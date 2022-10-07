4 Best Nitric Oxide Supplements For ED In 2022

If you have erectile dysfunction or ED issues, you're not alone. It's a common problem many men face at some point in their lives. Fortunately, it is not the end of the world. You can improve the situation by taking the best nitric oxide supplements for ED.
Men in their 20s have 100 percent nitric oxide levels, but the body's ability to make nitric oxide declines with age. Decreased nitric oxide levels can cause blood pressure increase and cardiovascular and sexual health problems. Your sex drive can diminish and can create a rippling effect causing frustration on your side and dissatisfaction from your partner.
What is Nitric Oxide?
Nitric oxide is a natural substance that helps to dilate and relax blood vessels. When the blood vessels relax and widen, blood flow and circulation will improve, which is essential for achieving and maintaining an erection.
Nitric oxide also increases stamina and endurance and helps to lessen muscle soreness after intense workouts. Because of its multiple functions, health supplement companies use nitric oxide in pre-workout supplements to help boost the strength and endurance of the consumers.
This substance acts as an important messenger molecule that communicates with your cardiovascular, nervous, and immune systems. As people age, nitric oxide levels decrease and can cause blood pressure issues and cardiovascular and sexual health problems.
The market is saturated with numerous supplements claiming to help address ED, which could confuse you about which product is the best. Let's look at some of them to ensure that you take the right supplement to address your problem.
For this review, we looked at the best nitric oxide supplements for ED. We considered the ingredients, effectiveness, price range, quality, and customer reviews. The following four products are formulated to boost nitric oxide levels at an optimal rate with minimal side effects.
1. Nitric-Max by CrazyBulk- Best for enhancing performance, energy boost, and increasing strength
2. VigRX Nitric Oxide - Best for boosting sexual performance in men
3. Magnify - Best for increased muscle pumps and explosive workouts
4. Onnit Total Nitric Oxide - Best for performance and pump
Here is our detailed review of the best nitric oxide supplements for ED
#1 Nitric-Max by CrazyBulk - Best for enhancing performance, energy boost, and increasing strength
Nitric-Max is a pre-workout supplement and effective formula designed for those looking to boost performance and strength. It is a pre-workout supplement formulated to raise the natural nitric oxide production within the body and regulate blood flow.
With higher nitric oxide levels, you'll have more blood flow to the muscles, which means quicker recovery, more oxygen, and more stamina. This dietary supplement works best with proper exercise and a well-balanced diet.
CrazyBulk, a California-based multinational company, is the distributor of Nitric-Max and over 30 health supplements for bodybuilders.
How does it work?
Increased Energy & Endurance. Nitric-Max increases your natural nitric oxide levels, which relaxes and widens your blood vessels. This results in more blood, oxygen, and nutrients will be quickly carried to your muscles during workouts, increasing your strength and stamina. It also delays fatigue, so you can push your workout sessions to the max.
Enhances performance. Nitric-Max boosts your nitric oxide levels naturally, allowing your blood vessels to relax and expand. With more blood, oxygen, and nutrients reaching your muscles during workouts, you will gain more strength and stamina. Nitric-Max helps postpone fatigue to push your workouts to their limits.
Amplified Pumps. A massive increase in blood flow to your muscles will result in longer-lasting pumps. You'll recover quickly from your exercises because oxygen and glucose are given much more rapidly to your exhausted, hungry muscles. The increased blood pumping to your muscles will make you experience longer-lasting pumps.
Nitric-Max Ingredients
Here are the ingredients of Nitric-Max:
Nitric Oxide (80mg)- supports a healthy and well-functioning circulatory system. Nitric Oxide can improve your muscle performance, enhance your body composition, regulate healthy blood pressure levels, and speed up your recovery after working out. Nitric Oxide relaxes your blood vessels to allow a steady circulation of both blood and oxygen all over the body.
L-ARGININE (1800mg)- an amino acid that can aid better blood circulation and oxygen flow throughout the body. It ensures optimal growth hormone secretion and supports a faster production of your testosterone hormone. It enhances your power, strength, and endurance.
Other ingredients:
• Microcrystalline Cellulose
• Crospovidone
• Stearic Acid
• Vegetable Stearate
• Silica
• Hydroxypropyl
• Propylene Glycol
• Triacetin
Pros and Cons
Pros
• Increase your energy levels and endurance
• Helps support good blood and oxygen circulation throughout the body
• Speeds up muscle development and recovery after a workout
• Provide massive strength gains
• Helps manage your weight and increases the fat-burning process in the body.
