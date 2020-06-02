5 Best Disinfectant Spray of India

We are one of the largest populated countries in the world. That being said, disinfectants have become a part of our life due to the recent pandemic. During this trying time, we need to keep ourselves and our loved safe by using various things like masks, often sanitizing our hands with alcohol-based disinfectant. The need for disinfectant has made us to check out many such products online to find a safe and suitable disinfectant available in the vicinity. To ensure the safety of our community, it is our duty to help in any minute possible way to ease the suffering from the pandemic. Let’s check some of the amazing products which could better our lives.
· Insurance Disinfectant Spray – Multipurpose
When searching for a suitable alcohol-based disinfectant, it is in our nature to find the attractive ones like better fragrance, easy to carry with us – a portable disinfectant. However, we need to check on the content of the disinfectant and its use. Talking about such a product, Insurance Disinfectant spray has a rich smell which comes from lavender extracts. This multipurpose spray from Insurance consists of 73.6% alcohol (highest in this list) which protects us from 99.99% germs. It can be used in various ways which includes hands, soft surfaces, hard surfaces like tables, door knobs, kid’s toys, keys, packages and more with one single spray. This spray can be carried within a small handbag or a big enough purse which Is easy to commute with.
· Dettol Disinfectant Spray
We all have heard of the Dettol products since we use them daily. This giant come up with a disinfectant spray to help us. We will now check out the disinfectant from Dettol which fights against bacteria and viruses. The 99.99% guarantee from Dettol is still retained in this product along its added pine scent. Dettol also kills odor causing bacteria with its anti-bacterial formula to fight germs constantly. This spray is quite handy with its use on all surfaces to cleanse and clean to protect ourselves from harmful microorganisms. However, this disinfectant has one exception. It cannot be used on polished wood, painted surface or acrylic based plastics.
· Lifebouy Germ Killer
Lifebouy is a popular soap brand in the country which we are well aware of. With the increase in the number of pandemic cases being reported in the city we live; it is mandatory to get some type of sanitizer to keep ourselves safe. With various sizes available, this germ killer assures the quality to kill 99.99% of germs which includes both viruses and bacteria. The Lifebouy Germ killer is a spray that can used like a deodorant. Spray on any surface apart from polished wood, painted surface and acrylic based plastics. Lifebouy claims the spray to be skin-friendly, so people with allergies need not worry about using it.
· Bacto V Disinfectant Spray
Yet another product which could be the one we are looking for. The Bacto V Disinfectant Spray made from Ethyl alcohol, Banzalkonium Chloride and perfume offers the assurance of 99.99% protection against germs. Similar to the ones we have been reading so far, the Bacto V also has multipurpose use with a pleasant fragrance due to the perfume being one of the ingredients used in its manufacturing process. Since it is a spray, we could use it in every nook and corner of the house to disinfect the surfaces, both hard and soft. Another fact is that the description of the product which states as – acts as a hot bed for a wide variety of viruses and bacteria. They live upto to this description.
· Savlon Disinfectant Spray
Like the famous Dettol and Lifebouy, we have yet another giant in the disinfectant spray business – Savlon. This surface disinfectant offers protection from 99.99% viruses and bacteria including fungi and molds. The Ethanol IP suggests the alcohol-based disinfectant which is quite effective against even some of the lethal viruses. Just shake well and use it on any surface to disinfect. Since you need not wipe surface and let the spray dry, it could be used even in the tiniest of place to help protect ourselves from any harmful germs.
Conclusion
There are many such disinfectants in the country which are being sold. However, we would need to check these points while trying to find the one which is worth the money. It is always better to buy products that we know about rather than to regret about hospital expenses later. The choice left to us and we should be able to make a wise decision after reading about these products. Stay safe and stay healthy by using an effective disinfectant that we discussed here today.