5 Best hCG Drops for Weight Loss in 2022 – Top Rated Drops with Guaranteed Results

The hCG diet and hCG drops have been popular for many years. The diet is supposed to make people lose weight fast. It makes people lose up to 0.5 to 1 kilogram daily. What is even better is that people do not feel hungry on this diet.
What is hCG?
hCG or Human Chorionic Gonadotropin is a hormone that is used as a marker in some home pregnancy tests because it is present at a high level during the early stages of pregnancy. (1) Besides, it has been used for a while as a treatment for infertility problems in women and men. (2, 3)
On the other hand, a high level of hCG can be a symptom of certain types of cancers such as testicular, ovarian, and placental cancers. (4, 5)
The first person who proposed that the hCG hormone can be used for weight loss was Albert Simeons in 1954. He created the first hCG diet plan, which consisted of two main components; a very low-calorie diet of about 500 calories daily and hCG hormone injections. (6)
Nowadays, hCG products are used widely in many forms including sprays, pellets, and oral drops. They are available online through websites and retail stores.
What are the functions of hCG?
hCG is a protein-based hormone produced by the body during the first three months of pregnancy to maintain the production of other important hormones such as progesterone, which is essential for the healthy growth of both the fetus and the pregnant woman’s uterus. (7, 8)
The level of hCG declines after the first three months of pregnancy.
Regarding weight loss, people who follow the hCG diet claim that it boosts metabolism significantly and helps them lose huge amounts of fat without being hungry at all.
Now, it is time to review the best hCG drops to help you choose the right one for you.
1. Nutravit Diet Drops: America’s Number 1 HCG drops
Nutravit says their diet drops can help you lose at least 6 pounds of weight in a week. They say that some people even lose up to 14 pounds in the first week of using it.
This fat burning supplement is formulated in high quality labs, which have been approved by the FDA and GMP.
In addition, they use tens of excellent ingredients, all of them from natural sources. Some are from herbal sources and the others are from amino acids.
Nutravit Diet Drops do not contain the HCG hormone. However, the entire blend mimics the functions of this hormone in the body.
The HCG hormone is an excellent fat burner, and so is the Nutravit supplement. It is going to attack visceral fat, and all other types of body fat from all angles.
If you have struggled with weight for a long time, tried dieting and exercising to no avail, these diet drops are going to help you.
They come with a very low calorie diet guide, to help you create a big caloric deficit and force the body to burn its reserves of fat, for energy.
Keep reading to see the ingredients that give this HCG supplement its potency at blasting fat.
Nutravit Diet Drops ingredients
The good thing about Nutravit Labs is that they reveal everything about their supplement. They want you to know what you are putting into your system. Here are their ingredients:
Garcinia Cambogia
It can do many things including block fat absorption, reduce appetite and give you anti-diabetic benefits. These include increasing insulin sensitivity, controlling blood sugar, and lowering leptin and insulin levels in your system.
Grapefruit extract
According to an article on Medical News Today, grapefruit extract can help you lose pounds of weight if used consistently over 12 weeks or longer. In combination with other ingredients in this supplement, you need not wait 12 weeks. It will work super fast.
Panax Ginseng Extract
This is going to improve weight loss albeit slightly. It is also going to enhance the quality of your sleep, which will give the body ample time to regenerate the worn out cells and tissue.
African Mango Extract
This extract comes from the seed of the African Mango, a native of West Africa. It has many health benefits for your body including helping with diabetes, helping with metabolism and appetite suppression.
Fucoxanthin extract
This seaweed extract is going to enhance the breakdown of white fat (white adipose tissue). It can help with visceral fat and it can help to reduce your waist size.
Gymnema Sylvestre leaf extract
The high content of gymnemic acid makes this a very good ingredient for blocking sugar receptors so that you do not experience cravings for the same.
Rhodiola Rosea
The main benefit of this ingredient is to give you the mental stability to handle the changes happening in your body. It can also help with nervous system issues, increases energy and enhances the secretion of lipase. This is a fat breaking enzyme.
Green Tea Extract
Green tea has minimal effect on weight, but it has many other benefits for your body. For instance, it is rich in antioxidants, which help in flushing out toxins. They also prevent inflammation and prevent fast aging.
