5 Budget Getaways from Bangalore for a Memorable New Year's Eve

Bangalore is well-known for its delightful atmosphere, nightlife, natural lakes and parks. While there is a lot you can explore in the city, there are numerous picturesque destinations too for a quick getaway from Bangalore.
Since the countdown for New Year's Eve 2021 has begun, people have already started making travel plans to welcome 2022 at a beautiful destination with their loved ones. From gorgeous, verdant green hills to the serene beachside, Bangalore remains connected to these stunning getaways for new year's eve, just a moderate drive away.
5 Stunning Getaways near Bangalore for a Delightful New Year's Eve Under a Budget
Here's a list of some mesmerizing getaways from Bangalore you can explore to make your New Year's Eve a memory for a lifetime without burning a hole in your pocket.
1. Unwind yourself in the breathtaking beauty of Coorg
Popularly known as Kodagu, Coorg is a famous hill station near Bangalore, located 240 km away from the city. Also known as the 'Scotland of India' and 'Kashmir of South', this hill station is renowned for its picturesque landscape, cool climate, and tea and coffee plantations.
Situated at an altitude of 3500 feet amidst the verdant greenery of the Western Ghats, Coorg mesmerizes the travellers with its intrinsic charm. The mist-covered mountains, brooks, and the sweet aroma of local coffee will make you forget everything and indulge in the beauty of this place.
The gorgeous terrain of Coorg is perfect for trekking and hiking. Many adventure enthusiasts visit Coorg to indulge in affordable adventurous activities like paintball, river rafting and dirt biking. Being a hot favorite amongst Bangaloreans, there are a plethora of options for premium cabs from Bangalore to Coorg.
Distance from Bangalore: 240 km
2. Celebrate a magnificent New Year at Mysore
Located at the foot of the Chamundi Hills, Mysore is famously known as the City of Palaces. The impressive monuments and the vibrant history of this city make it one of the most sought-after tourist destinations.
Boasting a throbbing cultural history and modern-day urbanization, Mysore is a fascinating combination of classic and modern charms. From ornate temples, royal palaces to magnificent galleries, there is so much you can explore here.
Once you are in this city, witness its art and history through the sumptuous monuments. Stroll through the luxurious Mysore Palace filled with majestic chandeliers, intricate motifs, and distinct furniture in Dravidian, Roman and European architectural styles.
Distance from Bangalore: 150 km
3. Indulge in the picturesque beauty of Chikmagalur
Encompassed by sprawling coffee plantations and a surreal sight of the valley, Chikamagalur should be on your list if you want to celebrate a New Year's Eve amongst the serene nature under a budget. With a charming view of the hills and valleys, it is a desirable place to trek on the famous Kudremukh Mountain and Mullayanagiri Peak.
Here, you can indulge in adventure activities like river rafting or moving on a cave exploration voyage to the BabaBudangiri Caves. When in Chikamagalur, do not forget to visit its famous coffee plantations to take a sip of freshly brewed coffee and have a Cuppa New Year!
Distance from Bangalore: 240 km
4. Have a fun-filled New Year in Ooty
Lush hills, scenic views and endless tea estates explain why Ooty is popularly known as the 'Queen of Hills'. Running through the town, you will have magnificent mountains, sprawling meadows, dense forests, and miles of green pasture that will charmingly greet you.
Situated in the Blue Nilgiris Mountains, Ooty is located at more than 2,200 meters above sea level and possesses all the attributes of an enchanting hill station. With chilly temperatures throughout the year, its verdant lush hills, quaint budget-friendly cottages, and heritage structures make it the most well-known holiday destination.
To make the most of your Ooty trip, enjoy a trek to the famous Dolphin's Nose to get a stunning view of the Catherine Falls and the union of Kotagiri and Coonoor streams.
Distance from Bangalore: 260 km
5. Relax in a scenic getaway at Kabini
If you are a wildlife enthusiast and looking for a relaxing getaway in the dense green surroundings, it's best to head to Kabini. With a beautiful landscape of forested mountains, musical flow of Kabini River and cascading falls, the Kabini Forest Reserve holds a magnificent variety of fauna and flora.
A well-known hub of Asiatic elephants, golden jackal, macaque, pangolin and Bengal tiger, an early morning jungle safari will mesmerize you with its glorious views of sunrise and sunset. There are frequent sightings of bird species like cormorant, ibis, and kingfisher for avid bird watchers.
Distance from Bangalore: 200 km
In a nutshell, spending your New Year's Eve at these breathtaking pocket-friendly locations will give you a memory that you will cherish for a lifetime. Since all these destinations are located at drivable distances, you can book an affordable car rental in Bangalore with an experienced driver for a hasslefree commute and a scenic road trip.
So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head straight to these magnificent places to welcome 2022 in style.