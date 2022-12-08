7 Best Fat Burners in Canada (2022-2023): The Ultimate Reviews and Guide

Canada is a very cold region; thus, Canadians usually try to stay as warm as possible. They always treat themselves to various delicacies and aim to remain warm under a blanket. The chilly weather prevents individuals from exercising, causing them to put on a lot of weight (fat).
We assume you, too, are a victim. Well, no concerns! We've compiled a list of the 7 Best Fat Burners in Canada to help you burn fat without a heavy workout or diet.
Furthermore, a detailed guide, as well as some FAQs, are presented to clear up any confusion or queries you may have concerning fat burners.
Best fat burners in Canada: 7 Best Fat Burning Supplements Review
- PhenQ- Overall Best Weight Loss Pills
- Trimtone- Best Weight Loss Pills for Women
- Prime Shred- Effective Supplements for Weight Loss
- PhenGold- Natural Weight Loss Supplements
- KetoCharge- Help your body burn fat for energy
This list is intended to give you an overview of the supplements we’ve covered below.
Note: we don’t recommend children below 18 years use any fat burner.
PhenQ- Overall Best Weight Loss Pills
PhenQ fat-burning supplement is everyone’s favorite; that is, the people who have used it, absolutely love this.
And it deserves to be loved because of its amazing ingredients that help both men and women achieve their dream bodies.
Well, PhenQ fat-burning supplements contain an ingredient that is scientifically proven to burn fat effectively. Apart from this ingredient, PhenQ supplements are built with more amazing components, which makes PhenQ superior for both men and women.
The PhenQ company also provides a 60-day money-back guarantee and free shipping worldwide. Thus, if you are not satisfied with this product within 60 days, you can return it to the PhenQ company without suffering any financial loss.
Moreover, this product works on weight loss in 5 different ways: 1. By burning fat 2. By reducing fat accumulation 3. Suppressing excess food cravings 4. Boosting energy, and 5. By balancing mood or mental focus
Ingredients:
- Calcium (as calcium carbonate)
- Chromium (as chromium picolinate) – Suppresses your cravings for food having high sugar and carbohydrates.
- L-Carnitine Fumarate (naturally-occurring amino acid) – It prevents your body from shredding excess fat. But it will burn a decent amount of fat to give you energy and boost your mental focus.
- Nopal Cactus – This ingredient will help you feel full even if you eat less and will improve your normal digestion.
- Caffeine – it is a stimulant that increases the thermogenesis process and helps your body shed fat quickly.
- α-LACYS RESET (scientifically proven) – It is the main ingredient of the PhenQ fat-burning supplement that will help you lose your excess fat.
- Capsimax Powder - It is digestion-friendly and helps increase your body's thermogenic and fat-burning abilities.
Who is it best for?
It is best for both men and women who want to lose weight or want to burn fat fast. Even if you are overweight, this product is ready to help you in the 5 different ways mentioned above.
Who should avoid it?
Though PhenQ is scientifically proven to burn fat without causing any harm to the human body, pregnant and lactating women, people suffering from caffeine hypersensitivity, and people undergoing any major medical issues or medications should avoid this.
Pros:
- 100% safe for vegans or vegetarians
- Money back guarantee and free shipping
- No prescription required
- All natural ingredients
Cons:
- Available only on their official site
Dosage:
- Two capsules per day (One with breakfast and one with lunch)
Trimtone- Best Weight Loss Pills for Women
Trimtone is yet another excellent option for women. It works faster than Leanbean. And the biggest advantage of Trimtone is that you need to take only 1 capsule per day before breakfast (take it with water). Such a convenient supplement, right?
Well, Trimtone also provides a money-back guarantee if you are dissatisfied within 50-100 days. They will only keep 15$ to cover administrative and shipping costs.
Ingredients:
Caffeine – caffeine plays a great role in fat burning by promoting thermogenesis and lipolysis. It will also raise your body’s energy level.
Green coffee – green coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which is known to reduce fat and extra glucose.