Capsicum annuum extract
It will raise the core temperature of the body and the oxygen consumption in your cells. This results in a higher energy output because of the increased metabolism.
Coleus forskohlii root extract
The active compound in this extract is called cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate, which studies show helps with fat burning, and makes other compounds that burn fat more bioavailable.
Grape seed extract
Rich in antioxidants, it can help in anti-aging, and preventing cell damage that happens from oxidation. That’s not all because it lowers the levels of bad cholesterol in the body. In return, this prevents the onset of stroke, and heart problems.
Raspberry Ketone
Taken in combination with the other ingredients in this supplement, raspberry ketone can help with obesity. It increases the rate of fat burning. In addition to increasing cellular metabolism of fat, raspberry ketone enhances the secretion of the hormone adiponectin, which controls glucose levels and metabolism.
Chromium Picolinate
What gives this ingredient an edge over the other weight loss extracts is that it maintains the lean muscle. You get to burn fat but leave your muscle mass intact.
Beta-Alanine
This increases energy production in the body. This is very important because you will be on a very low calorie diet and you can feel quite weak. This amino acid gets the body to burn more fat for higher energy production.
L-Carnitine
It helps the body lose weight in various ways. For instance, it increases the rate of metabolism so the body burns more visceral fat. It also increases the resting metabolic rate.
L-Arginine
This amino acid can help you burn fat fast and maintain lean muscle mass through the process. By increasing insulin sensitivity, it gives better glucose regulation and prevents fat storage.
L-Glutamine
According to a study carried out in the recent past, women who took this amino acid lost considerable weight without working out, as compared to women who did not take it.
L-Tryptophan
This is a serotonin precursor, so you might wonder what the hormone has to do with weight loss. Serotonin enhances the mood, as well as a feeling of satiety. You will not feel the urge to eat too much.
L-Ornithine
It is going to help your body release more of the human growth hormone. In return, this increases the rate of fat burning and energy release. It also helps the body to remove toxins and lean muscle development.
How Nutravit Diet Drops work
You cannot use the Nutravit Diet Drops alone. You should take them with a very low calorie diet of your choice. There is a guide for that included in this package.
Embarking on a VLCD is going to create a huge caloric deficit in your body. This can make you feel very hungry, weak, and nauseous and your body could start shutting down some of its “less” important functions to save energy.
However, these diet drops help with that. They activate the hypothalamus gland, so it raises the metabolic rate. In return, the body attacks its fat reserves to produce fuel for its daily activities.
So, we can say that the Nutravit Diet Drops help you lose weight without suffering from extreme hunger pangs, nausea and mental stress that comes with the hefty bodily changes.
Besides, these HCG drops make you feel sated and provide the important nutrients you might be missing from your very lean diet.
How to use Nutravit Diet Drops
Use the HCG drops by placing 10 to 15 drops under your tongue three times daily. Also, use the supplement with a very low calorie diet to force your body to burn the fat it has stocked up. It is important to follow the instructions of the diet very carefully. If you miss a step, you might not get the desired results.
|Pros
|Cons
|It preserves your lean muscle
|The HCG diet requires strict adherence
|Gives energy boost to get you through the day
|Low calorie diet might cause heart rate fluctuations
|Burns a lot of fat without working out
|Lowers bad cholesterol and improves mental health
Where to buy and price
Currently, you can get the Nutravit Diet Drops on the official website. There, you will access tons of information about this product. One bottle for a month’s supply will cost you $59.99. For the price of two bottles, you will get three. For the price of three bottles, you will get five. The more you buy, the bigger the discount. If you are in the USA, there is 1-day shipping. All orders have a no questions asked money back guarantee of 90 days.
2. The Official hCG Diet Plan
Our second choice of the best hCG diet drops is the Official hCG Diet Plan.
The manufacturing company of the Official hCG diet plan claims that its products can enhance the body’s metabolism, which leads to weight loss without doing anything but taking the supplement and following the diet plan.
When your body burns more fat on its own, you will lose weight without feeling too exhausted or hungry. It is scientifically proven that when your metabolism is high, your body turns fat into energy, which provides your body with the energy it needs to perform your daily tasks.
What Is the Official hCG Diet Plan?
