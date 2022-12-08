6 Best Appetite Suppressant Pills over the counter 2022-2023

One of the biggest barriers to weight loss is food cravings, and apart from natural ways, another way to suppress the cravings is over-the-counter appetite suppressant pills.
If you can combine a high-quality appetite suppressant supplement with a good diet and regular workout, that’ll boost the weight loss process and you’ll be getting back to your desired shape pretty soon.
Since the market is loaded with hundreds of supplements, it's easy to pick the wrong one. And if you don't want to end up wasting your money, check out these 6 best appetite suppressant pills over the counter that lives up to the expectation.
4 Best Appetite Suppressant OTC Pills
- PhenQ- Overall Best Weight Loss Pills
- Trimtone- Best Weight Loss Pills for Women
- Zotrim -Effective Supplements for Weight Loss
- PhenGold- Natural Weight Loss Supplements
If you’re pregnant, lactating, or have any medical condition, make sure to consult with a certified doctor before taking any supplement, no matter how top-notch or organic they are.
Let's dive into the reviews!
PhenQ- Overall Best Weight Loss Pills
This PhenQ is undoubtedly one of the top-rated appetite suppressants as it's packed with some organic ingredients that are tried and tested. Unlike most other hunger suppressant pills, apart from reducing appetite, this one helps you feel energetic as well.
That's not all, there are a few ingredients in these pills that directly contribute to fat burning. Moreover, it accelerates the body's metabolic function too.
It’s suitable for all adult male and female. Plus, these pills don't contain gelatin unlike some, hence, vegeterians, non-vegeterians, everyone can enjoy their benefits.
Take a look at exactly what you get from this PhenQ appetite suppressant
What are the benefits?
- Nopal cactus fiber, L-carnitine, capsimax powder, caffeine, chromium picolinate accelerates the body's thermogenic function which increases the body temperature and burns fat even while resting
- It’s clinically proven that, capsimax also prevents excess fat cell storage and their growth
- The combination of caffeine and capsimax powder increases the body’s metabolic function
- Chromium picolinate is a mineral mainly found in veggies and grains which suppresses the craving for high carb snacks and sweets. Plus, this ingredient regulates blood pressure as well.
- Nopal cactus fiber suppresses the appetite and removes the fat cells from the system
- L-carnitine fumarate amino acid prevents the fat storage, it converts fat into energy pretty quickly which makes you feel very energetic and less fatigued
Drawbacks
- The caffeine content might mess with your sleep
- Not suitable for stimulant sensitive people
Trimtone- Best Weight Loss Pills for Women
Here comes another appetite suppressant specially designed for women athletes, the Trimtone natural fat burner. But before we get into the specifics, we must tell you that these pills aren’t suitable for vegetarians as they contain gelatin.
These pills come with a few ingredients that triggers the thermogenesis and boosts the metabolism which results in weight loss even while resting. Plus, an ingredient makes you feel full therefore you eat less calories which accelerates the weight loss process.
However, let’s have a look at all the health benefits that these pills offer.
What are the Benefits?
- Trimtone comes with Glucomannan which is a dietary fiber and it’s scientifically proven that they reduce the appetite by making individuals feel full
- Some studies show that glucomannan also regulates the blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose level as well
- Grain of paradise is a potential thermogenic herb found in these pills which activates BAT and increases energy expenditure to burn calories
- These pills have a high amount of caffeine anhydrous which increases the resting metabolism and triggers thermogenesis to burn calories.
- Antioxidant filled green coffee extract also activates the thermogenesis to burn stored fat. Plus, it increases the energy level as well to fight laziness, fatigue, etc.
- Trimtone also contains a good amount of green tea extracts which is another source of antioxidants and it reduces the fat absorption.
- Green tea extracts also stabilizes the hormone which contributes to the fat break down process
Drawbacks
- These are gelatin pills, hence not for vegans
- High amount of caffeine can make it hard for you to sleep
- Not suitable for stimulant sensitive people
Zotrim -Effective Supplements for Weight Loss
It's a suitable appetite suppressant supplement for both vegan and non-vegetarians. The manufacturer claims that the Zotrim appetite suppressant has gone through 5 clinical trials and it showed, people who took Zotrim two times a day before breakfast and lunch consumed 100 calories less than others who didn't take Zotrim.
They also claim that there aren't any artificial ingredients in this supplement that might pose any health risk in future, these pills are loaded with natural ingredients that deliver several health benefits. Let's check them out!
What are the benefits?
- It contains caffeine which can increase energy and concentration. Plus, it activates thermogenesis as well that burns calories
- Yerba mate leaf extract increases the energy molecule synthesis which increases the stamina. It also increases the metabolism to burn more calories and removes harmful free radicals
- Damiana leaf extracts are filled with hormone balancing properties which reduces the cravings. They have shown testosterone increasing effects as well
- The guarana seed extract in these pills improves the mental clarity while increasing the metabolism
- Zotrim also contains some minerals and vitamins as well which regulates the blood pressure, glucose level, and reduces bad cholesterol level
Drawbacks
- Might be difficult to sleep due to caffeine
- Not suitable for stimulant sensitive person
Prime Shred- Effective Supplements for Weight Loss
We're down to the last weight loss supplement of the list which is Phengold multi action weight loss formula. These pills are suitable for both vegeterian/non-vegetarian and the manufacturer claims women over 60 years old also can enjoy the benefits of these capsules.
Even after being an appetite suppressant, this Phengold doesn’t come with glucomannan, however, cayenne pepper and some other ingredients are there which are also appetite suppressants.
What are the benefits?
