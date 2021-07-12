6 Exclusive Tips To Keep In Mind Before Buying A Diamond

“Diamonds are girl’s best friend.”
This quote has been heard a lot when we talk about shiny and glittering diamonds. But, only a few people are aware of buying the best pieces. Else, everyone struggles to find a pure diamond for their loved ones. It is essential to cross-check the clarity and color of this beautiful gemstone. Always follow some essential tips before taking this expensive step in your life. It is necessary to search for a reliable dealer like Flawless Fine Jewellery.
So, if you are looking forward to buying the diamond of your dreams and do not want to lose your hard-earned money and get duped, read on these tips to get better knowledge. Without wasting time, let’s take a sneak peek.
Essential Tips To Consider Before Buying A Diamond
1. Check Out the 4Cs
The 4Cs for the buyers are cut, clarity, color, and carat. This is the language of a diamond. It is necessary not to compromise on these 4Cs and not accept any size while buying diamonds anywhere globally. In case you are running out of your budget, re-evaluate these 4Cs. To help the diamond fit into your budget, you can reduce the diamond clarity to S | 1. Color can be reduced to ‘J,’ and if you are taking an engagement ring, use the yellow gold. The cut quality for round diamonds can be reduced to ‘good,’ and it can be reduced to ‘fair.’
Thus, while buying a diamond engagement ring, ensure to purchase it from a trusted jeweler who sources the stone from certified dealers and assure its authenticity.
2. Consider the Diamond Shape
The normal shape of a diamond is round, but there are many different shapes, which, when chosen, look quite pretty. If you are looking forward to buying a beautiful and rare engagement ring, get one from the jewellers in Hatton Garden. You can purchase fancy cut diamonds like a cushion, princess, heart, radiant, pear, oval, etc. Choose these gemstones as per your taste and requirements and, of course, the size of your ring finger. Moreover, these non-rounded diamonds have diagonal length and elongated shapes, making them look bigger and prettier.
3. Seek the Cut Quality
The cut quality of a diamond has a drastic effect on its buying and selling. The ‘cut’ is quite important to ensure purchasing an ideal one that looks perfect on you. A very good or excellent cut grade will help get the best sparkle from the diamond you pick. When it comes down to your budget, the ‘cut’ is an important feature not compromised. It is one of the significant features that make a diamond a ‘Diamond’. The brilliance, scintillation, and fire everything depends on the ‘cut’ of the gemstone.
4. Certification is a Must
As the common phrase goes, “not all that glitters are gold,” this is very relevant to Diamonds. A layman who does not know about diamonds must check the seller’s certificate. It is always wise to request the certificate from the top grading laboratories like GIA or IGI to ensure the diamond quality you are purchasing. The certificate includes information about its cut, clarity, and color assured by a qualified gemologist.
5. Determine Your Carat Weight
You may have heard your lady asking for the one or two-carat diamond. We all know this term, but choose the best carat weight, making your Lab Grown Diamond engagement ring look beautiful and not over-hyped. Consider the carat weight as the price increases based on it. The most commonly bought carat weight sizes are .50ct, 1.0ct, 1.5ct, and 2.0ct. To save on your budget a bit, it would be wise to go just under these sizes as it makes a big price difference.
6. Consider Your Ring Style
If you are shopping for your engagement ring from the trusted jewellers in Hatton Garden, consider the ring style suitable for your personality. Pick up the ring style that goes well with your taste and does not affect the appearance of the diamond you choose.
You can choose a metal color like yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold, as they play a magnificent role while embedding your engagement ring. Moreover, after choosing the metal, select a preferred setting like the intricate design or plain design. Few ladies may even pick the solitaire setting. It entirely depends on your taste and liking what you want to choose for your engagement and add extra sparkle to it.
Bonus Point – Assess Similar Diamonds and Expert Advice
You have narrowed down your choice to a couple of diamonds you like, but you are still unsure. Don’t be afraid to get some expert advice from experienced jewelers. While picking up an engagement ring or a diamond necklace, it is always wise to take an expert opinion. You can also check with your friends and family to get valuable insight.
Bottom Line
Diamonds are forever, so choose them wisely. Be vigilant and do your research before buying this expensive gemstone. Don’t rush the process, and make sure to go to reputable jewellers like Flawless Fine Jewellery while shopping. Don’t let the jeweler push you for something that is not in your budget, and always ask for a GIA or IGI-certified diamond.