Nato Inc. is the US-based company behind the Official hCG diet plan. It manufactures the supplement in its world-class labs meeting the highest possible standards according to the company’s claims.
The supplement encourages your body to produce the HCG hormone naturally without forcing it to make more. The supplement contains the hCG hormone too to make sure that your body will be filled with the hormone.
The hCG oral drops ensure that your body will get enough energy from burning the fat reserves in the body, especially the stubborn fat in the thighs, buttocks, and abdomen, in order to be able to do your daily activities.
Now, your body will get the energy it needs from metabolizing its fat reserves, which means you do not have to eat to feel energized. With the breakdown of fat and eating less amount of food, your body will start to lose weight until you reach the optimal weight. According to the customers' reviews, you can lose about 1 pound or even more per day.
The Official hCG diet plan, as the name suggests, is not only about the supplement but also about the diet plan you should follow while taking the supplement. The diet plan consists of three phases and it must be followed typically in order to get the best results and reach the optimal weight.
When you receive the package, you will find the oral hCG drops in addition to several eBooks including recipe eBooks, a weight loss protocol, and Pounds and Inches, which is Dr. Simeon's eBook about the hCG weight loss program and how it works.
The supplement consists of a great blend of many natural ingredients and extracts. Once you start using the supplement as suggested, it will stimulate your body to produce the HCG hormone naturally, which will enhance your fat metabolism and help you to lose weight without too much struggle.
How Does the Official HCG Diet Plan Work?
First, you have to be prepared to take the Official hCG diet plan in phases; that is why it is the supplement is called a diet plan. Secondly, you need to realize that it is not a miracle supplement and that you have to put a lot of effort to make it work. For example, you will need to follow a low-calorie diet plan to lose weight faster.
The First Phase
During this phase, you should learn more about the hCG diet program and how it works. It is completely optional and you can ignore it and eat whatever you want to be prepared for the next phases.
We recommend that people go shopping for the foods they will use in the next phases to get used to them. Search for places that sell organic foods and products.
To make your body ready for the next phases, you should eat breakfast to enhance metabolism, burn more fat, and reduce appetite throughout the day.
Eat salad to enhance digestion and regulate your blood sugar level, eat 2 – 3 times daily to enhance the metabolism and release any excess fat stores, and avoid Certain Foods such as processed sugars or foods.
The Second Phase
During this phase, people follow a strict low-calorie diet while taking the hCG Official Diet Plan Supplement. This phase lasts up to 46 days.
For the first 3 days, you should start Cleansing Your colon, take the hCG Medication first thing in the morning and Drink Plenty of Water: More than ½ gallon of bottled or filtered water.
From the 4th day to the 43rd day, you should keep drinking water and taking the hCG medication as directed, weigh yourself daily without clothing and after emptying your bladder,break apart your meals, and avoid skipping meals.
From the 44th to the 46th day, you should stop the hCG medication and continue your diet normally. The hCG hormone is still in your bloodstream but stopping the medication for these three days will prevent water retention.
The Third Phase
This is the most important phase in the whole diet plan. You will start to increase your calorie intake and enjoy your regular meals again, but you will keep losing weight.
During this phase, you will start eating normally again. However, you will continue to avoid starchy white carbs and sugary products.
Phase 3 lasts for 3 weeks because it is the period that your body takes to stabilize your weight.
The Official HCG Diet Plan Ingredients
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin hormone
The HCG hormone will stimulate the hypothalamus gland in your brain, which is responsible for controlling metabolism and decreasing the hunger sensation. Since you will follow a low-calorie diet, your body will start burning its fat reserves.
Vitamin B12
It has the same effects as the hCG hormone. Vitamin B12 enhances the rate of metabolism, which leads to more fatburning.
Magnesia Phosphate
This ingredient will help you to feel better and happier while following the diet. It helps the muscles and nerves to relax.
L-Carnitine
This ingredient enhances the movement of fatty acids to the cells in order to convert them into energy. It also relieves inflammation, reduces and controls blood pressure, and prevents the risk of getting a cardiac problem.
L-Arginine
The main goal of adding this amino acid to the ingredient is to promote the insulin hormone performance, which also participates in the breakdown of fat.
L-Ornithine
When your cells start metabolizing the fatty acids, they will make more ammonia. Ammonia is toxic to our bodies. That is why this ingredient is essential to convert ammonia into urea that can be excreted with urine.
How To Use Official HCG Diet Drops
During the first phase, you are allowed to eat as much as you want. After that, you should start taking the Official hCG drops. After that, you need to start taking the supplement first thing in the morning.
They are oral drops. You need to place 10 drops under your tongue 3 times per day. Leave them for 30 seconds before swallowing them.
Remember that you should not eat anything for at least 15 minutes after taking the drops. For the best results, you should get at least a 90-day supply. They are considered among the best hCG drops on the market.
The Pros of the Official HCG Diet Plan
• The ingredients are natural and do not have side effects.
• Long-lasting effects.
• The results are fast. Some users report losing more than 30 pounds within a month.
The Cons of the Official HCG Diet Plan
• It is expensive.
• You need to be very disciplined.
3. Complex Diet Drops
Our secondreview of the hCG diet drops is Complex Diet Drops. It is a dietary product produced by BioSource Labs LLC, which is based in the US. The company follows strict procedures and is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
When it comes to Complex Diet Drops, the company follows its strict procedures to create this supplement. The supplement differs from the hCG hormone. It contains 24 amino acids and many natural ingredients that are proven to help in the weight loss process. Most customers are satisfied with the results and say that alongside the hCG diet plan, they managed to reach the optimal weight.
hCG drops do not work alone. They must be combined with a diet plan. The diet plan we have talked about before is the best. However, there are many other plans out there with caloric intake ranging from 500 to 1200 calories per day. The number of calories depends on how much weight you want to lose, your body mass, and your overall health condition.
Most people take about 30 drops per day. They can be taken either 10 drops 3 times per day or 15 drops twice per day. Most hCG diet plans range from 43 days to 63 days. Taking hCG Complex Drops should be simple as long as you calculate and track along with your diet plan.
What Do hCG Complex Drops Do?
When your body releases endogenous or metabolic-centric hormones, it enhances metabolism and increases fat-burning. If your metabolism is already enhanced, your chances of losing weight fasted increase significantly.
Taking hCG Complex Drops supports this process.
Many people believe that having a high metabolism is the perfect solution for their weight problems. However, this is not entirely true. Losing weight is more complex than that.
The hCG complex helps people to maintain their low-calorie diets by preventing low energy levels and any decrease in muscle mass, which is associated with strict diets. Also, you do not have to take the risk of ingesting the hCG hormone itself.
This way, you will be able to follow your diet safely for several weeks without the need to exercise heavily.
HCG Complex Drops Safety
HCG Complex Drops are safe. Unlike many other dietary supplements on the market, no dangerous side effects were reported because of taking hCG Complex Drops. All the ingredients are natural, which makesthe product safe for most users. Also, allergic reactions to the supplement’s ingredients are rare.
The product does not contain caffeine, which makes it even better. You will not experience any caffeine-related side effects that are usually common with other caffeine pills.
Make sure that your low-calorie diet is rich in all the nutrients your body needs to avoid the problems associated with consuming few calories such as irritability, headaches, and GIT problems.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women should not try hCG Complex Drops. It is not recommended to follow a strict diet during pregnancy or lactation.
Who Should TakehCG Complex Drops?
HCG Complex Drops are perfect for healthy adults. Most diet pills are marketed to women. However, hCG Complex Drops are not limited to females.
Make sure they are the real hCG drops before buying them. Most hCG drops reviews are positive and from male consumers.
The hCG Complex Drops work whether you want to lose a lot of weight or just a small amount of weight.
4. hCG 1234
hCG1234 is another great dietary supplement for people who want to lose weight fast. It is an amino acid-based supplement. The main concept of hCG1234 is that the hCG hormone orders the hypothalamus to use any extra fat in the body during dieting as food.
hCG1234 is safe for the muscles since it reduces the risk of the breakdown of muscles. It is a faster solution for weight loss and safer than many other supplements on the market.
hCG1234 includes many great ingredients:
• L-Ornithine.
• L-Carnitine.
• L-Arginine.
• L-Glutamine.
• Maca.
• Niacin.
• Pygeum Africanum.
• Beta-Alanine.
• Rhodiola.
• Astragalus.
