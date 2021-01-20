5 Air Conditioner Myths To Bust Before Next Summer

Summer is almost here. And it is the time of the year when air conditioner sales and usage peaks. But are we using our air conditioners optimally? And are we really considering the right aspects when purchasing an air conditioner? We talk with experts and share the common myths associated with air conditioners that needs to be busted.
High Energy Rating Is The Most Important Consideration For Buying An AC
Energy rating is perhaps the most important consideration while buying an air conditioner. People often buy a 5 star air conditioner believing it to be the best. But all 5-star air conditioners are not made equal. An even more important factor to consider is ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio). It is simply refers to the amount of heat removed by the AC for given energy consumption. As you can see, higher the better.
It is also important to notice that sometimes the difference in ISEER rating of a 3 star and a 4 star AC might be just a point and the price might be premium just because it has a 4 star energy rating. So, always check the ISEER before you buy an AC.
AC Provides Fresh Air
Just because an AC throws in cool air, it doesn’t necessarily mean its fresh. AC never brings in fresh air from outside. It only cools down and recirculates the same air. But that doesn’t exactly have to be a cause of concern as fresh air comes in through the leaks, which is sufficient for the duration you stay inside an air-conditioned room. However, note that in commercial air conditioners, there is a vent to take in fresh air and throw out the stale air from inside.
Air Conditioners Cause Cold
Air conditioners as it is don’t cause cold, because cold is caused by virus. But if there is someone sick at your home, then an air conditioner that recirculates the same air can result in the virus spreading. This especially happens in commercial set up where centralized ACs are common.
It is OK to Install AC Anywhere In A Room
People often install the AC in a room considering only the aesthetics. But it is important to consider the functionality and performance too. An air conditioner placed close to a light source like a bulb can affect the thermostat’s accuracy and thereby affect the performance of the air conditioner.
Air Conditioners Are Necessary Only During Summers
Though offices use air conditioners throughout the year, homes generally switch on their ACs only during the summer. But nowadays, air conditioners are equipped with monsoon mode, which is essentially a dehumidifier. Also, there are split air conditioners with hot and cold functions available in the market, which is a boon for those who stay at places like Delhi with extreme summers and winters.
Air Conditioners Need Servicing Only When It Stops Working
We generally don’t give much attention to home appliances until it stops working. But an air conditioner shouldn’t be left so. Ideally, you should clean the filter every 2 month, irrespective of whether you use it or not. The coil, fin and the outdoor unit as a whole should be cleaned every year or bi-annually if you live in a metro or a polluted area. Else, your AC will not perform optimally and will result in higher energy bills.
An air conditioner is no longer a luxury, rather it is an essential in metros and places where temperature soars during the summer. But it is unfortunately an expensive appliance to buy, maintain and run. With proper care and consideration, you can use your air conditioner optimally, reduce the cost of running and enhance its durability.