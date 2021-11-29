5 Smart Ways to Control Your Moving Cost

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock
Moving can be expensive. Here are some strategies for saving money—and stress.
Whether you’re going across town or the country, moving is one of the most exciting adventures you can embark upon. But if not planned well, it can turn into a nightmare, not just from a logistical standpoint but in terms of budget. So before you begin packing up boxes, check out these tips for moving on a budget.
1. Make a Moving Strategy
Making your move budget-friendly is simple with a little bit of strategizing. First, take a pen and paper and note down all the nitty-gritties of your move. This will help you avoid last-minute surprises, and you will also have enough time to find the best packers and movers. Also, this will give you ample time to negotiate with them to avail their services at affordable costs.
2. Declutter the excess
The rule to remember is – the more you downsize, the lesser you’ll have to pay. So, gather unneeded items that you no longer use and consider if these items are worth the time, cost, and headache to move to your new home. If you don’t want to sell stuff, you can schedule a donation pick up or drop off. You can sell online using marketplace apps like Olx or Quikr and pocket the cash for moving expenses. To donate from the convenience of your home, you can opt for organizations like SADS, which can schedule a pickup right from your doorstep. Thrift shops are also an option for quick and effortless donating. Downsizing not only helps you save on moving costs but can also add a little extra money to your budget.
3. Check Out For the Best Move Time
If you’re hiring packers and movers, you can save lots of money simply by scheduling your move for a weekday versus a weekend, off-season versus on-season, and mid-month versus the end of the month.
4. Update Your Address
Inform about the change of address, wherever required, at least two weeks before your move, and don’t forget to share the same with your bank or credit card company, insurance, medical offices, and anyone else who needs to know. Also, talk with utility companies and cancel or transfer the connections before you move so that you are not liable to double paying for your rent or mortgage, utilities, internet, and cable at two separate locations.
5. Compare and Choose Affordable Movers
Availing the services of a moving company costs money, but, in reality, you’ll be saving more money than you thought. By taking the help of a legitimate mover, you can save money on transportation costs, packing supplies, security of your items, and a whole lot of time and effort.
Make sure you do your research before hiring a moving company that offers good services at affordable prices. No two movers indeed quote similar prices, so get moving company cost estimates from at least three companies, compare and pick one. Many packing and moving companies are available in the market but always hire professional packers and movers when you relocate. They carry a legacy behind them, and their handful of experience helps in swift-moving. One such trusted name is Pikkol Packers and Movers. They have been in the relocation industry for a while now and have a well-trained team of experts who have years of experience and expertise in relocating more than 75000 families. You can even calculate pikkol charges well in advance using the moving cost estimator calculator.