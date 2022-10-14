Improve your credit health the smart way! Here are 5 credit mistakes you can easily avoid to keep your credit score up! Multiple brands have started presenting the world with options for a leading loan app offering quick loans, BNPL, and instant credit lines.
5 Credit Mistakes You Should Avoid To Keep Your Wallet And Credit Score Strong
Credit can be a complicated concept for some. There are some common mistakes individuals make that negatively impact their credit scores. These single mistakes can snowball into more serious issues if left unchecked.
Keeping a sharp eye on your credit habits isn’t always easy, especially when there are so many tempting expenses all around us. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to maintain healthy credit without falling into financial trouble. If you’re looking for more ideas on how to improve your credit health, read on for some credit mistakes you should avoid.
1. Not paying loan instalments on time
The importance of paying your loan instalments on time cannot be overstated. Anytime you don’t make a payment, you will be charged a late fee. Once you start accumulating charges on your credit report (which will show up no matter how clean your history is), the impact is hard to reverse. If you fall behind on your bills, the first thing that will happen is that your credit score will drop. The longer you go without paying your bills, the more damage you do to your credit score. You can avoid this by keeping a close eye on your monthly repayments and paying any late fees immediately. If you have a set amount of money coming in each month that is specifically to pay off your bank or loan app, then you need to make sure you are keeping that money separate from your other expenses.
2. Not checking your credit often
One of the best ways to maintain good credit health is to check your credit report often. Especially, before applying for any new quick loan or credit line. Many people have no idea what information is in their credit reports. In fact, nearly half of consumers do not even know that their credit report is available for review! This is simply unacceptable. You should be proactive about your credit health and ensure that everything on your report is accurate.
3. Not establishing good credit habits
While it is important to be debt-free, it is also important to have a good mix of credit on your reports. Credit is a tool that can be used to improve your financial situation. This is because taking on credit in the form of quick loans or credit cards and then paying it off – improves your credit. Consider establishing a good cash flow and paying off your debt regularly.
4. Falling for scams
It is important to monitor your credit score and report any signs of fraud. If you notice any fraudulent activity or accounts being opened without your permission, you need to report it immediately. Also, stay aware of credit scams and phishing attempts. If you click on a link in an email purporting to be from a financial institution, or if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be with a credit bureau, do not follow the link or proceed with the request.
5. Applying for too many loans
One of the most common mistakes people make when trying to improve their credit health is applying for too many new loans too quickly. Each time you apply for a new loan, you are impacting your credit score adversely. Instead, try applying for one type of loan at a time. This will ensure that you are improving your credit health at a steady and sustainable pace. Quick loans are useful because they provide you with a short-term financial boost. However, you need to make sure that you only apply for loans that have a positive impact on your credit score.
Bottom line
Credit health is a vital aspect of financial security. Maintaining a strong credit score is key to getting a favourable interest rate on loans, funding a home purchase, and even applying for certain jobs. Make sure that you pay your loan instalments on time, check your credit report, establish a good debt and cash flow, borrow from legitimate lenders, and don’t apply for too many quick loans in a short period.