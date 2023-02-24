5 Surprising Nolvadex Side Effects You’ll Want to Avoid [nolva on cycle]

After you have completed a period of anabolic steroids your body needs post-cycle treatment (PCT). This is a way to mitigate all negative effects of the steroids and combat the rising levels of estrogen. Without PCT, not only will you suffer from liver damage, but you'll have to forfeit all your gains and have only the evidence of low Testosterone. It.
Nolvadex is one of the substances that is very popular among bodybuilders for their post cycle therapy. It could help reduce the harm caused by steroids, however what you may not know is that Nolvadex comes with a variety of adverse effects of its own. Learn more.
What is Nolvadex?
Nolvadex was originally an anti-cancer medication for breast cancer, called Tamoxifen. It stops the spread of cancer to other areas in the body. However, how did a treatment for breast cancer get within the reach of people who take steroids?
It's true, Nolvadex has two primary characteristics that have caught the interest of the bodybuilding community. It is a Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) Nolvadex's properties have been found to inhibit estrogen binding. Couple it with the benefits of raising the natural testosterone levels, and it is clear why both women and men make use of it.
How to Utilize Nolvadex
Due to its anti-estrogenic as well as testosterone-boosting effects, bodybuilders are prone to consume Nolva at the beginning and after the cycle. This makes sure that estrogen doesn't have the ability to bond and testosterone levels remain high.
The natural levels of Testosterone will be extremely low following the cycle of steroids. It could take as long as 12 months to recover fully in the event that they're not affected for a long time by estrogen. Nolvadex is a great drug to fight estrogen while encouraging the growth of Testosterone production.
The common Nolvadex dosage ranges from 10 to 40 mg depending on the goals, size and length of cycle. Because it's a prescription drug it's unlikely to discover Nolvadex in your local supermarket shelves; however, you can purchase Nolva on the internet. If you're looking to purchase this well-known PCT, many customers come across Nolvadex advertised as "Nolva".
Five Nolvadex side effects
Yes, it's a very popular PCT, and some say it's necessary after a steroid-related cycle, however, what you may not be aware of is that Nolvadex can trigger a variety of issues and can be just as dangerous as the cycle itself. We'll look at the top five worrying side effects caused by Nolvadex.
1. Profits... How much is the gain?
One of the primary reasons that bodybuilders use steroids is to boost the hormone Insulin-like Growth Factor (IGF-1). IGF-1 is among the most effective methods to boost the production of growth hormones in the body. It creates an extremely anabolic environment for your muscles to play.
If you're willing to put your organs through the side consequences of steroids, then you must be able to justify it. If you're taking Nolva and you're taking it, you'll be dissatisfied.
Research has shown that people who were taking 20 mg (10 mg twice daily) of Nolvadex were able to experience an significant decrease in the levels of IGF-1.
2. Non-Existent Libido
Guys, this one's for you Although it is claimed that Nolvadex will boost your testosterone levels, it may also destroy your sexual drive.
Participants in numerous studies, in addition to a lot of forum users, complained of being extremely low libido after using Novaldex. For some men, their low libido levels were enough to eliminate them from the study. Yikes!
3. You'll lose your Hair
Hair loss can be a painful problem for men as well as women. To increase muscle mass, when you use Nolvadex it could mean that you are trading your hair's thick and thick for a set with bigger biceps. Do you think that's a change you are looking for?
Numerous studies have shown the widespread incidence of hair loss and hair loss after taking Nolva. In addition anabolic steroids are well-known for causing hair loss, and more than Nolvadex and you can imagine what happens when you combine the two. I hope you have a nice hair hat in your home.
4. It can make you dumb
One way that researchers check to determine whether a patient can tolerate Nolvadex well is to test their cognitive capacity prior to and after treatment. For the majority of patients, Nolvadex is generally well-tolerated. However, for some it could lower your IQ just a few points in IQ.
