Web3 mobile device called Sagam.
However, the release didn’t boost the activity on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem as anticipated, with the token’s price decreasing from its yearly $26.00 high on April 16th.
Solana (SOL), at the time of writing, trades at $24.76, with a 0.29% price increase in 24 hours. However, the Solana (SOL) trading volume has decreased by 40.27% in the last 24 hours.
Still, due to the Solana (SOL) RSI continuous rise, currently above 50, experts believe that the Solana (SOL) bulls could overpower the Solana (SOL) bears and get the price on an uptrend.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot (DOT) is one of the most innovative crypto projects today, providing blockchains with interoperability like no other competitor. Polkadot (DOT) currently ranks 11th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
The Polkadot (DOT) token has experienced a 7% increase in price over the last month, with the current RSI value being over 63.
Polkadot (DOT), at the time of writing, is trading at $6.91, with a 3.04% increase in price in the last day. Additionally, the trading volume for Polkadot (DOT) appreciated by 13.96%.
This current Polkadot (DOT) state has led experts to believe that the token has strong potential, especially if the Polkadot (DOT) buyers help maintain this momentum.
