5 Best Estrogen Blocker 2022 – Reviews & Buyer Guide

While the human body produces multiple natural compounds, such as estrogen, to keep it functioning optimally, maintaining the right balance is essential.
Although most of these compounds are essential for certain bodily functions, some have effects many people would rather not have.
Too much estrogen, in particular, enhances female characteristics. As such, many people opt for estrogen blockers. This helps them avoid the effects of excess estrogen on the body.
Estrogen blockers are especially popular among men whose bodies produce too much of the compound. Excess estrogen in a man's body has effects such as:
• Loss of muscle mass
• Reduced stamina
• Development of breasts (gynecomastia)
So, it's not uncommon for men, especially those craving lean muscle growth, to look for supplements if their natural estrogen blockers aren't as effective.
What Are The Best Estrogen Blockers (Top 3)
1. TestoPrime – Best Overall
2. Prime Male – Best for Male Over 30
3. TestoFuel – Best Natural Test Booster
In this review, we look at some of the best estrogen blockers for people whose body produces too much estrogen and their benefits.
#1. TestoPrime – Best Choice Overall
One of the major reasons estrogen levels rise in the body is low testosterone levels. TestoPrime boosts testosterone levels to ensure you have higher levels of the masculine compound, so it's easier to build and maintain masculine features.
As a man, your testosterone levels start dropping significantly as you age, especially once you hit 30 years. The lower testosterone levels make you feel more fatigued and less energetic.
However, with a product like TestoPrime, you can introduce compounds in the body that stimulate testosterone production.
The all-natural supplement acts as an estrogen blocker, helping you regain vitality and physical and mental energy.
How TestoPrime Works?
As mentioned before, low levels of testosterone cause effects such as:
• Low energy levels
• Decreased libido
• Feminine physique
• Rapid weight gain
• Fatigue
TestoPrime works to increase testosterone in the body with a recommended intake of four pills a day. Besides boosting your energy levels, the supplement also increases fat metabolism into energy.
Consequently, converting fat into energy makes it easier to gain lean muscle if you incorporate exercise and a healthy diet.
TestoPrime users will typically start seeing results within 20 days of using the estrogen inhibitor. Even without working out, the vitamins and ingredients in the supplement boost:
• Lean muscle mass gain
• Physical strength
• Libido levels
• Blood flow
Additionally, TestoPrime is one of the dietary supplements with properties that enable it to inhibit estrogen production. Thus, as your testosterone production increases and estrogen production falls, you experience:
• Fewer mood swings
• Increased energy levels
• A more masculine physique
TestoPrime Ingredients
The ingredient list is essential when shopping for products to boost testosterone or block estrogen production. So, what are the ingredients that make TestoPrime an effective anti-estrogen product, and what are their benefits?
TestoPrime boasts a dozen all-natural ingredients that make it a potent estrogen level suppressor as it increases testosterone production. They include:
D Aspartic Acid
An amino acid that occurs naturally, D-AA plays an essential role in enhancing the production of the Luteinizing Hormone.
The hormone, in return, boosts testosterone production, which helps with lean muscle growth, better weight loss, and more significant gains for those who work out.
Panax ginseng
Panax ginseng has been a popular ingredient in the traditional Japanese health scene. Recent research has found that it contains properties that enable it to improve sexual health and boost energy.
The ingredient is also known for its ability to:
• Reduce stress and promote relaxation
• Lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels
• Help in diabetes management
• Boost libido and reduce erectile dysfunction in men
Fenugreek
Fenugreek has been used for centuries as an energizing and stamina-building libido booster. It has a 'maple syrup' aroma that gives character to the products in which it's used as an ingredient.
Additionally, Fenugreek has properties that enable it to increase metabolism, leading to easier and faster fat loss.
KSM 66 Ashwagandha Extract
A popular medicinal herb, this ingredient is famed for its ability to boost fertility, sleep, and athletic performance, among others. Additionally, it boosts weight loss and digestion and improves cognitive functioning.
