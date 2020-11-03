6 Ways Technology Can Advance The Church And Your Ministry

The one thing that everyone can be honest about is that, technology has revolutionized the way that we all live. Technology has changed the way that we communicate to others, how we educate others, it has changed transportation, etc. How can the way that we use technology change the way we do ministry? We shouldn’t shy away from technology. Intelligence comes from God. If God has blessed us with intelligence and technological advances, then we should take advance of them and use it for His glory.
Technology helps us to bring the gospel to others
With Technology, there is more opportunity to share the gospel with others. Through Advances in technology we are able to create websites such as Bible Reasons. We are able to share our faith through blog posts, through the radio, Facebook, Twitter, TV, YouTube, etc. There are a plethora of ways to share the gospel. We must also remember that using technology doesn’t mean that we are trusting in technology. Ultimately we are relying upon the Holy Spirit to do His work. God has used social media to speak to millions of people and radically change lives around the world. Have you ever seen a Bible verse online and think to yourself, “God is using this verse to speak to me.” God uses different means to reach His people.
Technology can help bring people to your church
Church attendance and discipleship is extremely important for believers. However, many professing believers are not attending church. Maybe technology can be used to help others to find a church home. One way that this can be done is by starting a church YouTube channel. Many people search for church services online. You can use your social media platform or your YouTube channel to encourage people to come check out your church. Also, you can use different online methods to encourage others to join and participate in your community groups.
Technology helps many people to connect who have trouble connecting with others.
There are many people who have a desire to come to church, but they are either too scared or shy. Church can be intimidating for some people, especially for introverts. One effect of Covid-19 that I loved is that it made churches livestream for a while. The beauty of this is that many people who were struggling to take the leap and attend church, tested the waters by attending church livestreams. This created comfortability. There are many people who said, “OK this not so bad, I think I’ll actually try attending church in person.”
Technology helps us to reach out to people in different areas of the world.
With the ability to sign up for video conference apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, GoToMeeting, Google Hangouts, etc. we are able to meet up with people all around the world. People in India, United States, Africa, England, etc. are able to connect like never before. Video conference apps are a phenomenal way to pray and worship together.
Matthew 18:19-20 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
We are also able to have group Bible studies with our family and friends in different countries and states. Now, we can teach, encourage, and counsel others in our city and around the world. Let’s take advantage of this and see how we can use technology to bring help to others and even be helped ourselves.
Technology helps to connect with your church throughout the week.
One of the most dangerous things about Christianity is when someone becomes a Sunday Christian. They go to church on Sunday and then the rest of the week have nothing to do about God until the next Sunday. Having a church app is a way to disciple your church flock and also keep them connected throughout the week. With a church app or even a newsletter you can encourage others to get in the Word and pray. You can send Bible study plans leading up to the Sunday sermon. You can easily keep in contact with your congregation. You can also send you latest church updates and information to your congregation. We are becoming more mobile than ever. Everyone is constantly on their phone. Don’t minimize how an app can help your church community. If you don’t have a church app, then I encourage you to work on launching a church app today.
Digital projection
This is an important aspect of technology that many of us overlook. Churches should use projectors to display Bible verses, song lyrics, videos, and more. Any announcement that your church has can easily be display with a projector. Why not add a visual element to your sermons and all of your information?
Conclusion
Technology is here to stay. Let’s use it for God’s glory. There are so many different ways that technology can help your church to advance God’s Kingdom. I encourage to think of new ideas and take advantage of them today.