Research has shown that those who were not able to tolerate Nolvadex well did worse on the basic cognitive tests such as verbal memory and cognitive tests. The first was no muscle and now , no memory.
5. It can Cause Cancer (Seriously!)
Ladies, pay attention Ladies, take note of this: Your body gets a beating from your steroid regimen, and you think that you've done yourself the right thing by using Nolvadex. It turns out, not as much.
Research has shown that women who are taking Nolvadex are at a higher risk of developing cancer of the endometrium. In a study published within the South Asian Journal of Cancer the patient was removed from breast cancer following Nolvadex treatment only to find that she was suffering from endometrial cancer. The reason? Nolvadex.
In fact, research shows that the advantages of Nolvadex in the treatment of breast cancer far outweigh the risk. However, if you're taking Nolva to build muscle it's not a sign of breast cancer, so do not take the risk.
A Natural Alternative To Nolvadex
After learning about all the adverse effects, do you really want to take a chance particularly when there's a natural solution available to you? Don't worry about Nolvadex. You can enjoy the same benefits by taking natural supplements that don't cause these problems.
What is your fitness goals? Are you looking to build muscle? We've got the solution for you using our Bulking Stack that includes D-Bal, Testomax, DecaDuro and Trenorol.
Do you want to be shredded as the f***? It's best to utilize the Cutting Stack that has Clenbutrol, Anvarol, Winsol, and Testo-Max.
Are you just finishing a cycle of legal steroids and you want to take care of your liver? We're here to help. Test the PCT that contains testosterone as well as liver and muscle support.
Have you ever had the pleasure of taking Nolvadex? What side consequences did you experience? Let us know about it in the comments section below.
If you're looking for the top post-cycle treatment medication, then you'll appreciate this post since we're about to discuss the in-depth review on Tamoxifen (Nolvadex).
Tamoxifen typically is sold under its trade name Nolvadex. So, some health professionals use the name Nolvadex in reference to the generic name of the drug, Tamoxifen.
Tamoxifen is a selective estrogen receptor modifier (SERM). It is frequently utilized as a post-cycle medication or as an anti-estrogen for athletes and bodybuilders. The users of steroids do not have to worry about the particular side negative effects of Tamoxifen since it has the capability of targeting specific organs.
Furthermore, Tamoxifen is appreciated in both of the categories, i.e., medically as well as for users of steroid. Its primary goal is to block the estrogen selective receptors in the breast tissue. So, estrogen cannot connect to tissues of the breast, so the likelihood of an increase in estrogen are reduced.
Additionally, Tamoxifen is also used for the treatment of Gynecomastia. While, Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs) are also effective in treating the gynecomastia problem and other related estrogen issues. Thus, Tamoxifen is widely used in post-cycle therapy.
In addition, Clomid is commonly used along with Tamoxifen within the PCT program. The rationale behind the use of both drugs is they are safe to use in smaller doses and have significant effects. But, if you don't prefer to mix Clomid with Tamoxifen it is possible to skip Clomid and utilize Tamoxifen to treat your PCT.
What is Tamoxifen? (Nolvadex)?
Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is known as a Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) often used for Post Cycle therapy after a bodybuilder has finished taking a steroid-based cycle. Nolvadex is often referred to or classified in the category of an Estrogen antagonist. Its primary function is to neutralize the negative effects of estrogen on the body.
But, as an estrogen-like agonist, Nolvadex works similarly to Estrogen functions within our body. Nolvadex is the brand name of Tamoxifen Citrate. Despite its use as part of the PCT cycle, Tamoxifen is also used to fight breast cancer. It effectively stops the rise in estrogen levels, which can lead to the spread of cancer around the breast.
Tamoxifen can also be utilized in conjunction with Clomid to treat PCT. But Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is thought to be more potent than Clomid. Yet, both are often utilized together to form PCT cycles. They usually work in synergy and deliver the most beneficial results for the patient.
How does Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) Does It Work?
Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is a drug that works in the same way as estrogen receptors by binding within one specific area within the human. Following that, the estrogen does not bind and the estrogen's effects on breast tissue are decreased. This is an effect that is one of the reasons that steroid users are looking for in order to stop the rise in estrogen activity when they use the anabolic steroids.
But, Tamoxifen doesn't decrease the estrogen's activity directly within the body. However, it does bind to specific estrogen receptors, consequently, the estrogens aren't able to attach to them, and they stop functioning as it should.
The drug is used as part of post-cycle therapy, however it does not mean it's part of anabolic steroids because it's not. It is beneficial in helping to restore the hormone levels of your body when you have finished your steroid regimen. It can be beneficial in preventing adverse effects that can be harmful, such as testosterone suppression and gynecomastia and could also aid in saving lives.
What is Tamoxifen? (Nolvadex)?
Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) can be useful in the prevention of the gyno as well as aromatizing testosterone into estrogen and other negative consequences. Clomid also helps reduce the risk of adverse side effects that are common to the steroid cycle. However when we speak of Gynecomastia, Tamoxifen is considered best.
What are the advantages of Tamoxifen (Nolvadex)?
After you've figured out the benefits of Tamoxifen the gyno. It is now time to see the benefits it can bring for those who use steroids during the PCT cycle. The expected advantages of using Tamoxifen are like this:
● Prevents Gynecomastia:
● Restore Hormone
● Simple To Consume
● Stress Releaser
● To prevent from other Steroid associated adverse effects
There are a variety of additional steroid-related side effects Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) can stop.
● Tamoxifen can be beneficial in the prevention of acne on your body and face.
● It helps in maintaining cholesterol and blood pressure levels.
● Your skin will never get oily.
● Hair loss problems that are not a problem may be experienced during your PCT cycle.
● You could feel healthier and fit through the use of Tamoxifen as part of the cycle of steroids.
Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) used to treat Gyno:
Gynecomastia is among the more common side effects the use of anabolic steroids. While it's not a risky condition it could have catastrophic negative effects on one's self-esteem.
It is known that gyno may result from steroids and consequently, the outcome will result in the aromatization process of testosterone in estrogen. The high estrogen levels within the male body will cause female characteristics , such as the growth in breast tissue.
It's true steroids can cause increased breasts among men.
In many instances it was discovered that gynecomastia just results in males storing small lumps of fat on or around their nipples. Sometimes, they have puffy nipples. Many people try to propagate the lie that this issue is reversible by burning off fat and strengthening the pectoral muscles.
However, this isn't the situation,
In reality, if you suffer from gynecomastia because of taking steroids, then the sole method to eliminate this condition is surgical intervention.
Additionally, Tamoxifen works by targeting the breast tissue to treat breast cancer. Nolvadex interacts with estrogen receptors within the breast region and blocks the function of estrogen in the breast. It's highly effective in preventing the from the dreaded gyno for male steroids users.
Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is best medication we can get to prevent gyno from spreading in a steroid cycle. This is the reason why bodybuilders use it in conjunction with steroids or after taking steroids. The drug is generally great for those who use it to achieve this goal however, it may not give positive results to certain users. In this case you'll need to switch to aromatase inhibitors as an alternative.
What are the possible side consequences that Tamoxifen (Nolvadex)?
Tamoxifen is considered to be extremely safe and is extremely beneficial. Similar to other drugs there are some adverse negative effects anyone should be aware of. to be aware of:
● Stomach Problem
● Acne
● Headache
● Hot Flushes
Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) Dosage
● To Use Anabolic Steroids:
The principal reason to utilize Tamoxifen in the process of steroid is to avoid the growth in male breast tissue known as Gynecomastia. Additionally but if you're taking any anabolic-androgen-steroid with aromatizing qualities, you are likely to be confronted with this issue. So, Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is the most effective product to shield your body from gyno easily quickly, easily, and safely.
Additionally, you must consume Tamoxifen in a small dosageof around 10 mg before the beginning the PCT process. It is possible to increase the dosage to 20 mg when you are feeling good. It works by binding with receptors inside the breast tissue and stopping the estrogen from producing its effects.
