5 Reasons Why BIS Is The Best For Your Kids

1. Child to Teacher Ratio:
Personalized attention undoubtedly aids and supports a child’s overall development. At BIS, they think that individualized attention combined with intimate interaction allows children to form bonds with their teachers, allowing them to freely express their opinions and clear their doubts. For every 12 students, there is 1 teacher in the classroom, which means that if there are 24 students per class there will be 2 teachers who will work with the children on a daily basis. This replaces the old standing practice of 1 teacher handling 40 kids at one time and not giving any attention to individual abilities. At BIS every student is taken care of keeping in mind their individual needs, transforming the classroom into a setting rich in positive experiences and hands-on learning.
2. A Parent Run School:
Because it is a parent-run school, the child is at the center of all decisions, allowing the school to focus on quality rather than quantity. BIS is a non-profit institution that invests 100% of its funds in the enhancement and future of the school's facilities, teachers, and general development. The parent-run board is a rotating board that is chosen every two years through an election process, allowing parents from a variety of backgrounds and expertise to contribute to the foundation that has already been laid. It's a huge bonus to have parent representatives who don't have a vested interest in anything other than making the school a better environment for their own children. The board collaborates with the Head of School and the Heads of Departments to enhance systems, but the HOD is in charge of the school's day-to-day operations. Who better understands the needs of children than a parent?
3. Wellness and PSHE Program:
BIS is one of the few schools that offers all pupils Wellness and PSHE programs, conducting weekly programs for kids in Pre-Primary through Grade 12 in all grades. PSHE and School Cinema are also part of the curriculum, and children are encouraged to develop healthy social and emotional skills. During the sessions, the team offers a secure and supportive environment, allowing students to gain confidence to ask questions, share thoughts, express opinions and perspectives, and also implement these ideas for the welfare of the larger community. The workshops teach students how to manage and cope with emotions, fear, and worry while focusing on being optimistic and forward-thinking, feeling and expressing empathy for others, forming and maintaining positive relationships, and lastly making responsible decisions. In addition, the Wellness department partners with other school departments.
4. A 52-year-old foundation
BIS was founded in 1969 by Eloise R. Bennett, an American living in Bangalore. She learned that there was no school in the city that offered an American way of instruction at the time, so she decided to open her own. The school was originally known as ‘American Community School’ but was later renamed Bangalore International School. One key element of the community has survived throughout the years of development and change: it is still regarded as a community. The BIS Mission has evolved into a thriving academic institution while remaining a caring, connected community. The school has only continued to build on its foundation and enhance its structure over the years, making it one of the city's oldest Cambridge and IBDP institutions.
5. Holistic Development of the child:
BIS is one of the country's few fully well-rounded schools. Children at BIS are given the chance to develop and flourish in the area that interests them the most. While academics are the primary focus of the school year, the administration ensures that the children also participate in games, music, dance, and other cultural events. Children are also exposed to social issues and numerous interschool tournaments, which provide them with opportunities for healthy competition and exposure to a wide variety of talents and cultures. A Guidance Counselor is also on staff at the school to assist students with their college selections and applications. Home Economics allows students to experiment with and learn about various foods as well as other basic household duties and functions. As a result, BIS sets the groundwork for a well-rounded personality.