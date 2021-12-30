5 Most Eligible Bachelors In Indian Startups

The startup industry is teeming with passionate men, bringing their envisioned dreams to life. While they are steadily conquering the business world, their hearts remain in the unconquered realm. Their preoccupation with their companies may have kept them away from mingling their emotions, but perhaps now is the time for them to let their hair down and join the party.
Here is a list of some of the brightest, most desirable bachelors in Indian startups.
1. Ritesh Agarwal
From dropping out of college to being awarded the Thiel Fellowship to follow his entrepreneurial dream, Ritesh Agarwal has pivoted from a small idea to a successful business with OYO. He started OYO Rooms in 2013 when he was barely 22 years old and has steadily grown the company since.
Ritesh has stood resilient through various crises and has not backed down even during the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming from a modest background, he understood the need for budget hotels more than anyone and provided a solution with OYO Rooms. His problem-solving attitude and his brilliance added him to the list of most eligible Indian bachelors in startups.
2. Bhavin Turakhia
Bhavin Turakhia was not even 20 years old when he started his first venture Directi in 1998 and soon began his journey into the business world, becoming a renowned serial entrepreneur. He founded the fintech company Zeta in 2015, which recently entered the Unicorn club.
A stickler for fitness, Bhavin loves to start his day early and lead a healthy life. He is enthusiastic about traveling and balances his hobbies with his work life with little difficulty. Bhavin believes in looking at opportunities in adversities and is among India’s most desired startup founders.
3. Rajan Bajaj
Voted among Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs, Rajan Bajaj is next on the list of India’s eligible bachelors in startups. Rajan is an IIT Kharagpur graduate and is the founder and CEO of a Fintech company called SlicePay which was launched in 2016.
Rajan previously worked for Flipkart but quit his job within 10 months to pursue his dream to start his own business. His first venture- Mesh stumbled and failed before it could make it big, but that didn’t dampen Rajan’s spirits. He gathered information from friends and family about what bothers them about using credit cards and used all the data to build SlicePay. His ‘never say die’ attitude is definitely adding to his charisma.
4. Shubham Gupta
A serial entrepreneur, Shubham Gupta is a man with a brilliant mind. Having completed his graduation from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Shubham joined the Delhi School of Economics only to realise his passion lied elsewhere. He dropped out of DSE and decided to take the plunge into the entrepreneurial world. He started his first venture at the young age of 20 and is working his way to be among the Unicorns.
With as many as 7 companies to his name, Shubham has made his mark felt in the hospitality and education sectors. Currently, among his other enterprises, he is the Co-founder of Learn with Leaders, a company dedicated to introducing Ivy-quality programs to high schoolers worldwide. His commitment to changing traditional education and his charm make him one of the most eligible bachelors in Indian startups.
5. Suumit Shah
From earning for designing websites to handling the Digital Marketing for Housing.com to starting his own business, Suumit Shah’s journey in the entrepreneurial world is an interesting one. Suumit is a serial entrepreneur known for his app Dukaan, which was launched during the lockdown and was trending on Google App Store within a week.
Suumit is a straightforward guy who is not afraid to speak his mind and take calculated risks to gain success. He looks forward to expanding his app to fit the international markets and become a Unicorn. From a small town to running successful startups, Suumit certainly makes it to the list of eligible bachelors in business.
These men are not just making a mark in the business world but are also attracting a fan following among the ladies. With the reputation of running a business comes an alluring charisma that is incredibly attractive, and these bachelors in startups are owning it.
Tags: Eligible Indian Bachelors, Indian Entrepreneurs, Indian Startup Founders