• Helps maximize your performance, especially during your workouts
• Safe and Legal
• Comes with a money-back guarantee.
• No harmful additives, fillers, or habit-forming stimulants
• No need for needles or injections
• No reported side effects
• Fast recovery times
Cons
• Pricey
• Limited reviews
Recommended Usage
The recommended dosage for Nitric-Max is two tablets with water about 20 minutes before you start your workout. Take the supplement for a workout period is two months, paired with a suitable diet and workout plan. You can also stack with other CrazyBulk products to get the best results.
Price
A bottle of Nitric-Max containing 60 tablets is available at a discounted price of $64.99 on CrazyBulk's official website. If you want to save money, avail yourself of the Bulk and Save offer. Purchase two bottles for a discounted price of $129.99 and get one bottle free, plus free shipping.
#2 VigRX Nitric Oxide - Best for boosting sexual performance in men
VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is a dietary supplement that claims to boost sexual performance in men, especially those suffering from ED. Two to three capsules a day can boost stamina, enhance sexual desire and improve erections, among other benefits.
As one of the popular nitric oxide supplements for ED, VigRX Nitric Oxide Support claims to work by boosting nitric oxide production. Athletes also take VigRX Nitric Oxide to improve their performance. When your Nitric Oxide production increases, blood vessels widen and smoothen the way for blood to circulate. This circulation gives you enhanced pumps and more energy to work out in the gym.
VigRX Nitric Oxide Support claims to boost your sexual performance. It diminishes and takes care of sexual performance problems by increasing nitric oxide levels and blood flow. This supplement can help men become healthy and help them have a better sex life.
VigRX is marketed by Leading Edge Marketing, Inc., a British Columbia-based company founded in 2001.
How does it work?
Clinical studies support claims about how VigRX works to improve sexual function. So how does VigRX raise nitric oxide levels?
1. It increases virility and libido- by supporting nitric oxide production, making it one of the best supplements for enhancing sexual performance.
2. Boosts sexual performance
3. Improves blood flow
VigRX also claims to support these other health benefits by boosting nitric oxide production, including the following:
• Improves blood pressure and blood sugar
• Reduces cholesterol
• Supports the endothelial, cardiovascular, circulatory, and immune systems
• Boosts brain function and helps protect memory from rapid decline as you age
• Supports sex drive
VigRX Nitric Oxide Ingredients
VigRX Nitric Oxide Support contains two active amino acids that widen blood vessels. The powerful combination of two acids works to increase the nitric oxide levels in your body by forty percent.
L-citrulline - The amino acid L-citrulline has several benefits for the human body. For one, it helps produce nitric oxide, a molecule that helps to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. In addition, L-citrulline helps improve exercise performance, reduce fatigue, and increase muscle mass.
L-arginine- L-arginine is an amino acid that helps produce nitric oxide, a molecule that helps to relax blood vessels and increase blood flow. This can be helpful for people with cardiovascular problems or high blood pressure. In addition, L-arginine has been shown to boost immune function, promote wound healing, and increase muscle mass and exercise performance. L-Arginine contributes to enhancing a man's sex drive.
Pros and Cons
Pros
• Increase nitric oxide production
• No need to use needles or injections
• Improves libido
• Boosts your sex drive and increases sexual desires with scientifically-back ingredients.
• 67-day money-back guarantee if your stamina and sex drive do not improve.
• It supports your cardiovascular system to keep your blood vessels healthy.
• Enhances muscle strength and mass
• Reports of visible results in 60 or 30 days, or even sooner for some.
• Their website shows clinical studies on how VigRX Nitric Oxide can help improve sexual performance.
• No reported side effects
Cons
• Pricier than other supplements, with a bottle of 90 capsules priced at $59.95
• Results may be visible 30 or 60 days
Recommended Usage
Take three capsules of VigRX with water in the morning, preferably during a meal. If you have preexisting medical conditions, consult your doctor before you take the VigRX nitric oxide supplement.
Price
The discounted retail price of VigRX Nitric Oxide is $59.95 per bottle containing 90 tablets suitable for a month's supply. You can save money if you order multiple bottles at a time.
