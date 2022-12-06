5 Best Over The Counter Testosterone Booster In 2022-2023

What is Testosterone Booster?
Testosterone boosters are natural supplementary elements that are usually used to increase the testosterone levels in the body. These supplements are made with 100% natural ingredients to provide effective results to boost up the T-levels in men. These boosters are especially popular in athletes and body builders due to their effective results.
Whether you are suffering from aging issues, low sex drive, obesity, fatigue, low motivation, focus and overall physical and mental health conditions, T-boosters work like a magic pill to improve all those areas. However, there are enormous brand options available on the market, so it’s better to have some in depth research before you invest your valuable bucks.
Check our Best Over The Counter Testosterone Booster
#1. TestoPrime - Strongest Testosterone Booster Supplement
#2. Testodren - Most Popular Supplement to Boost Testosterone
#3. Testo-Max - Effective Testosterone Pills for Sex Drive
#4. Test Rx - Best Testosterone Booster for Men Over 30
With age, men start lacking testosterone that they need for everyday workout, motivation, stamina and even sexual desires. Testo Prime is another natural supplement that is specially made for middle aged men to increase their level of testosterone and required masculinity to enjoy life activities with confidence.
When your body is not capable enough to produce enough testosterone, you face difficulties regarding your overall strength and stamina. It also impacts your muscle growth, sex drive, bone density, hair production along with so many other hormonal issues within the body.
Testo Prime is a great combination of 12 clinically supported, powerful and natural ingredients that are dedicatedly mixed together to give you an effective result. This T-booster supplement is formulated in U.S.A and it comes with 120 capsules in each bottle that lasts for a month.
Whether you want to get back your lost youth, vigor, masculinity or mental focus, Testo Prime is there to achieve all these goals naturally. As it’s a natural supplement, there is no harmful chemicals or steroids to affect your health in a negative way. That’s the reason, people have been giving positive feedbacks all these years.
Benefits of Testo Prime
- Helps to reduce body fat up to 16 %
- Increases muscle strength and overall stamina
- Reduces mental stress up to 72 %
- Increases your level of endurance up to 92 %
- Enhances your sexual desires and performance as well
How to take it?
Take 4 pills of Testo Prime each morning with water and see the results within a couple of days. Taking doctor’s advice is not mandatory here, as these are natural supplements, not pharmaceutical medicines.
Testodren- Muscle Growth, Strength and Overall Stamina
If you have ever thought of buying testosterone boosters and looked for them online, then most probably you have come across a well-known brand named Testodren. Testodren is a natural T-level supplement which contains 100% natural and pure ingredients that increases your testosterone level and also overall body strength.
This steroid-free supplement is a great combination of 11 natural ingredients such as- magnesium, boron, fenugreek extract, vitamin D, D aspartic acid, red ginseng, vitamin K1, B6, zinc, nettle leaf extract and bioperine.
Due to low testosterone level in your body, you might feel continuous tiredness, lack of concentration, motivation and also low sexual desires. Testodren works like a natural medicine to improve in all those areas that are caused by low testosterone level in your body.
According to their official statement, once you start taking this T-booster, you will start noticing striking positive changes in your focus, mood and energy level within a week. Moreover, you will also discover remarkable improvements in your strength, stamina and muscles within a month.
However, researchers have thoroughly tested it, if there is any side effect of using Testodren, but each time it turns out to be totally safe and harmless for the body. That’s the reason, Testodren is known as one of the best natural testosterone boosters on the market available right now.
Benefits of Testodren
- Improves muscle growth, strength and overall stamina
- Works faster than other T-boosters, giving quick results
- Enhances focus, motivation and moods
- Stimulates libido and makes you ready to perform well on bed
- Helps to reduce body fat, giving you a good shape
- Reduces unwanted feminine hormones, increases masculinity
How to take it?
It is prescribed by the dietary and supplementary experts that you should take 4 Testodren capsules each morning with water. It’s going to be more effective if you take these pills 20 minutes before you take your breakfast. There should be a gap of 10 days after every 2 months of usage.
This gap helps your body to get ready for more effective results. So, this is how you should continue the cycle of dosage.