Green tea- all fitness freak people love green tea for its amazing support in boosting metabolism and helping your body reduce carbohydrates.
Grains of paradise – this is such an amazing ingredient that activates brown adipose tissue (BAT), a type of tissue that burns body fat like a hot knife on butter.
Glucomannan- it is a scientifically proven dietary fiber (comes from konjac root) that will help you lose weight by suppressing your appetite and making you feel fuller for a longer period of time.
Who is it best for?
Trimtone is best for women who want to lose their extra fat within less than a month. It is also good for caffeine-lover women.
Who should avoid it?
Well, the types of people who should avoid Trimtone are- caffeine-hypersensitive, pregnant and breast-feeding women, and women with any underlying health condition or taking any other medications.
Pros:
- GMA certified
- Refunds money
- Contains natural ingredients
Cons
- Non-vegan
- Gelatin capsule
Prime Shred- Effective Supplements for Weight Loss
This product is known to shred men’s body fat in the fastest time possible.
Men who dream of losing body fat and having a six-pack, like bodybuilders and athletes, should definitely go for it.
Prime shred works for men’s whole body by burning belly fat, toning the chest, defining arms, and burning away flabby thighs. It is the best option for men to get the most shredded body they want.
Moreover, Primeshred has triple fat loss formula to burn your most stubborn fat:
- It fires up your body’s thermogenesis process, which is mainly responsible for burning fat.
- Prime shred will activate all the necessary hormones to burn stubborn fat.
- And it will raise your energy level and boost your mood, helping you work out like a boss.
Ingredients:
Green tea extract - it supports boosting metabolism and helps your body reduce carbohydrates.
Green coffee - green coffee contains chlorogenic acid that helps to reduce fat and extra glucose
L-tyrosine- mood and focus booster
L-theanine- increases metabolism, boosts happy hormones, and prevents the body from storing too much fat and carbohydrates
DMAE – this helps in improving your neuro system to improve your mood and memory
Vitamin B complex- boosts up your metabolism and reduces mental tiredness and fatigue.
Rhodiola rosea root- contributes to shredding fat by activating a fat-breaker enzyme
Caffeine anhydrous- stimulates metabolism and activates all the main hormones which are responsible for burning fat and fatty acids.
Cayenne pepper- contributes to increasing metabolism and speeds up the fat burning process.
Bioperine- this ingredient helps your body absorb all the above-mentioned ingredients faster.
Vegetable capsule- the capsule of prime shred is made from plants. Thus, it is 100% vegetarian.
Who is it best for?
Prime shred is specifically made for men who want to shred their body fat fast. And those who want to build toned muscles and six-pack. Well, women with healthy bodies can also use prime shred.
Who should avoid it?
First of all, pregnant and lactating women should strictly avoid PrimeShred. And also, men or women who are suffering from any health issue or who are sensitive to caffeine should avoid using it.
Pros:
- 100% vegan-friendly
- Soy, gluten, and dairy free
- No GMO and artificial ingredients
Cons
- No free shipping for 1 bottle purchase
Dosage: Take three capsules per day 20 minutes before your breakfast.
PhenGold- Natural Weight Loss Supplements
If you haven’t tried any fat burner before or are suffering from stubborn belly fat, then PhenGold is what you need.
PhenGold not only helps you lose belly fat, but it also helps you lose overall body fat, making you fit. It will also help you to maintain your ideal body.
You will be happy to know that PhenGold is made with scientifically proven ingredients and a maximum strength formula. Thus, you don’t need a prescription to use it.
Furthermore, this product shreds your body weight as well as boosts your energy and mood.
Ingredients:
Green tea- boosts metabolism and burns fat
Green coffee- Boosts metabolism, burns fat, and increases energy level
L-theanine- Boosts metabolism and enhances mood and concentration
L-tyrosine – Burns fat and improves mood and concentration
Rhodiola Rosea- shreds fat by activating a fat-breaker enzyme and raises energy
Cayenne peppers- suppress hunger, boost metabolism and burn fat
Caffeine- stimulates metabolism and thermogenesis or fat-burning process
DMAE- main ingredient for improving mood and concentration
Vitamins B3, B6, B12- suppress hunger, boost metabolism and energy, and improve mood.
