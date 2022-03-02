5 things to consider before buying two-wheeler insurance

When you are planning to purchase a two-wheeler, you keep in mind a lot of factors like brand, model, mileage, maintenance cost, price, and many such factors. In the same manner, you involve a lot of thought process in purchasing an insurance policy for your two-wheeler as well. Making a decision regarding which bike you should purchase is coupled with the decision of which two-wheeler insurance policy you should buy. Before you purchase a two-wheeler insurance, you must be aware of important details.
If you have never thought about knowing some important factors before purchasing two-wheeler insurance, then we are here to help you with that.
Presented below is a list of factors that help you make the most appropriate decision while buying an insurance policy.
1. Type of two-wheeler insurance policy
There are a plethora of two-wheeler insurance policies available in the market. Now it isn't easy to understand which one you should choose from. There are three types of two-wheeler insurance policies based on coverage:
- Third-party two-wheeler insurance policy
- Standalone own – damaged two-wheeler
- Comprehensive two-wheeler insurance policy
In India, it is mandatory to have at least a third-party two-wheeler insurance policy. In case of any mishap, it covers you against third-party liabilities.
Standalone own – damage two-wheeler insurance policy covers you against the own damages incurred by your two-wheeler in an unfortunate event.
A comprehensive two-wheeler insurance policy is a combined package of the two. It covers you against your damage as well as third-party damage expenses which may incur due to accident or any other unfortunate event.
2. Network of partner garages
You can benefit from the hassle-free experience of getting your vehicle repaired in case of any mishap if your insurance company has a good number of cashless garages. It is therefore essential to check the number of network garages that a policy covers. The more the number of garages, the greater is the choice you will get.
3. Claim settlement ratio
The main objective of purchasing a bike insurance policy is to avail help from the insurance company at the time of need. Claim Settlement Ratio tells you how good an insurance company is in terms of settling claims. CSR is the ratio of the claims paid by an insurance company against the total number of claims incurred during a financial year.
Therefore, if you want to make the best use of your two-wheeler insurance policy, you need to have complete knowledge about the CSR of the two wheeler insurance providers. Apart from the Claim Settlement Ratio, you must be well informed on how to claim bike insurance in case of a mishap to avoid any confusion.
4. Premium amount
The two-wheeler insurance premium is the amount that has to be paid by you to avail of the benefits. Two-wheeler insurance is calculated based on several factors like Insured Declared Value (IDV), type of policy, policy term, No Claim Bonus (NCB), and other factors. You need to understand that a vehicle insurance policy is necessary and not a luxury. Hence, it would be best to buy a insurance policy only based on the premium amount.
5. Policy Exclusions
Exclusions are those risks that an insurance company is not willing to cover. Therefore knowing what bike insurance will cover is just not enough. You must also know about what the insurance policy will not cover. No one wants that their claim gets rejected just because they claimed an event that was not covered under their bike insurance policy. Therefore depending on what you want, avoid procedures with many exclusions.
To make the best purchasing decisions, you may also consider other factors like customer service and support, policy term, the requirement of add ons, Insured Declared Value, and No Claim Bonus.
Having bike insurance is essential not just to fulfill the legal obligations but to avoid the financial burden that you may get because of any mishaps. Therefore make sure that there is no scope for confusion related to the policy matters as it may lead to making a wrong decision.
In case you have any queries or doubts and are unable to decide as to which insurance policy is best for you, you are advised to take help from your knowns or some expert who will give you correct guidance regarding which insurance policy you can go for.
In a nutshell, numerous factors are ignored by people while purchasing a bike insurance policy. As a result, at times, people cannot avail claims because of a lack of knowledge. It is, therefore, necessary to know every aspect by conducting in-depth research before purchasing a bike insurance policy.