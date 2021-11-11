November 11: Some of us really love our cars, and why not? They get us where we need to go, and a lot of times, they even reflect our personalities a little. For those of us, that really love our rides, the only one that we’re going to trust with detailing is going to be ourselves.
Let’s take a look at 4 benefits of doing car detailing by yourself!
Doing it yourself saves money
When you’ve stocked up on detailing supplies and the right car cleaning products, then it’s significantly less expensive to give your car the preventative maintenance that it needs to look pristine as the years go by.
If you compare it to the costs of having it done, there’s simply no contest – by doing it yourself, you know the job is done right, and you’re saving money in the process!
DIY means more frequent detailing is easy
You’ve already got the car detailing products, and that’s the pricey part, the rest is all about time. For many of us, cleaning every weekend is no big deal – we love our cars, and frankly, it’s harder NOT to clean them.
By stocking up on the supplies that you need then you can scratch this itch anytime that you like, and as a result, your car will get detailed much more frequently than if you’d taken the much more financially prohibitive option of paying a detailing business to do it.
You extend the lifespan of your car
Frequent detailing also extends the overall lifespan of your car. The upholstery is a good example. A little bit of the right lotions, and you’ve got UV protection, and the material stays supple and rich. With your paint job, constant care ensures that your ride is always neat and shiny.
Everyone knows that taking care of your things means that they will last longer, and your vehicle is certainly no exception to this rule.
Your vehicle resale value is premium
Finally, by taking the responsibility to detail on your own, you help to keep your vehicle’s resale value at the top of the line. People are going to be much more likely to pay top-dollar for a vehicle that has some years on it, but looks and smells like new.
It just makes sense, you know?
Some closing words on DIY detailing
Detailing your car on your own is really the best way to go. All it takes is the right products and a little love for your car, and you can keep it looking and smelling like new for many years to come. Best of all, you know that the job is going to be done right because no one is going to love your car more than you!
So, stock up on your supplies and take good care of your ride. You’ve got a lot of years ahead of you!