Test Rx- Increases your testosterone level faster naturally
Are you suffering from sleeping problems, low energy, less sex drive, virility and overall aging issues? Then, Test Rx has a good news for you. Test Rx is another famous T-booster brand which is well known supplement among athletes and body builders especially due to its ability to increase testosterone up to 60%.
Again, we are talking about a supplement that comes with natural ingredients with zero side effects whatsoever. Coming with a ZMA formula, Test Rx also contains D aspartic acid, magnesium, fenugreek extracts, vitamin K2, D3, B6, and Zinc. These ingredients have been thoroughly tested and proved to be harmless each time.
Test Rx doesn’t only boost up your sex life, but also strengthens your body muscles, and overall stamina to go for intense level of workout for long. As it is steroid free, so you don’t have to worry about building fake muscles and ruining your health in the long run.
Testosterone is the real driving force of a man that can drop down due to aging issues, injuries, obesity, medication, treatment and so on. Test Rx is specially made for those who want to get their vigorous life back and also to spice up their sex life for healthy and functional relationship.
Benefits of Test Rx
- Increases your testosterone level faster naturally
- Boosts up your sex drive for a much better performance
- 60 days money back guarantee
- 100% natural ingredients provide great results without any side effect
- Enhances stamina to a much higher level
- Helps to burn body fat
- Develops muscle mass to gain desired body shape
How to take it?
Usually, you can take 2 capsules of Test Rx every day for an effective result within a short period of time. But, if you are an athlete or body builder, then it’s more preferable to take 4 pills a day. In terms of taking 2 capsules, it’s better to take 1 in the morning before breakfast and the other at night after dinner.
On the other hand, if you are taking 4 pills each day, then 2 should be taken in the morning and other 2 capsules at night. However, it is also recommended to consult with your doctor before you take these supplements, if you are having any critical health condition or already consuming other medicines.
When you are hitting the gym every day to work on your muscles, you must take a balanced diet and natural supplement along with it for an effective result. Testo max is another testosterone boosting supplement that beats the market with its special anabolic support complex formula.
This muscle building natural supplement is manufactured by Roar ambition LTD. a leading T-booster brand in England. It is formulated with natural ingredients such as zinc, D aspartic acid, vitamin B6, D3, ginseng, fenugreek, magnesium and oyster extracts to ensure your level of testosterone gets increased faster than any other options available on the market.
These ingredients have been tested over and over again to make sure that you consume safe and harmless capsules for a natural hormonal improvements throughout your whole body. Forget about those steroid supplements and grab Testo max to come to a jaw dropping physical shape within months.
Once you start taking the pills, you can see the major differences within 3-4 months. However, it takes only few days to notice the changes and you know it’s working really fast. With the rise of more testosterone in your body, you will have more physical growth, energy, bigger muscles, more sexual drive and fast recovery altogether.
Benefits of Testo max
- Specially formulated to enhance your body building capabilities
- Naturally increases the level of testosterone faster
- The ingredients help to improve your immune system
- Helps to reduce body fat to gain desired shape
- Enhances your overall stamina
- Improves your sex drive and sexual performance
How to take it?
Manufacturers usually recommend to take 4 pills of Testo max every day with plenty of water. You can also take these capsules in 4 different times of a day based on your comfort, but the morning dosage is mostly preferable. However, there are 120 capsules in each bottle and it’s better to continue for 3-4 months to see desired results in your body.
Hunter Test
Are you looking for a testosterone booster which is formulated with heavily researched supplements and also backed by scientific results? Then, you can surely rely on our last pick of the day named Hunter Test. Hunter Test is also a T-level natural supplement that claims to be one of the best testosterone boosters available on the market.
This premium level testosterone booster for men comes with pure natural ingredients such as Indole 3 carbinol, Asian ginseng, vitamin D3, K2, magnesium, D aspartic acid and so on. All these herbal extracts, amino acid, vitamins, and minerals are combined with perfect balance to provide you an ultimate boost in your T-level.
Surprisingly, there is no preservatives, fillers or allergens to create any kind of side effects, so its 100% safe and harmless to take. The best part of this supplement is, compared to other available options, it’s more cost effective that makes it a great deal of value for money.