If, however, you discover that the steroid's aromatizing effect is too intense in order for Tamoxifen for it to function at this dose, you might require aromatase inhibitors in lieu.
● For Women:
When women are prescribed Tamoxifen to boost their performance it is typically utilized for the same purpose that is to boost performance due to increased testosterone levels.This could be a viable choice for those who don't require the more powerful effects of testosterone which carry a higher risk of male-related adverse consequences.
Alongside enhancing performance women can make use of Tamoxifen to enhance the body's composition. drug that gives a more streamlined and slimmer body with no risk of steroid.
If you're a female and require all of these effects, you'll need the lowest dose of Tamoxifen. 10 mg per day serving as the minimum.
● To treat post Cycle Therapy
We utilize the more potent doses of Tamoxifen in PCT that helps to stimulate testosterone's natural production of testosterone. The naturally released testosterone comes after a complete restriction of normal function both in the course of and following the steroids cycle.
Additionally, it is recommended to adhere to between four and eight weeks post-cycle treatment. Alongside Tamoxifen Other compounds can be used, such as an inhibitor of aromatase and occasionally (hCG).
If we are talking about males and women, they are advised to consume 40 mg a day during the first two weeks in the PCT Tamoxifen cycle. For the second part of Tamoxifen post-cycle treatment, the dosage is reduced to 20 mg a day. It's your choice what you prefer to do. the four-week cycle, or to go through an eight-week cycle or something else in between.
When should you begin the Tamoxifen PCT? The moment to start your PCT will ultimately depend on the duration of active use of the steroids.
If it's a short ester steroid, it is necessary to begin your PCT around the time that your steroid cycle will be closing. However when it's an steroid that has a long-acting effect it is recommended to be patient for up to two weeks before beginning PCT using Tamoxifen and other substances.
Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) VS Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs)
Many bodybuilders and sportsmen (steroid users) speak about two kinds of substances: SERMs and Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs). They favored both and utilized them for positive results like reducing or stopping estrogen-related adverse effects that can occur during the steroid cycle. These are also utilized to enhance testosterone function in PCT.
What's the Difference Between Both? Which one is better?
The main distinction between Selective Esterogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) and Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs) is their effect within the body, and the way they impact the hormone estrogen. The mechanism behind AIs is to reduce the levels of estrogen within the body. In contrast, SERMs work by binding to estrogen receptors found in specific organs, not dropping the levels of estrogen in the serum.
You are aware that SERMs are extremely efficient in reducing a wide variety of estrogen-related adverse effects. But, SERMs like Tamoxifen, Toremifene and Clomid aid in the treatment of gynecomastia since they help hinder the development of estrogen receptors in breast tissue.
Furthermore, AIs aid in retaining water, whereas SERMs do not. This is why AIs products such as Arimistane, Aromasin, and Arimidex are typically perfect for bodybuilders. However, SERMs have their own role and are utilized by those who use steroids to achieve a particular goal, such as Gyno. Tamoxifen, therefore the best choice for those who are concerned about gynecomastia.
What should you do if Tamoxifen isn't working?
If Tamoxifen does not suit your needs or doesn't provide the desired results, AIs are the best. AIs are designed to reduce the total estrogen level, and come with an extra benefit. The bonus is that you'll be able to manage all estrogen-related side effects as well as Gyno.
As with the term Aromatase Inhibitors It actually blocks the aromatizing process, such as decreasing the effects of gyno as well as raising testosterone levels. However, they do have certain disadvantages, such as they can have a negative impact on cholesterol levels when you use them in conjunction with the steroids.
Thus, AIs are not suitable for use in the steroid cycle, as Tamoxifen and other SERMs. Furthermore, Tamoxifen can have an effect on cholesterol levels.
Final Verdict
Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) is definitely the most effective product for post cycle therapy . It is a great option to use during or following the steroids cycle. It can also be used along with Clomid.
