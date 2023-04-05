5 Best Natural Vitamins For Diabetes : Vitamins to Lower Blood sugar

As per American Diabetes Association deficiency in some types of vitamins may lead to diabetes. Such vitamins are Chromium, Vitamin E, Niacin, vitamin B12, vitamin D, ALA etc. but it is always better to take such vitamins in the form of foods because minerals and vitamins are best absorbed when ingested along with food. The supplements containing natural herbal ingredients are the best bet for getting the required best natural vitamins for diabetes in order to deal with diabetic conditions.
GlucoRedi is a supplement product which helps to lower blood sugar levels. It is a blend of organic antioxidants that aids the body's natural metabolism and consuming GlucoRedi on a daily basis may help those whose blood sugar levels are difficult to regulate.
The five best natural vitamins for diabetes
Most Important vitamins for diabetes
- Gymenema Sylvestre
- Commiphora Mukul
- Momordica Charantia
- Licorice
- Mangifera indica
Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnema Sylvestre has been used as an antidiabetic medicine for thousands of years. It is mostly found in Asia and Africa. It is a woody climber. Its antidiabetic property has drawn the interest of Western medicines. Lots of research has been done and many are going on to exactly identify the constituents of the herbal vitamins to lower blood sugar.
We give below the six beneficial properties of the vitamin
- Decreases the cravings for sugar: It is interesting to know the way the vitamin helps in reducing the sugar cravings. In order to understand the mechanism of action we have to know the main important active bioactive compound present in the vitamin. Gymnemic acid is its name that inhibits the sugar consumption naturally.
We know that in our taste bud there are receptors for sugary substances. The gymnemic
acid sits on the receptors blocking their activities. As a result the taste of sugar no
longer remains appealing. It has been proved in clinical studies and those with Gymnema Sylvestre did not intend to take sugar as it did not give them sweet tastes.
- Lowering blood sugar levels: we know that our pancreas secretes insulin as means of regulating the blood sugar levels. Whenever blood sugar level increases beyond the normal level, the secretion of insulin is increased. But the people affected by diabetes cannot produce more insulin. As a result sugar gets accumulated in the bloodstream causing various ailments.It is a vital ingredient for getting the required best natural vitamins for diabetes
As for the taste buds the gymnema sylvestre also fills up the receptors of the intestines thus blocking the absorption of the sugar by the intestines. This causes lowering of sugar after meals.
Clinical studies have shown that consuming 200 to 400 mg of the vitamin can reduce the absorption of sugar in the intestines. By reducing the absorption of sugar the levels of blood sugar levels can be controlled. Over time this may even lead to normalcy without medications. The supplement can a;lso be taken along with Metformin for faster results.
- By increasing the production of insulin by the pancreas: the supplement stimulates the pancreas into secreting more insulin to regulate the blood sugar levels. Of course there are many prescription drugs which also enhance insulin production as well as insulin sensitivity. But all such prescription medications have side effects. But you won’t face any side effects by using the supplement.Hence it is considered the best Vitamins to Lower Blood sugar, Even metformin, a prescription medicine , was made after isolating from a herbal preparation Galega Officinalis.
- Reduces the risks of heart diseases: clinical tests have also found that Gymnema Sylvestre is able to lower the levels of triglycerides and LDL or bad cholesterol. Researchers could find that in addition to lowering blood sugar levels, Gymnema Sylvestre can also regulate lipid profiles and lower the absorption of fats. Thus the vitamin is also helpful in treating obesity which has a close link with diabetes.
A study was conducted among obese people by providing them with Gymnema Sylvestre. The concussion of the test results was, lowering of bad cholesterol by 19 to 20% and increase in the levels of good cholesterol by 22%.
- Helps in losing weight: the vitamin is also suitable for lowering the excess weight. A study among 60 obese people has shown a reduction of 5 to 6% in body weight along with a reduction in food intake.
- Reduces inflammation: inflammation in any part of the body is a troublesome affair. Some inflammation may be the body’s response to infection and is considered to be good, but some others are caused by environmental conditions or by ingesting wrong foods. Such low grade inflammation may cause a number of health problems.