- Green tea extract triggers the thermogenesis process to burn more calories and increases the energy which helps you to go through intense exercises. Pkus, It's a good source of antioxidants too which increases the metabolism
- Green coffee bean extract slows down the fat absorption in the body and also help breaking down stored fats
- Caffeine increases the metabolism to burn more fat and it also gives stamina boost so that you can do intense exercises
- This supplement contains L-theanine and Tyrosine that helps overcome anxiety. Plus, it improves the concentration
- Cayenne pepper suppresses the appetite resulting in less calorie intake which leads to effective weight loss
- It also comes with dimethylaminoethanol that improves the brain functioning and skin
Drawbacks
- Glucomannan would have increased the efficacy
- Not suitable for people who’re stimulant sensitive
Lean Bean Fat Burner
If you’re a woman, looking for a supplement to get rid of excess stubborn fat, then you don’t want to miss out on this lean bean fat burner.
Undoubtedly, it’s one of the best appetite suppressants for females. The thing that makes lean bean stand out from other women's appetite suppressant pills is, it doesn’t contain a high amount of harmful stimulants.
Instead, it brings 11 very low stimulants which are good enough to give you an energy boost without any side effects.
Not only that, compared to most other pills, this lean bean packs in a large number of organic ingredients which delivers numerous health benefits which we’re about to see.
What are the benefits?
- Glucomannan is a fiber that is found in most weight loss supplements, as this fiber absorbs water and swells in the stomach which makes you feel full
- Several studies show that Chromium picolinate regulates the glucose level in blood and reduces the chances of developing type 2 diabetes. It also improves heart health
- Choline is an important nutrient that improves liver functioning and also regulates fat metabolism. A few studies show that it contributes to the stored body fat breakdown as well
- Chloride is an electrolyte found in these pills that improves the digestion and keeps you hydrated
- Green coffee bean extract is a great source of antioxidants. Researchers show that it can reduce fat storage and promote fat loss
- The garcinia Cambogia content in these pills promotes weight loss and this ingredient has also shown a cholesterol-reducing effect.
- These pills also contain turmeric which has a direct link to weight loss and also has properties that improve overall health, especially the immune system.
Drawback
- You might feel a little bloated at the beginning
- Can cause constipation
Instant KnockOut Appetite Suppressant for Men
This instant knockout appetite-reducing supplement can accelerate the fat-burning process by activating the thermogenic process in the body. That’s why it’s used by many male MMA professionals for weight-cutting right before the match.
Not only for MMA professionals, it’s a suitable thing for many adult men thinking about getting back into good shape easily. These pills don’t come in gelatin capsules thus, vegetarians and non-vegetarians both can take these pills.
It comes with some power-packed organic ingredients that offer several other health benefits apart from weight loss.
Let's take a quick look at all the benefits that this instant knockout has to offer,
What are the Benefits?
- Green tea extracts are loaded with bioactive polyphenols which are called catechins, they work like magic in breaking down the stored fats. Plus, green tea extract also improves digestion
- These pills contain a good amount of caffeine ready to give you the energy boost to survive hectic schedules. It also gives you the energy to go through intense workout sessions
- Cayenne pepper increases the metabolism and burns fat even when you’re resting. Studies show that it also improves fat oxidation
- Black pepper comes with bioactive chemicals which suppress the formation of fat cells, and it also boosts the metabolism to burn more fat
- The key ingredient of all craving suppressant supplements is glucomannan, it’s a fiber which makes you feel full and reduces the appetite, therefore you eat less and lose weight
- Vitamin B12 improves the metabolism and studies revealed that it can improve mood too
- Vitamin B increases the dopamine level which is a happy hormone, therefore you feel good and extremely motivated
Drawbacks
- The caffeine might mess with the sleep cycle
- If you’re stimulant sensitive, you'll have to deal with nausea, headaches, etc.
- Might have to deal with stomach upset in the initial stage
How to Choose the Best Appetite Suppressant OTC Pills?
There are three major things you need to consider while buying an appetite suppressant OTC pill, its ingredients, side effects and suitability. Take a look:
Ingredients
Appetite-suppressant pills don’t burn fat directly, what it does is, reduces your food craving and keeps you feeling full so that you eat less. That being said, some supplement comes with some ingredients which might have direct link to weight loss.
Since there are hundreds of such pills available, what makes the good ones stand out from the rest is the ingredients.
There are a bunch of organic ingredients that are extremely effective in suppressing appetite and when you’re shopping for OTC appetite-suppressant pills, make sure they come with some of those ingredients.
Here are some of the most effective organic ingredients for suppressing appetite:
- Glucomannan
- Green Tea Extract
- Chromium picolinate
- Caralluma Fimbriata
- Chlorogenic acid
- Conjugated Linoleic Acid
- Green coffee bean extract
- Garcinia Cambogia
Side Effects
Most of the appetite suppressants and weight loss pills contain stimulants like caffeine. Some pills come with high amounts of these stimulants which can be dangerous for people who are stimulant sensitive. It can increase their blood pressure, heartbeat, and cause irritation, headaches, hallucination, etc.
Therefore, before you make a decision, pay attention to the ingredients to check if there is anything that might mess with you.
Suitability
What a lot of people don’t know is, some weight loss and appetite-reducing pills come in gelatin capsules. Gelatin is the animal protein in gel form which vegetarians aren’t supposed to consume. Therefore, if you’re a vegetarian, then ensure the pills you take aren’t made of gelatin.
Conclusion
Getting your hands on the best appetite suppressant pills over the counter could be a daunting job if you don't know what to look for. And using supplements that aren't suitable for you can be life-threatening. Therefore, whatever supplement you decide to take, consult with a certified doctor first.
Disclaimer:
