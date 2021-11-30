5 times social media influencer Esha Dhingra won hearts and broke stereotypes

Don’t we love it when people use social media to its best potential? London-based influencer Esha Dhingra does her bit by sharing the inspiring stories of her life. She strongly believes in breaking gender stereotypes and so does her husband, Anup. The two raise their son, Arjun, together in London. In one of the posts, Esha mentions how he sees both his parents share chores and responsibilities at home.
Along with a lot of fun, trendy posts on social media, she writes captions that are both, inspiring and much-needed. Sharing an incident of her wedding, she writes, “There was ‘No Kanyadaan’ in our wedding because mom told the priest that her daughter wasn’t anyone’s property to ‘give away’ so there was no need to say all those ‘emotional’ lines. Mom rocked Panditji shocked”.
Another one that we absolutely loved was, “Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamed of being an independent woman who lived her life on her own terms. I grew up in a small town, then moved to a big city to chase my dreams; where I met my Prince Charming & fell in love. He pampers me but I still work on my dreams & pay my own bills. Don’t lose yourself in marriage.” Now that’s one marriage advice you don’t get very often.
Check out some of her posts that will put a smile on your face instantly.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CKBJmOQBpdS/
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CIsIgfmBOOV/
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMRaiQ2h1H0/
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQk8Ff0hl1W/
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTHBOBTiGa6/
Not only does she share her own stories but also engages with her followers by asking them to share their experiences. While Esha’s posts with her husband are quite funny, ones with her son are super adorable. They are the cutest mother-son duo on the internet and there is enough proof of that on her Instagram page.
After travelling, being a parent is one of Esha’s biggest passions. She constantly shares tips and tricks on parenting, travelling and sometimes, on relationships. While the two have no plans of retiring in London, they help folks moving to London by sharing some useful tips through the digital platform.