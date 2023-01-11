5 Social Media Tactics Recommended By Austin

Rotter For 2023
Social media has become an essential part of marketing over the years. The acclaimed media strategist, Austin Rotter, has recommended key tactics that can help companies and brands grow on social media channels in 2023.
Believe it or not, social media has become an integral part of our everyday life. There was a time when it was all about sharing selfies and updating status. But now, it has become a marketing tool for businesses to know and engage their target audience. Companies are using social media to sell their products and stay connected with their existing customers.
However, with social media, the norms of doing business on it are also changing. The renowned media strategist and PR professional Austin Rotter has shared key tactics that brands will be using in 2023. These are social media strategies that you can follow to grow your audience and improve sales.
Produce More Video Content
By the year 2022, the attention span of the typical user has dropped from 12 seconds to only 8 seconds. This tells us that people are no longer willing to spend time on uninteresting content. Textual content and images are struggling to gain views across all social media platforms. Instead, videos are getting popular as they are more engaging in nature.
So brands need to change their strategy accordingly if they want to stay relevant. Creating high-caliber videos or shorts is a great strategy, especially for platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.
Repurpose Content for Social Media
Businesses and companies that consistently post to social media platforms have the greatest returns on their investment. However, creating content for each channel takes time and requires resources. To sustain your presence, you should focus on repurposing your existing content for social media.
For example, you can create a Twitter thread by dividing an informational blog post. Similarly, if you have a YouTube channel, you can make standalone shorts of your long videos. You can then share these shorts on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. However, make sure that your shorts are concise, informational, and informative.
Build Community Around Your Brand
Another key social media recommendation is to focus on building communities. While you post content, your goal should be to transform the viewers into a loyal audience. For this, you have to target like-minded people and influencers and engage them into discussions. You can also create a contest to offer prizes or giveaways.
This will ensure that your brand is always visible in their newsfeed. You will be able to increase your reach when the audience will like, comment, or share your posts. Social media platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook already have community features that you can also utilize to grow your reach.
Don’t Ignore Audio Content
Podcasting has been around for years but it was only considered a trend. However, it has grown in popularity in 2022 and brands are also jumping on this bandwagon now. Companies and businesses are sharing audio content with renowned podcasters to take advantage of their audience.
Creating audio content is easy as you can also turn your videos into audio. However, avoid being too commercial in this medium and focus on guiding or educating the people. If done right, you can use this trend to create brand awareness.
Partner with Micro-Influencers
Influencers are helpful when you are trying to increase your reach or looking to engage a new audience. But the key here is to join hands with micro-influencers as they charge less. You won’t have to pay a huge sum of money to them for mentioning your brand or company. Moreover, they have a narrow audience which means you can generate quality leads.
However, make sure the influencers you are partnering with don’t have fake followers. Otherwise, there will be no benefit for you in terms of sales or brand awareness.
Takeaway Words
Social media marketing has reshaped the way brands and people used to interact. However, companies now need new tactics and strategies to keep the audience engaged with them. According to the acclaimed media strategist Austin Rotter, producing video content should be the first priority for brands. One can also increase social media reach by partnering with influencers and building communities around their social media pages.