Even more intake of sugar may cause inflammation. This vitamin helps in lowering the intake of sugar in the ways discussed above. Thus it helps in lowering inflammatory conditions. Also the vitamin contains saponins and tannins. These two bioactive compounds have anti-inflammatory properties. It also reduces the oxidative stress due to free radicals due to its antioxidant properties.
Dosage of Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnema Sylvestre can be taken in various forms. So the dosage of the vitamin also depends on the form of the vitamin that you have selected. The recommended dosages are as below:
- If it is in powder form start taking from 2 gms and gradually increase it to 4 grams after considering that there are no side effects.
- For tea form you have to boil the leaves of Gymnema Sylvestre for five mts. Leave it for 15 mts and then drink.
- Capsule is the most convenient means of consuming the vitamin. In western nations people like to take the vitamin in capsule form. Dose is 100 mg to be taken 3 to 4 times a day.
Point to note
Though Gymnema Sylvestre has antidiabetic properties but when the blood sugar levels are high it is suggested to take the supplement along with the medicines such as Metformin for quicker lowering blood sugar levels. Gradually you may reduce the dosage of Metformin in order to avoid side effects of prescription medicines.
Keep a safe interval between the prescription medicine and the vitamin Gymnema Sylvestre. Also do not take the vitamin with aspirin as that may lower the sugar level too low.
Commiphora Mukul
This is an ayurvedic medicine and collected from the gum resin of the tree called Commiphora Mukul. In Ayurveda it is known as Guggul. The oldest reference of the medicine is found in Ayurveda texts in the year 600 BC.
It is used for the following ailments:
- Arthritis
- Treatment to lower bad cholesterol
- Atherosclerosis of artery hardening
- Acne
- Skin diseases
- Obesity
This vitamin contains a number of bioactive compounds such as flavonoids, steroids, lignans, essential oils, amino acids and carbohydrates. According to studies,It is an antioxidant as well as anti-inflammatory vitamin. As such reducing the oxidative stress due to the influence of the free radicals, it helps in the treatment of many ailments including diabetes.
Guggul is widely used to reduce weight and in the treatment of obesity. It does this by reducing the appetite and burning the fat. One test carried out in a test-tube has shown that Guggul is capable of induce fat breakdown thus promoting weight loss.It is the primary ingredient in the
best natural vitamins for diabetes.
Momordica Charantia
The vitamin is collected from one kind of bitter melon. The vitamin is also used in the Ayurvedic system of medicines. The fruit grows in a tropical vine.
The six advantages of BItter Melon are given below.
- It contains a number of key nutrients such as vitamin C, Vitamin A, Carbohydrates, fiber, folate, potassium, iron and zinc.
- It is a source of gallic acid, catechin, epicatechin as well as chlorogenic all of which are strong antioxidants that are capable of protecting against oxidative stresses.
- Its low calorie with a high fiber content is best suited for the diabetic patients who are always advised to ingest high fiber foods.
- Bitter melon has been used for a long time as an antidiabetic herbal medicine with success. The modern clinical tests also confirmed these findings. A study was conducted taking 24 adults who are affected by diabetes. They were given a dose of 2000 mg of the medicine per day for 3 months. The test results of blood sugar levels and A1C levels showed remarkable reduction in both.This is the major source of vitamins to lower blood sugar.
- It improves the manner of blood sugar absorption and also improves the insulin secretion by the pancreas.
- It decreases weight as well as cholesterol levels
Licorice
It is herbal medicine collected from the Chinese system of medicines. It has been used for the treatment of diabetes which used to be called in China as ‘Xiaoke’. The studies show it is to use this vitamin along with other herbal medicines for treating diabetes.
It contains 5 flavonoids and 3 triterpenoids. These have antidiabetic properties. The working mechanism of the vitamin are
- Increasing insulin sensitivity
- More efficient use of glucose by tissues and organs
- Reducing the free radicals thus saving from oxidative stress
- Resist peroxidation
- Regulates the lipid profiles and proteins
- Enhances micro-circulation
Mangifera Indica
This vitamin is produced from the various parts of the Mango tree. This is an Ayurvedic herbal vitamin. The beneficial properties of the vitamin are as follows:
- Antidiabetic
- Antioxidant
- Anti-viral
- Hypotensive
- Anti-inflammatory
- Cardiotonic
- Anti-inflammatory
Chemical constituents of Mangifera Indica are
- Polyphenols
- Flavonoids
- Triterpenoids
- Mangiferin
- Isomangiferin
- Tannins
- Gallic acids
Mangiferin is a major and important constituent of the mango fruit. The researchers have confirmed its anti-cancer properties.