People spend a lot of bucks just to pay the hospital bills when they suffer from diseases that are caused by low testosterone level in their bodies. Instead of wasting money here and there, it’s much better to invest on a premium quality testosterone booster like Hunter Test to improve your overall health and stamina.
Benefits of Hunter Test
- Boosts your T-level to a desired level
- Heightens your libido
- Increases your muscle growth and strength
- Enhances body fitness and aerobic performance
- Boosts up your focus and motivation
- Improves your sexual drive and performance
How to take it?
According to manufacturers and dietary experts, it is recommended to take 2 capsules 3 times a day of Hunter Test. That means every day you need to take 6 capsules and it is advised to take these pills with plenty of water and food. You can also take your doctor’s advice, in case you have any other existing disease or medication for a healthy outcome.
How do Testosterone Boosters Help You to Build Muscle?
Your body is supposed to produce enough testosterone to build muscles in general health condition. But, when your body fails to do so, regular diet and exercise can never fulfill the requirements of your muscle growth. In that case, you need some external push to increase the internal production of testosterone to build up your muscles.
Testosterone booster exactly does the same thing as a form of natural health supplement. When you consume a T-level booster, it doesn’t create artificial testosterone on its own, rather it naturally hits the testosterone hormone production to increase the level of it.
Thus, your muscles start getting required testosterones that they were lacking before your consumption of it. When you continue taking these supplements, your muscles get enough mass and they come in jaw dropping shape with additional exercise and diet.
How will I know My Testosterone is Less?
When your body is not producing enough testosterone, you will eventually discover some initial symptoms of it. If you notice these symptoms for a significant amount of time, then know that you are having less testosterone in your body. So, what are those symptoms? These are given below-
- Low sex drive
- Erectile dysfunction
- Less growth of beards
- Loss of hair
- Loss of muscle mass
- Obesity
- Fatigue
- Depression
However, these symptoms can also be caused by other diseases, so it’s better to take a medical test in order to be sure enough about the matter.
Ingredients of Natural Testosterone Booster?
Most of the natural testosterone boosters come with almost same ingredients with some few exceptions. All these ingredients are basically taken from herbal extracts, amino acid, vitamins and minerals. The most common ingredients are given below-
a. D Aspartic Acid
b. Zinc
c. Vitamin B6
d. Vitamin K2
e. Vitamin D3
f. Magnesium
g. ZMA
h. Fenugreek Extract
i. Boron
j. Red Ginseng
k. Nettle Leaf Extract
Benefits of Testosterone Boosters?
There are a good number of physical and mental health benefits of taking testosterone boosters. If you are consuming these natural supplements for a couple of months, then you will discover these following benefits-
- It will increase the level of testosterone in your blood.
- It will improve your sexual desires and performance on bed.
- You will notice significant change in your regular mood, focus and motivation.
- Your bones will be stronger and denser.
- It will increase your muscle mass and growth to achieve desired shape.
- It reduces body fat and obesity.
- You will notice heightened libido.
- It improves your immune system to fight against diseases.
- It enhances your overall strength and stamina
Are testosterone boosters safe?
It has been always a matter of debate whether testosterone boosters are safe or not. It’s quite hard to answer in simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ form. The thing is, not every testosterone booster available in the market follows the same procedure to make these supplements and they also differ in terms of ingredients, quality and brand value.
So, to simplify the answer, yes, there are top quality testosterone booster brands which can offer you 100% natural, safe and harmless supplements. And, their ingredients have been thoroughly tested over and over again and each time researchers found no side effect.
Some well-known brands with zero side effects are- Testodren, Testo Prime, Test Rx, Testo max, Hunter Test etc. But, on the other hand, there are also lot of brands, which can’t assure you about 100% safety. So, you have to pick up the right brand for a safe consumption and to avoid side effects.
Testosterone booster side effects
If you consume testosterone boosters which have no scientific basis to offer you zero side effects, then your body might face lot of difficulties in the long run. However, due to overdose issues and existing health problems, one can also notice side effects of taking such supplements, even if they are harmless in general.
The side effects of testosterone boosters are-
- Hair loss
- Heart diseases
- Acne
- Male breast enlargement
- Prostate enlargement
- Testicular atrophy
- Loss of libido
- Infertility
- Increased aggression
How Testosterone Changes Lifestyle?
Testosterone refers to man’s masculinity and it’s the sign of manhood. When a man lacks testosterone, it means he lacks enjoying life as a man, because he can’t enjoy the desirable life he wants. It restricts him from enjoying good sexual connection, physical fitness and also mental stability.
A man starts losing his confidence, charisma, physical and mental ability to stand out from others, when he lacks this special sex hormone called testosterone. He becomes a man full of doubts, confusion, weakness and vulnerability.
But, what’s the picture of the other side of it? Well, when a man can produce enough testosterone, it changes his whole lifestyle. He starts gaining good physical shape, his body strength and stamina gets increased with time. It helps him to achieve the desired hunk look as he always wanted.
Moreover, the sex life gets back to its rhythmic flow with style and he can perform way too good on bed. His companionship with his partner gets stronger and it has a huge impact on his overall mental health. Meanwhile, he develops enough confidence with focus, motivation, concentration to beat any challenge in real life.
He gradually becomes the alpha male version of himself with time. Thus, testosterone plays a big role in the lifestyle of a man.
Can Testosterone Booster Increase Size?
Yes, testosterone boosters can increase muscle size and it’s mass. In fact, this hormone is solely responsible for the development of different organs until they achieve their required sizes. Taking such supplements help you to produce enough testosterones, thus your muscles size get increased with time.
Scientific Evidences
According to the reports of “The World Journal of Men’s health”, 24.8% supplements could stand out scientifically to provide an increase of testosterone in users’ bodies. However, this is a collective data where most of the available supplements have been taken under scientific research.
Top rated brands could provide more effective results when they were tested individually.
What Results can I Expect?
After 2 weeks- You will start noticing a positive change in your sex drive, mood, focus and motivation.
After 4 weeks- There will be a significant amount of change in your body strength and stamina. You will feel more confident to work out for longer hours.
After 3 months- Your body fat will be reduced and muscle growth will be seen in a good shape. Your body and mind will be fully ready to beat any challenge you come across.
Who should not take it?
Testosterone boosters are not suitable for everyone. It should not be taken by those who are suffering from-
- Prostate cancer
- Heart disease
- Prostate enlargement symptoms
- Previous heart attack
Are testosterone boosters safe for women?
The way testosterone boosters work for men, it doesn’t work the same way for women. Women’s sex hormones are estrogen and progesterone. So, taking testosterone is not suitable or nor even safe for women according to researchers. To improve their sex drive and overall strength, Flibanserin is mostly prescribed.
Should a 60 Year Old Man take Testosterone Boosters?
It is not that simple to answer in yes or no. It depends on the overall health condition and balance of an old man aged 60. He should first consult his physician before taking such supplements. Overall, the effects might be positive in general, as several studies suggest.
Scam or not?
It has been always a controversial issue whether testosterone boosters are scam or real! According to experts and researchers, there are lot of brands who are selling scam in the name of T-level supplements. But, again there are some well-known brands whose ingredients have been thoroughly tested over and over again and found to be effective enough.
Money Back Guarantee? FDA Approved or Not?
Not all testosterone booster brands offer will offer you money back guarantee, except few of them. Test Rx is one of the well-known brands who give 60 days’ money back guarantee offer to its customers.
The same goes with FDA approval. Only few T-boosters are approved by FDA, since it’s quite hard for supplement brands to get such approval. So, while buying your testosterone booster, you better check if it’s approved by FDA or not.
Conclusion
Testosterone plays a vital role in a man’s life to give him all the manly pleasures and confidence that he desires. But, when his body fails to produce this special sex hormone enough, then he must think of alternative options to function like a real man. Testosterone boosters basically do exactly the same thing that a man’s body require.
These natural supplements increase the T-levels in men’s body and improve overall strength and stamina. Though there are lot of controversies regarding the effects of T-boosters, some brands are still providing good results all these years.
We hope this article could answer all of your question you had in your mind and help you decide to pick up the right supplement for you.
