5 Reasons to Earn Interest on Bitcoin

Did you know that as of May 2021, Bitcoin sits at a value of $58,366? Or that approximately 250,000 Bitcoin transactions take place every 24 hours? As you can see, there's money to be made on this most popular of cryptocurrencies.
But is Bitcoin right for you? After all, doesn't it come with lots of volatility and few guarantees? While these characteristics may have described the currency early on, we think you'll be happily surprised by the many compelling reasons you should earn interest on bitcoin today.
Here are five reasons to consider making this crypto work for you in 2021 and beyond.
1. Savings Technology You Need
If you haven't seen the "Bitcoin is savings and freedom technology" meme yet, you should check it out. Why would a message like this be in pop culture circulation right now? Because many investors refer to Bitcoin as digital gold, which makes sense considering it's been profitable to hold for 92 percent of its existence.
And you'll be amazed by the amount of money you can make in interest simply by putting your money in a crypto account. While it might sound too good to be true, you can easily earn between three and eight percent in annual interest rates depending on the platform where you HOLD your Bitcoin.
When you compare this to a traditional savings account where you're lucky to earn one percent in annual interest, you'll quickly see the allure of cryptos. After all, traditional savings accounts actually lose you money when you compare interest rates to inflation.
2. A Long-Term Game
There's no denying the volatility of Bitcoin. Since the fall of 2019, it has risen in price from $20,000 to nearly $60,000, with some scary dips along the way. For investors looking to make a quick buck, crypto could prove a great bet or a capricious financial ride.
But if you think about Bitcoin as a long-term game, you'll find greater opportunities to make steady cash even when the market meanders downwards for a bit. For example, place your funds in a crypto savings account and start earning BIG.
Just let your funds sit in the wallet and start collecting interest. You'll get paid for allowing other individuals to take out your Bitcoin in the form of loans.
But what if they default on the loan? Since the vast majority of crypto platforms only offer collateralized loans, specific protections exist in place to ensure you make money instead of losing it.
3. A Gentle Learning Curve
Many consumers assume they have to know all about cryptos before they can earn interest in them. But we're here to tell you that Bitcoin platforms are now more user-friendly than ever before.
If you're looking for ways to make money with Bitcoin, you won't find another option with a gentler learning curve. Ways to earn interest on cryptocurrencies abound, including crypto lending services, credit cards, decentralized finance (DeFi) yield farming, and Bitcoin rewards.
While some of these methods require more knowledge than others, beginners can start with straightforward options such as earning interest on a Bitcoin savings account.
4. Easy Access to Funds
How do cryptocurrency savings accounts compare to more traditional ones when it comes to liquidating assets? You can generally withdraw your crypto assets anytime with few restrictions. The same goes for any interest that you've earned.
Most consumers will go with a centralized exchange such as Celsius or BlockFi to get started, and both platforms represent fantastic options. They offer up to five or six percent interest on cryptos and approximately nine percent on stablecoins.
Some, like Crypto.com, may offer much higher yields of up to 12 percent on stablecoin investments. Besides Crypto.com, you should also consider Nexo.
Why? The Nexo platform permits users to earn up to 12 percent annual interest on their crypto, and you can start earning interest in as little as 24 hours. Of course, you'll have to have the stomach for HODLing NEXO tokens to take full advantage of these rewards.
To begin raking in this dough, create an account and deposit some funds. You can do this by transferring money from a bank account.
Put simply, platforms such as those listed above offer many of the benefits of working with a traditional banking institution. Yet, you'll still enjoy significantly higher returns than a traditional savings account.
5. Consumer Protections
One of the most considerable distinctions between crypto platforms and more traditional banking options has been the lack of consumer protections for digital currency holders. But centralized platforms such as BlockFi and Celsius Network have made great strides in this area, too.
While you'll need to vet each company with care, many provide insurance to back customer funds. They also deal solely in collateralized loans, and they go the extra mile when it comes to avoiding fraudulent activity such as money lost through hacking.
Look for platforms that rely on cold storage rather than hot wallets to hold funds. What's the difference between these two kinds of storage? Cold storage refers to storing money offline via a platform not connected to the internet.
As a result, your funds get protected from vulnerabilities related to cyber-attacks and hackers. That means more peace of mind for you as a consumer.
As you can see, cryptocurrency platforms have come a long way over the last handful of years, and the best ones have learned from past mistakes (even when not their own). In the process, they've taken it to the next level by offering consumers the financial protection they need to feel comfortable storing money with them.
Earn Interest on Bitcoin
Once you understand that Bitcoin is a savings and freedom technology, what's the next step? Finding the best way to get it earning for you. For many consumers, dabbling in the world of cryptos begins with creating a high-yield savings account through a centralized platform.
When you go with a tried and true platform that makes consumer protection a top priority, there are few better ways to earn interest on Bitcoin. Are you interested in taking a closer look at some of these crypto savings platforms? Here's a comprehensive list of the best crypto savings companies on the market today.