Best multivitamins for diabetes
Apart from medication, restricted diet, healthy lifestyle and exercise, multivitamins are also very useful for the treatment of diabetes. The most important vitamins and minerals for the diabetes patients are:
- Vitamin B12
- Vitamin D
- Magnesium
- Vitamin B1
- Zinc
- Vitamin C
- Iodin
- Biotin
- Chromium
- Inositol
- Manganese
- Potassium
- Vitamin B6
- Vanadium
- ALA and GLA
Eye vitamins for diabetics
Untreated excess blood sugar has the potential to damage a number of organs that include the eye. Often blindness is attributed to increased blood sugar levels. While it is important to consult with your eye doctor for the treatment of your condition, there are other ways that can be taken up simultaneously. It is true that vitamins cannot cure every type of eye issues, but it can help a lot to prepare the body to deal with the eye problems.
Retinopathy happens to be the most common eye disorder owing to diabetes. There are some vitamins which may help you overcome this condition. Thus the best natural vitamins for diabetes which are commonly used are eye vitamins.
Most important vitamins to lower blood sugar :
Vitamins serve many purposes to save us from external as well as internal imbalances. These protect us from infections, viruses and diseases. Many vitamin deficiencies may lead to unregulated blood sugar levels. Vitamins are best absorbed when taken in the form of food. The reason is whole food such as herbal medicines contain fiber, enzymes, minerals, and many other compounds which help our body to fully absorb the vitamins.
Hence instead of taking vitamins singly it is always better to take along with whole foods. Here lies the wonder of the vitamin supplements as mentioned above. We have to remember that ingesting a balanced food is always healthier than taking multivitamins, unless you need it due to alarming deficiencies. The researchers are not yet sure whether the minerals and vitamins taken have the equal effect than when taken in supplement forms.
Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, Chromium, zinc, Biotin, Niacin, vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, ALA etc are the important vitamins for diabetes which you get in the supplements in the form of whole food for easy absorption.These are some of the best natural vitamins for diabetes.
Role of best natural vitamins for diabetes in supplements :
If you are diabetic and want to consult your doctor, the first thing that the doctor would say is to change your lifestyle and dietary habits. It is very essential to follow a restricted diet as well as a healthy exercise regime for controlling diabetes. But along with it you must have a nutritious diet. We are giving the minerals and vitamins to lower blood sugar which play effective roles in controlling and even reversing diabetes as they play the most effective role in glucose metabolism.
What happens when the body resorts to abnormal metabolization of glucose? It caused more production of damaging free radicals. The more free radicals in the body less is the body’s antioxidants. As a result there occurs deficiencies in vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E. so it is important for the body to supply more and more of these vitamins. Also it has been found that certain prescription medicines lower the absorption of vitamin B12 and folic acid. For these two reasons the diabetic patients must take vitamin supplements.
Vitamin A: retinol which is the active form of vitamin C is itself an antioxidant. It reduces oxidative stress as well as enhances the functioning of the pancreas secreting more insulin.
Vitamin C: this vitamin is particularly good for the type2 diabetes patients. In a study where the participants were given 1000 mg of vitamin C supplement everyday, it was found that their blood sugar level and lipid were lowered.
Vitamin E: researchers have found that by using vitamin E supplements for 24 months the complications due to diabetes were reduced substantially. The complications such as retinopathy, cardiovascular issues, foot ulcers were reduced.
Vitamin B1: this vitamin is good for both type1 and type2 diabetes. This vitamin when used for a month has been found to lower blood sugar levels.
Vitamin B9 reduces the A1C levels. This vitamin should be used along with the other vitamins to reduce the sugar levels in the bloodstream.
Vitamin B12: when taken along with vitamin B9 and vitamin B6 it is able to improve the diabetic symptoms such as retinal edema.