• Water
• 20% USP Grade Alcohol.
The two main ingredients in hCG1234 are L-Ornithine and L-Carnitine.
L-Ornithine:It is a non-essential amino acid that is found in many foods including eggs, fish, meat, and dairy products. It is essential for detoxifying our bodies, has a great role in supporting our immune systems, and helps our skin, heart, and other body tissues to rejuvenate.
L-Carnitine: It is an amino acid used commonly by athletes and in sports nutrition in general. It has great effects on body weight and increases energy levels and muscle mass.
Is hCG1234 safe? And Does It Work?
The main concept behind hCG1234 is that hCG enhances fat burning and turning it into energy, which means that the body does not enter starvation mode. hCG1234 contains HCG hormone drops, delivered orally as a part of your hCG diet plan.
Of course, you should eat 500 to 1200 calories per day. One of the most common questions about hCG1234 is whether people can function properly while consuming it or not.
The answer is that hCG1234 releases about 1500 to 4000 calories per day from burning fat. Therefore, your body will be able to do all the daily activities normally.
Clinical trials on hCG injections proved the effectiveness of this product. Participants followed a low-calorie diet and used hCG injections 6 days per week for 6 weeks and the results were satisfying. Of course, injections are faster than drops, but the effects are the same.
5. NU Image Medical
NU Image Medical is an hCG drops medication made for weight loss. It is one of the best hCG diet drops on the market since it contains the purest form of HCG hormone. As a weight loss supplement, it is effective for enhancing the fat-burning process and stimulates metabolism.
NU Image Medical is the manufacturing company behind the product and it is one of the best in the supplements industry. It produces hCG hormones in different forms including forms, injections, and pellets to allow people to choose the best for them.
Also, if you bought the company’s product, you will be provided with a complete weight loss guide along with a team of doctors who will walk you through the hCG diet plan until you reach the optimal weight.
The Benefits of NU Image Medical hCG Drops
Nu Image Medical hCG drops are loaded with benefits including the following.
• It reprograms your body’s metabolism.
• It controls your food cravings and hunger.
• It provides your body with high levels of energy.
• It is effective in targeting fats in certain areas.
• The results are fast and do not need exercise.
NU Image Medical follows strict procedures in the production of hCG medications. The hCG hormone in any of the company’s products is more than enough to signal the hypothalamus to increase the fat-burning process.
How Does Nu Image Medical Work?
The hCG hormone is released in our bodies naturally. It increases the fat metabolism process to provide both the mother and fetus with all the energy they need. It is also used to treat infertility in women and increase testosterone levels in men.
To stimulate weight loss, the hCG drops are used to stimulate the hypothalamus, which is responsible for regulating food metabolism.
The hypothalamus orders the body to use any fat stores to produce energy. When the fat stores are burned, weight loss starts.
Besides, combining hCG drops with a low-calorie diet plan helps your body to burn any stubborn fats. After a while, you will feel the fat loss in difficult areas such as the waist, hips, butt, and thighs. Your body will lose fat while maintaining lean muscles.
How to Use Nu Image Medical?
The vials or hCG require mixing with the bacteriostatic water and blending both thoroughly. Follow the following steps to prepare the vials right.
Step 1: Remove the tip of the 10ml pre-filled bacteriostatic water syringes to open them.
Step 2: Remove the lid placed on the hCG vials.
Step 3: Put the syringes on the vials and inject the 10ml of bacteriostatic water inside.
Step 4: Put the back lid to close the hCG vials.
Step 5: Swirl the content to mix the solution thoroughly.
Step 6: Put the vials in the refrigerator.
The drops are applied under the tongue. It is a simple process. Just withdraw the solution with a syringe and stop at the 40 ml mark. Place the solution under your tongue once per day.
You should leave the solution under your tongue for 5 minutes or more before swallowing it. This is essential to make sure that your body absorbed the maximum amount of drops. Also, avoid brushing your teeth or eat any foods for at least 15 minutes after applying the solution.
The previous 3 treatments are the real hCG drops and they are considered the best hCG drops on the market.
Our Editor’s choice: Nutravit Diet Drops
ORDER NUTRAVIT DIET DROPS TODAY AT LOWEST PRICE
Disclaimer:
This content is created by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries or clarification please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.