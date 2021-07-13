5 Men's Hairstyles To Try This Summer 2021, As Per Redouan El Hamdi

We entered the year 2021 with a greater appreciation for the work of hairdressers and barbers. The global pandemic had kept many of us from the salon, and after several months without a cut or a trim, it showed. 2021 promises to see new styles for men who can now enjoy a fresh cut at their local barbers. Redouan El Hamdi is the founder of Barbiero, an opulent old-school barbershop that also provides exclusive men's grooming products. Here, Redouan El Hamdi looks at the top five men's hairstyles that are trending in 2021.
1. THE CREWCUT
Redouan El Hamdi promises that this classic look will continue trending in 2021. Originating within the Yale rowing team in the 1920s, this style has a timeless sleekness that doesn't age, and Redouan predicts that it will continue to be popular with men of all ages this year.
2. THE DISCONNECTED UNDERCUT
While the undercut was one of the most popular styles for men in 2020, Redouan shares that this variation of the style will build a whole new fan base of its own in 2021. This striking look features the shaved sides of an undercut with a sharp transition into a longer length on top.
3. THE FRENCH CROP
A nice mix of a short style with a longer textured look to it, Redouan predicts that this chic but messy look will be all the rage this year. The French crop features a short length that is styled forward on top to make a small fringe, creating a neat but textured look.
4. THE MINIMALIST QUIFF
The quiff can be one of the most eye-catching styles for men, but according to Redouan El Hamdi, this iconic looking is taking on a minimalist avatar this year. With neat sides and a top that has a gently textured body to it, the minimalist quiff is appealing to those who want to rock this eye-catching style modestly.
5. THE MESSY CUT
As per Redouan, the many months that men spent without access to a fresh haircut or trim created a lot of converts who once kept their tresses strictly in line but now have a greater appreciation for a messier look. The messy look incorporates many different textures and lengths to give off an effortless and laidback vibe.
Redouan El Hamdi believes that the joy of visiting a barber has been sorely missed in the last year, and for that reason, 2021 will see many new styles and cuts emerge for men as they enjoy a return to professional grooming.