Green Tea Extract 70% Catechins
Green tea has multiple products with great health benefits. However, the most beneficial is epigallocatechin gallate compounds (EGCG), which makes green tea extract a potent ingredient in anti-estrogen products.
EGCG helps prevent testosterone production decline by preventing the breakdown of testosterone into DHT, a harmful compound.
Zinc
An essential mineral that enhances numerous bodily functions, zinc helps slow down the transformation of testosterone into estradiol.
Estradiol is the most common form of estrogen, which effectively means zinc is a potent anti-estrogen mineral. So, the use of zinc in TestoPrime means you gain the ability to retain more testosterone by blocking the production of high estrogen amounts.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is known for improving your mood, boosting bone density and metabolism, and fortifying the immune system. The vitamin has anti-aging properties that make it essential in slowing down the loss of testosterone.
Pomegranate Extract (40% Ellagic acid)
Pomegranates are packed with polyphenol-antioxidants that are potent at:
• Increasing blood flow
• Improving sex drive and stamina
• Reduce the effects of fatigue
Vitamins B5 & B6
TestoPrime also contains these two vitamins, with vitamin B5 helping the body convert fat into energy. Similarly, it helps with weight loss and thus is effective at maintaining the levels of testosterone in the body.
Vitamin B5 in TestoPrime is available in the form of calcium pantothenate.
On the other hand, vitamin B6 helps lower estrogen by supporting the production and maintenance of healthy testosterone amounts. It also helps in cognitive functioning and fatigue reduction.
Black pepper Extract (95% piperine)
A supplement is no good if it can't be absorbed efficiently into the body. TestoPrime uses piperine, a naturally-occurring compound in black pepper, to boost the supplements' absorption into the bloodstream by more than 30%.
Garlic Extract
Numerous studies have shown garlic's benefits in increasing overall testosterone amounts in the body. Additionally, garlic boosts metabolism while enabling faster weight and fat loss.
Pros
• Research shows that TestoPrime is effective at preventing high estrogen levels in the body by boosting testosterone production
• The product uses all-natural products from trusted suppliers across the globe. Each of the ingredients is independently tested for quality
• It has excellent reviews from previous users as a potent prostate support substance that significantly boosts libido
• It has a lifetime money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the product or the results
• Has multiple packaged deals including guidance on how to maximize its benefits. You also get free shipping for all orders
Cons
• Long-term use might trigger urinary tract problems as the supplement dose contains the max daily zinc intake allowed
• Some claims are not scientifically proven
#2. Prime Male – Best Estrogen Blocker for Men over 30
Prime Male is another of the best estrogen blocker supplements and testosterone boosters. Once you hit 30, you lose about 1% of your libido every year.
However, with products like Prime Male, whose specific formulation aims to boost your testosterone production, you can recover over 42% of your masculine hormone balance in as little as 12 days.
Prime Male's formulation features a host of vegan-friendly and all-natural ingredients, including minerals, herbs, and vitamins.
These ingredients not only boost testosterone production, but they're also excellent for blocking estrogen generation.
So, how does this concoction of natural testosterone production boosters work, and what ingredients make them excellent estrogen blockers?
How Prime Male Works?
Prime Male works by increasing and regulating how the male body secretes testosterone. The super potent estrogen blocker supplements eliminate and remove the multiple barriers that hinder and reduce testosterone production as you age.
Thanks to its ingredient list, Prime Male introduces substances that stimulate the production of testosterone. Essentially, these supplements aim to promote the hormone levels needed for increased estrogen production prevention and improved testosterone secretion.
The ingredients used to make this supplement control the production of the following:
• Luteinizing hormone - The hormone is produced when D-AA-CC, a naturally-occurring amino acid, sends signals to the brain that tell it to release LH. This hormone increases the testes' ability to produce more testosterone.
• Sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG) - Typically, testosterone in the male body binds with SHBG, rendering testosterone inactive. This affects a man's libido and sexual health. However, by incorporating nettle root and magnesium in its composition, Prime Male ensures the body has other substances that bind with SHBG, freeing more biologically active testosterone to keep your masculinity intact. While the nettle root binds with SHBG, the Magnesium and Boron in this supplement reduce the amount of these molecules in the bloodstream.
