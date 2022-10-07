5 Unique Plants You've Never Heard Of (But Still Need To Add To Your Garden)

Did you know that there are over 300,000 known species of plants in the world? We tend to focus on a small subsection of those when we think about adding greenery to our homes. There’s nothing wrong with your standard ferns and spider plants, but what about some more unusual species that you might not have considered before?
This article will take you through five fantastic, lesser-known plants you can add to your own garden. Each one of these is sure to surprise and delight with their unusual features. Read on for details on where to find them, and how best to look after them in your own home.
Purple Heart Plant
This is a gorgeous, vibrant tropical plant that is sure to catch the eye. What’s more, the purple heart plant is one of the easiest tropical plants to keep indoors making it a great choice for beginners. Unlike most houseplants, purple heart plant bears dark royal purple foliage with shades of turquoise-grey.
Purple queen plant produces white and pink flowers that appear at the start of summer. This is a very hardy plant, but it will also benefit from regular watering, especially in the warmer months.
The purple heart plant is easy to care for, but it does need a little bit of attention. It prefers a warm, humid environment, so you’ll want to keep it on an east or west-facing windowsill, or near a radiator. It will also need a little bit of shade but nothing too drastic.
Philodendron Pink Princess
Philodendrons are a very common indoor plant, but they’re often seen in green and variegated forms. This pink princess philodendron bucks the trend, with beautiful pink leaves that really stand out in any home.
It’s a very easy plant to take care of, too. It doesn’t require much water, and it doesn’t need repotting every year like many other houseplants do. When growing pink princess philodendron, you should water it when the soil feels dry to the touch.
You don’t need to water it every day, or even every week - just when you think it needs it. You should also make sure the plant gets plenty of sunlight. It can handle a little bit of shade, but it will look much better with a few hours of direct sunlight each day.
Alocasia Regal Shield
This striking plant is native to Southeast Asia, and boasts beautiful large leaves in a variety of colors. The most common colors you’ll see for this plant are green and black, with some plants also having red speckles.
If you’re looking for something a little bit different, you can also find pink, purple, and white cultivars of this plant. You should water alocasia regal shield once a week, and it should get lots of sunlight. It needs a humid environment, so you should mist it with water several times a week.
You should also keep it away from cold drafts, as cold weather can kill it. Alocasia regal shield is best grown indoors, in pots.
Venus Fly Trap
Venus fly traps are certainly one of the most unusual houseplants around. These carnivorous plants trap and consume insects for nutrients (you don’t need to feed them!). You can grow Venus fly traps outside, but they’re also perfectly happy indoors.
Just make sure to keep them near a window with plenty of sun, and water them when the soil feels dry. You don’t need to feed these plants at all - but you should clean the leaves from time to time to keep them in good condition.
You can also repot these plants every year, if you’d like to keep them in a different pot. If you’re looking for a plant that’s unusual, and doesn’t need much upkeep, a Venus fly trap is a great choice.
Calla Lily
The calla lily is a beautiful and classic house plant that’s been a popular choice among indoor gardeners for decades. It’s a perennial flower that can last for up to 3 years indoors, and produces blooms that come in a variety of colors, including yellow, white, and pink.
You can water calla lilies once a week, but make sure the soil is always moist.
They don’t need a lot of sunlight, but they do prefer a humid environment. You
can grow calla lilies in pots, or in the ground. They’re easy to care for, and make a
beautiful addition to any room.
Adding unique look to any space
These plants are sure to make an impression on your guests. They’re unusual, beautiful, and hardy - making them perfect for indoor gardening. You can find all of these plants at your local nursery, or online. They’re not difficult to cultivate, and they make excellent additions to any home.