5 highly-recommended healthy heart tips for 2023

For every tip that you follow to keep your heart healthy, you’re consciously making an effort to live a longer, healthier life. From eating the right foods to following habits that your heart will thank you for, here are 5 healthy heart tips you’d want to follow in 2023!
- Eating right starts with eating your greens
Whoever said, “To eat is a necessity. To eat intelligently is an art” knew that food is the foundation of a healthier life. Everything you eat directly affects the functioning of your body and various parts of it, including your heart. In fact, certain foods can also influence cholesterol levels, blood pressure, inflammation and creation of triglycerides, all of which play a major role in proper functioning of the heart.
Greens such as spinach, collard greens, kale, cabbage, broccoli, and carrots are known to be rich in nitrates. The higher your nitrate intake, the greater the drop in blood pressure. Nitrates also help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
- Cut down your vices to avoid crisis
When we talk about vices, it includes a variety of habits that are potentially harmful in the long run for your heart. Frequent smoking, drinking, eating junk and lack of physical activity are some of the most common habits that are as hard to change as they are crucial to keep your heart healthy.
Although it’s difficult to put a hard stop on bad habits to not relapse later, they can be replaced with habits that involve less harmful vices. A glass of wine can be replaced with a cup of your favourite coffee/tea to break the habit loop.
- The science behind stress and how it affects your body
You must have heard that stress is a direct contributor to heart issues. While we keep reading online about how stress is the first thing to avoid to keep your heart younger as you age, not everyone knows the science behind it. Cortisol, the stress hormone, increases sugars (glucose)
in the bloodstream. It also increases the chances of you having high blood pressure, which is directly related to many heart issues.
You may not be able to change your current situation, but you can for sure find better ways to manage the impact that it has on you.
- Active lifestyle for overall well-being
Although obvious, we tend to underestimate the benefits of an active lifestyle on our bodies. Not only does staying active help us keep in shape, but it also helps us deal with stress in a healthy way. Exercise releases endorphins - the brain’s feel-good neurotransmitters that naturally reduce stress and improve your overall sense of well-being.
On days that you can’t move, limit your physical activity to a time span as little as 10 minutes. Every bit counts.
While it is rightly advised to naturally keep your heart healthy with exercise and eating right
- Take a specialty heart supplement that has Antarctic Krill Oil like TrueBasics Heart Omega-3
- Sleeping well eases your heart
Good sleep is not just important to restore declining energy levels, but it is also an important time for your body to recuperate. During the NREM (non-rapid eye movement) sleep stage, your heart rate slows, blood pressure drops, and breathing stabilizes. These changes help reduce stress on the heart, which is induced on it during waking hours.
Without sufficient sleep, you can’t spend enough time in the deep stages of NREM. The same can happen to people who experience interrupted sleep. As a result, chronic sleep issues have been linked to different heart issues.