• Estrogen and Prolactin - the ability of Prime Male to control the production of these female sex hormones makes it an excellent estrogen blocker. Ingredients such as Boron increase estrogen metabolism while preventing estrogen conversion when testosterone breaks down.
Prime Male Ingredients
Prime Male is a potent natural estrogen blocker and testosterone booster. So, what ingredients make it an ideal testosterone replacement therapy supplement?
D-aspartic acid calcium chelate
DAACC in short, this ingredient is one of the most common testosterone boosters. Some studies on the ingredient point to its efficacy in stimulating testosterone secretion by the testes.
BioPerine
BioPerine is extracted from black peppercorns and is touted to increase nutrient absorption by up to 30%. Improving nutrient absorption means the body can benefit more from taking supplements.
Boron
As mentioned before, there is evidence that Boron reduces the presence of SHBG, which increases the free testosterone available in the body. So, it's not uncommon to find this on the ingredient list of products with the same benefits as Prime Male.
Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral that increases physical performance by boosting the muscles' energy processing ability.
Consequently, this mineral boosts the loss of body fat, enabling you to realize lean muscle growth.
Ashwagandha extract
A herb whose popularity in Ayurvedic medicine spans centuries, this extract increases energy levels, boosts focus and concentration, and lowers stress.
In recent years, studies have associated it with an ability to boost testosterone secretion in men battling infertility issues.
The same studies also say it may have the power to improve lean muscle growth with minimal side effects.
Luteolin
A citrus fruit extract, Luteolin is one of the best estrogen blockers on the market. This means it's responsible for maintaining an estrogen balance in the body that is much lower than testosterone.
Luteolin is a favorite estrogen blocker among supplement manufacturers as its ability to reduce estrogen is infallible.
Vitamins B6, D3, and K2
Vitamin B6 is essential in the production of red blood cells. Research also suggests it's a powerful testosterone building block.
Similarly, the vitamin boosts the bioavailability and absorption of minerals such as Zinc and Magnesium. An important note is that Prime Male uses the most active version of vitamin B6, P-5-P.
On the other hand, vitamin D3 works wonders for the body's immune system, energy levels, and overall health. This is especially important if you live in areas with little sunshine throughout the year.
Finally, Prime Male lists vitamin K2 in its ingredient list. So, what does this vitamin do? For starters, it helps other vitamins perform better. But perhaps a more important role is how vitamin K2 and D3 work together to speed up the body's ability to produce testosterone.
Zinc
Few minerals on this list have been studied as much as Zinc. So, it's safe to say that any claims about this ingredient have solid scientific backing.
Courtesy of the numerous studies on Zinc, the mineral is directly linked to an increase in testosterone secretion. It helps combat erectile dysfunction and is effective at reducing body fat and weight gain.
Nettle root
A common product in most food stores, the makers of prime Male claim that nettle root increases the number of free testosterone cells in the bloodstream.
Although this claim has mixed results, a few studies support it.
Pros
• Great reviews from customers who have experienced positive changes
• Has multiple vitamins and minerals that support overall health
• High DAACC levels give it a higher chance of increasing testosterone secretion
• No stimulants or synthetic ingredients
• 90-day money-back guarantee
Cons
• You have to take it 4 times a day to see significant results. Most people tend to forget and need to set reminders
• Tablets tend to get stuck when swallowing
#3. TestoFuel – Best Natural Test - Booster
TestoFuel is another of the industry's best estrogen blockers and testosterone boosters. However, unlike the others, this supplement has an oyster extract that makes it unstable for those with shellfish allergies.
However, for anyone else, TestoFuel is an excellent testosterone booster. The supplement has the same benefits as the others we've reviewed above.
However, the ingredient list slightly varies, as we'll see below. But before then, let's evaluate how it works.
How Does TestoFuel Works?
The testosterone builder and estrogen inhibitor combine naturally-occurring substances for a formulation that guarantees increased testosterone creation in the body.
