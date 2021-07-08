Here are 4 signs that you need professional dryer repair services: clothes are taking too long to dry, the dryer is making strange noises, there's a burning smell coming out of the dryer, and the drum is not spinning.
It's important to pinpoint these signs early on before the problem gets worse.
Read on to get a better idea about the signs and reasons why your dryer could need professional repair.
What exactly do you need to look out for?
Clothes Taking Too Long to Dry
This is often caused by an obstruction to the airflow in the drum. You can first check the lint trap and clear and build-up, as well as any blockages or crimps on the vent hose.
It could also be a component issue, sometimes heating elements can burn out and stop creating hot air. It could also be a thermostat issue and therefore needs professional services.
Strange Noises
The noises to look out for are squealing, thumping, and scraping sounds.
These noises could be caused by a component issue, for example the support roller could be worn out. Sometimes it could be that the bearing located at the back of the dryer drum might need replacing. It could even be that the motor itself could need professional repair.
Burning Smells Come Out of the Dryer
Unusual burning smells can sometimes be caused by lint build-up in the machine. You can clear the lint by opening the panel and using a vacuum to clean any lint found inside.
Another cause for the burning smell could be a faulty thermostat, causing the dryer to overheat if it reads lower temperatures than it should. It could also be burning rubber. The driver belt might have fallen on the heating element causing it to melt.
Dryer is not spinning
It is easy to assume that you need a new dryer as opposed to getting it repaired. More often than not, this issue is caused by a component that needs replacing. It is often cheaper to get your dryer looked at by professional services as opposed to buying an entirely new appliance.
Final thoughts
If you discover these four warning signs, then it is important to call in professional services to repair your dryer.
Remember that it will probably cost you more money to buy a brand-new dryer over getting it fixed professionally.