6 Upcoming IPOs to Watch

August 2: Despite the early stock market volatility of 2022, the initial public offering market has had a busy couple of years. This momentum shows no signs of slowing. The upcoming IPOs on this list are just a tiny portion of a much larger market expected to be active this year.
Investing for long-term growth is a typical recommendation from financial advisors. Don't worry if you missed an IPO on the list below. You don't have to be the first in line to buy if the company is solid and you have a long-term growth mindset.
Watch these hot IPOs in the coming months.
The number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021 broke the previous record set in 2013. These businesses have raised more than $315 billion in venture capital funding. With a total of $168.7 billion raised from 457 IPOs, this was more than twice as many as there were in 2020.
However, the outlook for IPOs in 2022 has already been dim due to the unfavourable state of the market. Only 6% of what was raised in the same period in 2021 has been raised so far in 2022, according to the available data.
Because of the market volatility, inflation uncertainty, and the conflict in Ukraine, IPOs have been drastically reduced. The IPOs should begin again once the volatility subsides and the tension dissipates.
A rise in demand for capital in 2022 could prompt companies to take advantage of the open funding window. There will be a flood of initial public offerings (IPOs) when the market recovers, even if the downturn lasts until 2023.
The following are some of the most likely and high-profile candidates to enter the market in the shortest time.
Mobileye
Is this an upcoming IPO if the company has already gone public? Yes, that's right. That's how things worked when Mobileye, a company that makes advanced driver assistance systems, went public in 2014 before being acquired by Intel in 2017. Intel is considering relisting the asset to take advantage of Mobileye's explosive growth (revenues increased by 43 per cent in 2021). A $50 billion valuation for Mobileye is reportedly the company's goal in its initial public offering (IPO).
VinFast
VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, is hoping to take advantage of the enormous interest from investors in companies like Tesla and Rivian. By the end of the year, VinFast expects to begin shipping SUVs to the United States, Canada, and Europe. By 2024, it hopes to have a facility in the United States. The company is looking for a $25 billion to $60 billion valuation to make an electric vehicle a reality.
Reddit
Regarding finding like-minded people to converse with online, Reddit is often referred to as the "front page of the Internet." Stock traders at Reddit'sepicenter propelled GameStop's stock to new heights in 2021, making Reddit a household name. In August 2021, Reddit received more than $400 million in funding from Fidelity Investments at a $10 billion valuation.
Instacart
This year's global pandemic significantly impacted many businesses, but one stood out in particular: Instacart, the grocery delivery app. Consumers stayed at home and ordered takeout instead of going out to eat. With the help of top venture capital firms like Andreesen Horowitz, Instacart completed a funding round valued at $39 billion in March 2021. Instacart is expected to go public in 2022, after years of rumour and speculation. In May 2022, however, the company's valuation was slashed by about 40% as the markets fell.
Striped
Stripe is an e-commerce payment processor that has also ridden the increased online shopping pandemic wave. Stripe, on the other hand, has made forays into the loan and tax management industries, among others. The venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, and Sequoia Capital have all invested in Stripe. The company was valued at $95 billion after a $600 million funding round in March 2021, making it the most valuable private fintech company. This well-known company has long been linked to an initial public offering (IPO), but it has previously stated that it has no plans to go public anytime soon. Time will tell in this case.
Discord
An app called Discord, which enables users to communicate instantly via voice and video calls and text messages, is probably familiar to gamers. Discord is, in essence, what Slack or Microsoft Teams are to the business world. Growth has been swift. By 2021, CNBC estimates monthly active Discord users will have risen to 150 million. Microsoft offered a reported $10 billion purchase price for the chat app in 2021, but no agreement was reached. The company was valued at $15 billion in a September 2021 funding round.
Conclusion
In the long run, a company's short-term performance has no bearing on its long-term prospects. That's just the way IPOs work.