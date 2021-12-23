5 Most Beautiful Airports In India

The journey is more important than the destination, and it is a very well-known fact that airports are the fundamental component for the economic growth of a country. Airports allow the economy and society to flourish and develop.
India is a land of culture and dream destination; visitors worldwide want to visit India to experience India's breathtakingly beautiful marvels and magnificent heritage sites. However, it is very well said that "first impression is the last impression" and airport is the first impression that impacts the visitors.
Many groups and industries are contributing their abilities for the airport to equip the amenities as per international standards. Adani group is also in the front line, and recently Adani Group Acquired Mumbai Airport and is determined to take the airport to the next level of opportunities and development.
There are more than 487 airports in India, and some are famous for their occupied area, some are famous for the number of passengers, here we will discuss the India five most beautiful airport, these airports are special in many ways, they showcase the picture of the backdrop of nature, greenery, and snow mountains. You will experience the best architect, scenery, comfort, eateries, bookstores, lounges, and yes! Clothing showroom as well.
1: Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Ladakh
Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Ladakh, is the world's highest commercial airport, about 3,256 m from sea level. The stunning beauty of nature will mesmerize you with its spectacular landscape. The complemented shades of mountains are breathtaking.
2. Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair
This is one of the most delightful airports in the country; it is located two kilometres south of Port Blair. This international airport serves the destination of Andaman and Nicobar, which are included in the top tourist destination of India. The striking location will amaze you with blue ocean water and rainforest greenery. You can't control your WOOW at the airport.
3: Shimla Airport:
The most picturesque airport of India, it is located 22 km from the beautiful tourism destination, the main capital city of Himachal Pradesh, called Shimla. The airport itself is fully equipped with all the facilities. This airport is perched at an altitude of 5000 km from the sea. Visitors can amaze the aircraft landing right with the Himalayas in view.
4: Lengpui Airport, Mizoram:
It is well known for its stunning beauty and enchanted atmosphere. Passengers can experience the true beauty of nature after landing; the airport is surrounded by a green valley, which is perched at the altitude of 504 m from sea level. If you want to discover one of the best, this airport answers your question.
5: Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi
If you are looking for the most luxurious and top-class airport in India, Indira Gandhi International Airport is India's well-known airport. It is the country's largest airport, located on 5106 acres.
Best restaurants, books shops, eateries, and many other customer entertainment options are available at the airport. It has the largest terminal in the country and the sixth-largest terminal in the world. It is the country's busiest airport and caters to over forty million passengers capacity annually.