While TestoFuel doesn't contain real testosterone, it has ingredients that significantly boost its production. That means it doesn't have the side effects synonymous with steroids made from synthetic ingredients.
Multiple reasons cause the body to lose more testosterone. The reasons can range from aging to estrogen conversion.
TestoFuel has multiple ingredients that work together to ensure you have higher testosterone and lower estrogen levels.
These ingredients also stimulate muscle development, give you more energy, enable your muscles to self-repair faster after intense workouts, and increase your sexual stamina.
Below is a look at the ingredient list, each ingredient's benefits, and its contribution to how the supplement works.
TestoFuel Ingredients
The following are the ingredients that render TestoFuel its testosterone-building prowess.
Oyster Extract
Oysters are widely known for their aphrodisiac properties, which points to their ability to increase testosterone secretion.
With about 10 times more Zinc than beef steak, oysters are a potent ingredient to help improve free testosterone levels and control estrogen balance.
The Zinc in oysters improves the prostates' ability to produce testosterone. Its other advantages include:
• Enhancing reproductive function
• Ensuring testosterone receptors fire on all cylinders
• Suppresses aromatization (conversion of T hormones to estrogen), which ensure you remain with low estrogen in your body
As a result, you get more masculine features, have less tummy fat, and reduce the chances of developing man boobs.
Ginseng
This powerful herb is a staple in many estrogen blockers for men. It reduces estrogen in the body by increasing libido and targeting specific body functions that trigger testosterone secretion.
Additionally, it strengthens your overall immune system and stimulates the production of two hormones that are essential for testosterone release, namely:
• Luteinizing hormone (LH)
• Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)
Fenugreek
Thanks to its sweet and unique scent, Fenugreek is widely used in Asian cuisine. However, besides its popularity in Asian kitchens, it has numerous health benefits.
Fenugreek has high levels of Selenium, Zinc, and Magnesium. These ingredients inhibit SHBG, allowing the body to have more free-flowing testosterone.
Magnesium
Magnesium is a vital mineral that regulates bodily functions in the brain, heart, and brain. Similarly, the mineral is said to improve physical performance, and endurance and boost metabolism.
Additionally, it regulates your muscles' power and strength. Magnesium is also great at helping muscles recuperate after intense workouts, improving sleep quality, and increasing lean muscle mass growth.
Maca
Maca was believed to be a holy plant by the Inca warriors. Recently, research has shown that it contains properties that help it increase stamina and endurance.
It also has a calming effect, which triggers the production of testosterone.
Boron and Zinc
Besides increasing testosterone production by a large margin in small amounts, Boron increases the efficacy of Vitamin D, which is one of the best stimulants for testosterone generation.
Vitamin K2
The vitamin K2 works alongside vitamin D3 to directly trigger the heightened production of testosterone.
Pros
• Formulated from all-natural ingredients
• Formula backed by scientific research
• Guaranteed to increase testosterone in your bloodstream
• 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
• You can only purchase it online
• More expensive compared to the competition
• May trigger allergic reactions (shellfish extract)
• Contains oyster extract, making it unsuitable for vegans
#4. Testogen – Best for Athletes Men
Testogen is another popular testosterone booster in the fitness industry. According to the manufacturer, the supplement aims to:
• Increase your energy level
• Help fight fatigue and chronic tiredness
• Recover faster after strenuous workout routines
• Enhance the growth of lean muscles
• Increase fat loss and weight reduction
• Enhance stamina and sex drive
How does Testogen work?
Testogen works by combining a host of ingredients that work in tandem to trigger glands and organs in the body that secrete testosterone.
By supplying specific compounds, including vitamins and minerals, in the body, the supplement triggers the release of hormones that boost testosterone secretion.
Similarly, some ingredients work as estrogen blockers, ensuring the body retains more testosterone.
Testogen Ingredients
As with the rest of the supplements on this list, let's look at the ingredient list that makes this T booster and estrogen blockers effective.