Mineral supplements for diabetes
Magnesium is required to breakdown the glucose using a number of enzymes. Secondly when the body is deficient of magnesium the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin.
Zinc: zinc is important for the insulin secretion by the pancreas. When the body is deficient in this vitamin the risk of diabetes increases. It can also affect the various cellular functionings.
Chromium: chromium is a trace mineral that is necessary for the carbs metabolism.
Antioxidants are also very important for the control of diabetes. High sugar levels in the blood may cause auto-oxidation forming free radicals. Free radicals are very bad for the body functioning. It damages neurons and blood vessels posing an increased risk of diabetes.
FAQ
Question: what are the best vitamins for type1 and type2 diabetes?
Answer: in type 1 diabetes the cells that produce insulin in the pancreas are affected. Researchers say that it happens due to our own immune system which turns against our own cells. Generally such types of diabetes are diagnosed mostly among children and the young people. So vitamins for type1 diabetes should be able to revitalize the insulin producing cells of the pancreas.
Vitamins for type1 diabetes: vitamin D 15 to 20 mcg (depending on age)
Vitamin B12 300 to 10000 mcg ( depending on severity of deficiency)
In the case of type2 diabetes insulin sensitivity is reduced, which means the body is no longer able to utilize the insulin produced by the pancreas. As a result sugar starts depositing in the bloodstream causing many problems. Here the need is to increase the insulin sensitivity of the body.
Vitamins for type2 diabetes: vitamin C 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men
Vitamin E 15 mg
Vitamin B6 1.3 to 1.7 mg
Question: can gestational diabetes be reversed by taking vitamins?
Answer: gestational diabetes is generally diagnosed in pregnant women. In fact when the fetus is 24 to 26 weeks old the mother’s body is not able to produce sufficient insulin. Vitamin C is the best vitamin for pregnant women to resist gestational diabetes. Vitamin D is also good for them but recently WHO has suggested not to prescribe Vitamin D for pregnant women. Hence it is advised to consult your doctor before taking Vitamin D. but only by taking vitamins the diabetes cannot be reversed. It must be taken alongside with a healthy lifestyle and diet. However in most of the cases such type of diabetes disappears after the delivery.
Question: is it true that vitamins are well absorbed when we take herbal supplements compared to taking multivitamin capsules?
Answer: doctors are still not sure how much vitamin the body absorbs when taken in the form of capsules containing multivitamins. But it is well known that when we take a balanced food the vitamins are well absorbed. Because a balanced food contains fibers, minerals, enzymes, vitamins and many other substances which help the body in absorbing the vitamins and the minerals. Since all the 100% natural organic herbal supplements are just like whole foods, the body can absorb the vitamins and minerals of the supplement more efficiently than when taken singly.
Question: what are the best multivitamins for women having diabetes?
Answer: vitamin C is the most important essential vitamin for women. In addition to this the other vitamins that are required for immunity support are vitamin D3, vitamin B12 and zinc. Minerals required are calcium and magnesium for the growth of bones. As vitamins are best absorbed when taken as wholesome food containing fibers and enzymes we suggest taking our choice in supplements Glucoredi. Glucoredi is just like a balanced food containing eleven natural potent ingredients having all the necessary vitamins and minerals. These vitamins and minerals are well absorbed.
Question:
Conclusion :
We have given a list of vitamins and details about each of the vitamins above. But researchers have found that if these vitamins are combined in a scientific proportion, the combined beneficial actions, that is, the synergistic activities of the blended supplement provides much more effective results.
Hence our considered opinion is to use some such blended supplement containing all the above vitamins to treat diabetes. After extensive market research we have come to a conclusion that the supplement Glucoredi tops among the available antidiabetic supplements. It contains all the vitamins explained above. In addition to these five vitamins the supplement also contains six other ingredients namely, Asparagus Racemosus, Pterocarpus Marsupium, Syzzygium Cumini, Shilajit, Berberis Aristata and Enicostemna Littorale.
Out of the all 11 ingredients, 9 ingredients are collected from 7 different areas that include forests and mountains.
Glucoredi can also be used alongside the prescription medicines. It has been found that when Glucoredi is used with metformin the results are faster. Gradually it is possible to lower the dosage of Metformin when the sugar levels are sufficiently lowered.