• 1 Bottle: $59.95 + $5.99 Shipping
• 3 Bottles: $159.95 (good for three months) + Free Shipping
• 6 Bottles: $299.95 (good for six months) + Free Shipping
• 12 Bottles: $549.95 (good for 12 months) + Free Shipping
#3 Magnify Nitric Oxide Supplement - Best for increased muscle pumps and explosive workouts
Magnify Nitric Oxide supplements are capsules infused with scientifically-backed ingredients to increase the nitric oxide levels in your body. The Magnify Nitric Oxide Supplement is an excellent option for those looking to increase muscle pumps and have more explosive workouts.
This supplement impacts muscle pumps, vascularity, and vasodilation. It starts to work instantly, giving you energy before a strenuous workout. It is a popular choice for athletes, bodybuilders, and anyone looking to improve their performance.
Huge Nutrition, a company that works with scientists to produce and test new products, distributes Magnify.
How does it work?
Here is how Magnify Nitric Oxide booster capsules work:
Better vascularity: Nitric oxide supplements have been known to improve vascularity. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator that helps widens blood vessels, improving blood flow and oxygen to the muscles.
Pumped muscles: Nitric oxide supplements are a great way to get pumped muscles. The supplement's nitric oxide helps dilate blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the muscles. An increased blood flow gives the muscles more oxygen and nutrients, which allows them to grow stronger and become pumped.
Decreased soreness. After a strenuous workout, you would most like to experience sore muscles. L-Citrulline, one of the ingredients used in Magnify Nitric Oxide, will help to relieve post-workout muscle soreness.
Reduced fatigue: When you work out, your muscles need more oxygen to produce energy, and nitric oxide helps to deliver that oxygen to the muscles. Nitric oxide supplements help to increase blood flow and oxygen uptake, which can help to prevent fatigue during exercise.
Magnify Nitric Oxide Ingredients
The benefits and results provided by the ingredients used in Magnify Nitric Oxide booster are remarkable and scientifically proven. The ingredients include:
• L-Arginine Complex (L-Arginine AKG, L-Arginine, L-Arginine HCl) – 1500mg - L-Arginine supplements help to improve circulation by increasing nitric oxide production. Arginine also propels the release of growth hormones, leading to cell growth, and helps repair tissues and worn-out muscles quickly.
• Beet Root Extract also called Beta Vulgaris (1000mg) -Nitric oxide supplements can improve exercise performance by reducing oxygen consumption and blood flow to skeletal muscles. Beetroot extract also helps improve lung functioning, digestion, cardio-respiratory endurance, fight inflammation, and muscle contractions, and pump up athletes for an intense workout.
• L-Citrulline (1000 mg)- an amino acid mainly found in watermelons and other fruits and vegetables such as cantaloupes, squash, and cucumbers. This amino acid improves circulation and reduces inflammation.
• Pomegranate (Punica Granatum) – 500 mg- is a rich source of iron. Pomegranate extract can help combat several diseases and helps increase your endurance for workouts. It is an antioxidant known to help reduce post-workout soreness, pain, and inflammation.
• S7 (Extract of Green Coffee Bean, Green Tea, and Turmeric, Blueberry, Tart Cherry, Kale, and Broccoli) – 150mg- There are numerous benefits to taking S7, a supplement made from extracts of green coffee bean, green tea, turmeric, tart cherry, and blueberry. These ingredients are all known to have powerful antioxidant properties, which can help protect cells from damage and improve overall health. In addition, coffee beans and green tea extract have been known to boost metabolism and promote weight loss. Turmeric extract can help relieve pain and inflammation.
• Bioperine - 10mg- derived from black pepper. Bioperine has become increasingly popular as a supplement to improve the absorption of nutrients, especially fat-soluble vitamins and minerals. It increases blood flow to the small intestine, which helps deliver nutrients to the cells that line the gut.
• Epimedium Grandiflorum root extract- 50 mg- also commonly known as horny goat weed, 50 mg of epimedium Grandiflorum extract helps athletes improve their heart health and hinder the signs of fatigue.
• VASO6™ (Green Tea Extract (leaf)) - 400mg- VASO6 is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation, protect against cell damage, and helping to fight off infections. VASO6 Green Tea Extract is also known to boost the immune system, improve circulation, and promote healthy skin.
• L-Norvaline - 300mg - a non-protein amino acid that acts as a nitric oxide booster. It works to increase blood flow and improve oxygen delivery to muscles, which can enhance exercise performance. In addition, L-Norvaline can also help reduce recovery time after exercise, improve protein synthesis, and help protect against damage to muscles and other tissues following a strenuous workout.