D-aspartic acid
DAA promotes the secretion of LH (Luteinizing Hormone) by the pituitary gland. LH then stimulates the production and release of testosterone in the testes by the Leydig cells.
This results in better moods, vitality, a higher libido, and more stamina. D-AA has the most solid scientific backing as a promoter for the production of testosterone, which is why it's the primary ingredient in Testogen.
Fenugreek Extract
Fenugreek is one of the best estrogen blockers in the industry. It contains furostanolic saponins, potent compounds that act as an estrogen blocker.
These compounds prevent the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.
Vitamin D3, B6, and K1
According to research, those with sufficient vitamin D3 levels typically have higher testosterone levels. However, not everyone has the time or lives where the sun shines enough for you to get your daily dose of the vitamin.
If you're not getting enough sunshine, supplements with Vitamin D3 will ensure you get it in sufficient amounts. Most importantly, there is evidence to show that the vitamin supports healthy testosterone secretion.
The supplement also contains Vitamin B6, whose deficiency is associated with higher estrogen production. So, taking the daily recommended dose of this vitamin ensures you have lower estrogen and higher testosterone.
The body needs Vitamin B6 for overall health and wellness. Therefore, it's essential that you supplement your body with a product containing the vitamin as the body is unable to store Vitamin B6.
The formulation also contains Vitamin K1, which boosts the body's ability to absorb Vitamin D3. Together, these vitamins work in tandem with minerals such as Magnesium, Zinc, and Boron to ensure optimal absorption of healthy compounds.
Zinc
The Leydig cells are responsible for producing testosterone. However, they are prone to oxidative damage. So, for these cells to function optimally, they need an antioxidant.
Zinc is a potent antioxidant and prevents oxidative damage of Leydig cells, thus improving testosterone secretion.
Korean Ginseng Extract
This popular medicinal herb has properties that make it ideal for boosting libido by increasing testosterone production.
Also known as Panax Ginseng, this product is also touted to increase the levels of dopamine and acetylcholine in the brain, which triggers feelings of desire and arousal.
However, it's advised that you consult a physician before using products with this ingredient if you're on medication, as it inhibits the efficacy of some drugs.
Bioperine
A black pepper derivative, Bioperine increases the bioavailability of other Testogen ingredients by approximately 30%.
Magnesium
Studies show that Magnesium boosts free and total testosterone availability among physically active men. So, men who work out more tend to experience a higher increase in testosterone secretion.
Boron
Boron is common in estrogen blockers as it's believed to boost testosterone metabolism into free T - the beneficial type of testosterone.
The mineral also reduces the level of SHBG in the bloodstream, enabling optimal testosterone use and production. Most importantly, it improves the body's ability to absorb Magnesium and Vitamin D3.
Nettle Leaf Extract
This ingredient has compounds known as ligans that stop the binding of SHBG to testosterone. Additionally, stinging nettle is thought to be an effective estrogen blocker.
Pros
• Believed to increase energy levels
• It can be bought online without a prescription
• Eases weight loss and muscle gain
• Made from compounds that increase testosterone and act as natural estrogen blockers
Cons
• Some ingredients don't have foolproof scientific-backing
• It might interfere with the efficacy of other drugs and supplements you may be taking
#5. Testo-Max – Best Estrogen Blocker for Bodybuilding
Testo-Max is a T-boosting supplement formulated from natural testosterone-boosting ingredients. Using the product leads to higher levels of testosterone in the body which promotes:
• Rapid strength and muscle gain
• Vitality and energy boost
• Increased libido
• Increased endurance and muscle repair during workouts
How does Testo-Max work?
For starters, it contains D-AA as the primary ingredient. This amino acid regulates the manufacture of LH- a hormone that increases testosterone secretion.
Paired with other extracts, minerals, and vitamins, the formulation boosts the production of the masculine T hormone, enabling men to build a chiseled physique, exercise more, and gain muscles.
Product Ingredients
The following ingredients make Testo-Max a great alternative to the other anti-estrogen products on this list.
D-Aspartic Acid
It triggers the production of LH, a hormone that enhances testosterone secretion by the pituitary gland.
