5 myths in the realm of full stack development you should know

Full-stack development is one of the most trending jobs in the IT sector. So, why are full-stack developers in such demand? Every company that is running web apps needs to employ full-stack developers. These developers are aware or fully versed in programming that keeps both the front end and the back end of a website or app running.
That is why they are so important and in high demand. So, it comes as no surprise that every IT professional aims to enrol in a full stack developer course. However, with the rise of full-stack development, various myths have emerged that need to be debunked.
What is a full stack developer?
A full stack developer is a professional who is capable of developing the front end, i.e. the UX part and the back end, which involves coding and building an app or a website. This means one individual can easily manage the website or app, and companies don’t need to hire two separate professionals for this job. Moreover, companies need to pay the full stack developer salary to only one individual, which helps the finances of the company.
Myths about full stack development that every web developer should know
Several myths exist in web development, especially in the full-stack development domain. They are:
- Full-stack developers need to be equipped with technical knowledge only
Full-stack development is not about technical knowledge only, and everything about it is not related to coding. Full-stack developers need to have an analytical understanding of Sales, Business and Marketing. This is important because they need to understand the commercial viability of the product they are building. They should also understand consumer psychology because they need to build the user interface in such a manner that they can deliver a good user experience. So, full stack developers need to have all-around knowledge.
- Each full stack developer is the same
This is one of the biggest myths that needs to be debunked. Every full-stack developer is not at all the same, and they know different programming languages and frameworks. One full stack developer differs from another in terms of the tech stack they incorporate for development. These stacks could be MEAN (Mongo, Express, Angular, Node), and MERN (Mongo, Express, React, Node). They could also be using Spring Boot (Java) back end of the Python Back end. The market for every stack exists.
- JavaScript is the primary programming language used in Full Stack
JavaScript is responsible only for creating the front end of a web application. That means it helps to make the user interface only. That is done with the help of various libraries. Then the backend is created with the help of Node.js. Python and PHP are also heavily used in the backend.
- The beginning point is to start developing your frontend skills
Frontend skills are in heavy demand as compared to the backend. But that doesn’t mean that you need to begin from there only. Slowly as you start understanding the basics, you should explore other areas like backend or database management. Every reputed full stack developer course will help you understand this better.
- Full Stack Developers should have a thorough knowledge of development and coding
Full-stack development does not mean that you should have complete knowledge of all the programming languages, and you should be able to write code in the language with the most clients. Full-stack developers should be able to superficially skim all the knowledge on server functioning and networking protocols. They need not jump in to understand everything in a deep and detailed manner but require a basic understanding of DevOps.
Final words
To sum up, these are some of the myths associated with full stack development, and now you have clarity on how many of them are true and hold substance. So, if you also wish to join a full-stack development course, you can enrol in the Imarticus Full Stack Developer course. You will learn all the technology related to Full Stack Development and get assured placement.