Pros and Cons
The best nitric oxide supplements for ED always have pros and cons. Amplify has the following advantages and drawbacks:
Pros
• Increases the nitric oxide levels
• It allows the smooth transfer of nutrients and blood to the muscles.
• It helps in reducing fatigue
• Increased energy levels and endurance.
• It helps develop skin-ripping muscle pumps
• Scientifically-backed, power-packed ingredients
• Boosts immunity
• No hassle of mixing or blending this supplement as it comes in capsule form
• Highest dosed pump pills sold on the market
Cons
• Not always available
• Other people may have difficulty swallowing six caplets in one dosage
Recommended Usage
Take six capsules of Magnify for about 20 to 30 minutes before you head to the gym for an exercise or workout routine. This dose will give you the boost and energy you need to keep you going and last through an entire workout session. You can stack Magnify nitric oxide with some of the company's other supplements like Wrecked or Pump Serum to get the full benefits.
Price
A tub contains 180 capsules. As of this writing, Magnify Nitric Oxide is currently sold out and out of stock. Be sure to sign up to get notifications when it becomes available.
#4 Onnit Total Nitric Oxide- Best for performance and pump
Onnit Total Nitric Oxide is a dietary supplement that has been gaining popularity lately. It is said to help with everything from improving blood flow and circulation to helping you build muscle. Here is how it works.
This supplement's active ingredient is L-citrulline, a precursor to nitric oxide. The blend of L-citrulline, L-arginine, and L-norvaline in Onnit's Total Nitric Oxide supplement's ingredient list supports nitric oxide production.
Onnit Total Nitric Oxide is a good choice for men who wants to resolve erectile dysfunction because of a high dosage of its ingredient- citrulline malate. The amino acid L-citrulline has been known to improve virility and erectile function. It can also increase nitric acid synthesis, which is responsible for cardiovascular health and blood flow.
How does it work?
When you take the Onnit Total supplement, it provides a boost to your body's nitric oxide production, especially when you are in an intense workout. It ensures that your muscles get the oxygen and nutrients needed –promoting performance, recovery, and growth.
Combined with an active, healthy lifestyle, Onnit Total Nitric Oxide works in the following ways:
Aids in building and faster muscle recovery- When more blood flows to the muscles, they can repair themselves more quickly.
Helps fight fatigue. Nitric oxide supplements improve blood flow and reduce fatigue.
Supports healthy blood pressure. Nitric oxide is a molecule naturally produced in your body that helps regulate blood pressure. When levels of nitric oxide are low, blood pressure can rise.
Helps circulation. Nitric Oxide works by relaxing your blood vessels, which allows for better blood flow.
Helps in the flow and delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the body. Nitric oxide has many vital functions. The ingredients in Onnit Total help deliver oxygen and nutrients to the cells.
Promotes cellular integrity. Onnit Total nitric oxide supplement can help promote cellular integrity and overall health.
Onnit Total Nitric Oxide Ingredients
Onnit Total supplement sourced its ingredients with the intent to create something that supports the body in all of its efforts.
• Arginine- is an amino acid that is important for many body functions. It is a precursor for nitric oxide and has many benefits, including improving blood flow, increasing muscle mass, and boosting fertility.
• Citrulline- is an amino acid that's mainly found in watermelons. It's also called L-citrulline, which your body uses to make nitric oxide.
• Careflow Mango fruit powder- patented blend using 100 percent pure mango fruit powder. T
• Fermented Beets- a natural source of nitrates. When beets are fermented, they contain even more nitrates, supporting increased production of Nitric Oxide in your body.
• Oxyphyte- this blend of polyphenols derived from fruits with a high capacity for supporting cellular integrity.
Pros and Cons
Pros
• It helps circulation through the nitric oxide pathway support.
• It aids in fast recovery and increased muscle growth.
• It's free from caffeine, gluten, soy, and nuts.
• The ingredients are Keto and paleo-friendly.
• A dietary supplement formulated to Help Support Performance & Pump
• It contains citrulline, arginine, and beet, ingredients that increase nitric oxide levels
• Informed-Sport Certified
• Onnit Nitric Oxide has everything you need
• It comes with a Keep-it money-back guarantee for first-time purchases redeemable for up to 90 days.
Cons
• The blend of ingredients makes it difficult to assess the exact amount of each ingredient.
• Some users may not like the earthy flavor due to the beetroot.