Fenugreek extract
One of the best selective estrogen receptor modulators, fenugreek is packed with compounds that prevent cancer by inhibiting the secretion of estrogen.
Korean Red ginseng
A popular ingredient in Asian cuisines and medicine, this product has multiple aphrodisiac properties. These properties enable it to enhance testosterone secretion. However, it affects the effectiveness of other medicines, so it's recommended to consult a professional before mixing other drugs with products containing the extract.
Magnesium & Zinc
Magnesium intake increases testosterone secretion in physically active men. On the other hand, Zinc's antioxidant properties ensure the cells responsible for manufacturing T-hormones work optimally.
Boron
Boron has the properties of selective estrogen receptor modulators, which allows it to regulate the existence of estrogen in the body and thus prevent breast cancer. It also prevents testosterone bonding to SHBG, ensuring the body has plenty of free T hormones.
Bioperine
An extract of black pepper, Bioperine, raises the bioavailability of the other ingredients on this list by 30%.
Vitamins D3, B6, K1
Each of these vitamins performs a different yet critical overall function for the immune system and promotes testosterone availability in the body.
Vitamin D3 boosts optimal T secretion, B6 in sufficient quantities suppresses estrogen availability, while K1 boosts the ability of the body to absorb the other vitamins and minerals on this list.
Pros
• Boosts testosterone level naturally without side effects
• Promotes quick repair of muscles after exercise
• Manufactured in the US without any additives or fillers
Cons
• Unsuitable for women and children under the age of 18
• Only available for purchase at the official company website
• May cause allergic reactions due to specific ingredients
Buyer Guide: How to Choose the Best Estrogen Blocker
When shopping for an estrogen blocker, one must know which factors to consider before settling for one. Some of the factors include:
Quality
Quality is essential when buying an estrogen blocker as it will determine the product's efficacy. However, it's important to note that expensive doesn't always mean high quality. The best measure of quality to consider is the ingredient list.
Versatility
When buying an estrogen blocker, you want to pick a product that does more for your hormone cycle. For instance, the estrogen blockers above also boost testosterone production and improve your energy.
Price
Price is essential because it determines whether you can afford the supplement for as long as you need it. Typically, supplements with more features and benefits will cost more.
Performance and Customer Reviews
One of the most significant considerations when choosing an estrogen blocker is its reputation. An excellent way to determine this is through customer reviews. When you identify a brand you like, go through their customer review to determine whether the product gives results as advertised.
Brand
An estrogen blocker is a product you'll feed your body every day for as long as you need. The last thing you want is to ingest products from brands that don't have an exemplary reputation.
Before buying a product, check the brand's reputation, its product line, and how long it has existed. Naturally, the best brands will have years, sometimes decades, in the industry.
FAQs
Are all Estrogen blockers legal and supported by scientific evidence?
Testosterone boosters and estrogen blockers aim to increase males' masculine sexual hormone levels and are categorized as food supplements. Therefore, they are not regulated by the FDA, making most of them legal. Unfortunately, this lack of regulation makes it hard to determine whether the ingredients used in the formulations are safe.
So, if you must take testosterone boosters, stick to those made by trustworthy brands that have been in the industry long enough to gain the trust of their customers.
What's the recommended daily intake of testosterone boosters?
Most of the supplements above come in pill form. The recommended daily intake for optimal results is four pills a day.
Do testosterone boosters reverse the symptoms of testosterone deficiency syndrome?
Available research doesn't support that these supplements reverse the symptoms of testosterone deficiency. However, some primary ingredients like DAACC and Magnesium have studies supporting their ability to increase testosterone production.
Are testosterone boosters safe?
While most ingredients in these supplements are safe for consumption, some, like Korean red ginseng, may interfere with the efficacy of other medications you might be taking.
Conclusion
Suppose you've started experiencing signs of testosterone deficiency, it's probably time to look for an estrogen blocker. The list above features estrogen blockers that stimulate the body to produce more testosterone.
These products help you regain your masculinity, renew your vitality and physical strength, and increase your energy.