Recommended use
Mix one scoop of Onnit Total with eight ounces of water and take it up to two times daily. You can also pair Total Nitric Oxide with other dietary supplements to get the maximum Nutrition where you need it most.
Onnit Total Nitric Oxide is not recommended for people taking any medication for cardiovascular disease, erectile dysfunction like PDE-5 inhibitors, or for those taking nitrates for chest pain.
Price
A 20-serving tub costs $39.99 on their official website. You can avail of discounts if you subscribe to automatic refills and set your preferences to the frequency you want. You can forget the hassles of placing an order every time your stock runs out because the company offers an option for automatic delivery every 7, 20, 30, 45, 60, or 90 days. Enjoy free shipping for orders over $150.
Buyer Guide
With so many choices of supplements to boost the production of nitric oxide, there is a huge possibility you'll end up buying fake and non-effective products.
Here are some of the features to consider in finding the best Nitric Oxide Supplements for ED:
Ingredients
The quality of the ingredients used can make or break a supplement. The ingredients in a supplement can mean the difference between getting the results you want and falling short. Pay attention to what's in your supplement and make sure it includes ingredients that have been proven to work.
Safety
Safety is very vital when it comes to taking supplements. Supplements are designed to improve our health and well-being, so it stands to reason that we want to make sure they are as safe as possible. Many supplements contain ingredients that may interact with medications or other supplements, so it's important to be aware of any potential risks.
Customer Reviews
Many rely on customer reviews to help them make purchasing decisions. Reviews are written by people who have already purchased the product. They are the best source of information on what to expect. When customers leave positive reviews, it helps to build trust and credibility for a business.
Efficacy
When it comes to supplements, efficacy is vital. Efficacy is the measure of how well a supplement works for its intended purpose in the majority of patients who take it. If a supplement is ineffective, it may not be worth taking.
Price
Look for high-quality and effective supplements that are affordable. Otherwise, what good will a supplement do if nobody can afford to buy it?
Brand Reputation
When it comes to supplements, people want to know that they're taking a product from a trustworthy source. A strong brand reputation is important to instill confidence in potential customers.
Shipping and Return Policies
A company's policy on shipping and return is an important thing to consider. Customers will more likely trust companies who offer a return policy and refund if the customers are not satisfied with the product. Also, check for companies that offer competitive prices and free shipping.
Secure Payment System
This is very important since chances are you will make most of your purchases online. Make sure the company offers secure payments to avoid being a victim of online payment fraud.
FAQs
Do I need a prescription to buy nitric oxide supplements?
Prescriptions are not required to purchase nitric oxide supplements. You can buy the supplements in any quantity from their respective websites or online vendors if they are available.
Are these nitric oxide supplements legal?
Yes, these nitric oxide supplements are legal. They are made by reputable companies using safe and natural ingredients aimed to help you reach your fitness goals.
Why is nitric oxide necessary for sexual performance?
Aging men see a decline in the production of nitric oxide. This can make maintaining or even achieving a full, hard erection difficult. Boosting your body's nitric oxide production is vital for erection quality and sexual performance.
When can I see the results?
While some users of nitric oxide supplements report changes and improvements in their performances in a few weeks, others may take longer. It is important to remember that results can vary from person to person. It is best to listen to what your body needs to enjoy the optimal dietary supplement benefits.
Does the Food and Drug Administration approve these supplements?
No. The FDA is not authorized to approve dietary supplements before they are sold. However, companies use FDA-approved ingredients. Check the list of banned substances and ingredients from the FDA website to double-check if you are in doubt.
Are nitric oxide supplements safe?
Yes, they are safe. Nitric Oxide supplements don't contain steroids and artificial hormones.
Are there side effects?
The ingredients used for the best nitric oxide supplements for ED are natural, and no side effects have been reported. However, in rare circumstances that you may experience any side effects, stop taking the supplement and consult the doctor.
Conclusion
The production of nitric oxide decreases as men advance in age. Supplements help boost the production of nitric oxide. One thing to note, though, is there are no miracle supplements that will pump muscles and boost your performance overnight. You will need to exercise and work out and have a proper diet to maximize the results of supplements.
After going through all four Nitric Oxide supplements, we found that Nitric-Max tops our list because it's packed with all the proper nutrients to help transform your body into a hot alpha male. As your muscle mass and size increase, so will your energy level. We found that Nitric-Max meets its promise of maximum performance.
One final thing to remember: Consult a doctor before taking any dietary supplement if you are taking any medications for any existing medical conditions or if you suspect any medical condition.