Who is it best for?
It is best for both men and women as it is made with scientifically proven and natural ingredients.
Who should avoid it?
PhenGold is bad for stimulant (caffeine, green tea, and green coffee) sensitive people. Also, pregnant and lactating women and people with health issues should avoid it.
Pros:
- Free shipping for all supply
- 100 Vegetarian
- No potential side effects
- FDA-registered and GMP certified
- No fillers, GMO, or artificial ingredients
- Soy, gluten, and dairy free
Cons:
- Contains stimulants which many people are sensitive to.
Dosage: Take three capsules every day 20 minutes before your breakfast.
KetoCharge- Help your body burn fat for energy
KetoCharge fat-burning supplement is a lifesaver for all the foodies in Canada. You can keep eating anything you want without worrying about gaining fat.
Moreover, KetoCharge is an effortless keto diet for the body as it contains salts and amino acids to reduce body fat.
Moreover, the gelatin capsule of KetoCharge improves sleep and mood to keep you happy all day.
Ingredients:
Calcium BHB – a powerful metabolic fuel.
Glycine- a type of amino acid that enhances weight loss
Magnesium BHB – safely and effectively burns body fat
Sodium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate – breaks down stubborn fat and gives energy to the body.
Who is it best for?
KetoCharge is best for people who want to lose body weight by burning fat safely. And it is also known to decrease the level of LDL cholesterol and treat many health problems like- arthritis, heart disease, and more.
Who should avoid it?
Pregnant and lactating women should avoid it.
Pros:
- Causes healthy weight loss
- Reduces keto flu symptoms
- Fires up the ketosis process
Cons:
- Non- vegetarian
Dosage:
- Take 4 capsules per day with 8oz or one cup of water.
Leanbean fat-burning supplements can be ideal for Canadian women who want to cut off their fat.
Leanbean offers a complete bundle of 3 bottles with 1 free bottle (720 capsules), a downloadable workout guide, and a meal plan to help you shed weight effectively.
And the ingredients present in Leanbean will also boost your metabolism and mood, suppressing your food cravings.
Well, you can even get a one- and two-month supply, but these do not come with a money-back guarantee.
Ingredients:
- Glucomannan (clinically researched) – it is a dietary fiber and the main ingredient in Leanbean that helps to lose fat. And this comes from the konjac root.
- Choline- this ingredient helps in normal body mentalism and helps to remove cholesterol from the body.
- Chromium picolinate- this ingredient is also present in PhenQ. Well, this will help to balance your body's glucose level.
- Vitamin B6, B12- vitamins really help to boost body metabolism, and it will also reduce your mental tiredness and fatigue.
- Chloride- it is an electrically charged mineral that will keep your body hydrated and contribute the normal body digestion.
- Zinc- zinc is also another mineral that will aid your immunity system and contribute to the metabolism of fatty acids and carbohydrates.
- Green coffee- is rich with natural antioxidants and chlorogenic acid that helps to lose weight.
- Turmeric- it is a natural thermogenic ingredient that contributes to fat loss.
- Garcinia cambogia- natural fruit for weight loss
- Acai berry
- Piperine
Who is it best for?
Leanbean is best for women who want to go for some natural ingredients and are okay with slow shredding.
Who should avoid it?
If you want a fast result within a few days, then this product is not ideal for you.
And though, Leanbean contains clinically proven ingredients and natural ingredients; it is better for you to avoid it if you are pregnant or lactating or if you have any underlying health issues.
Pros:
- Natural ingredients and 100% vegan
- Contains vitamin B6 and B12
- Prepared in FDA-approved facilities
Cons:
- Slow result
- Can make your stomach upset (if taken in high dosage)
Dosage: You have to take 6 capsules per day (2 capsules before breakfast, 2 before lunch, and 2 before dinner).
Instant Knockout
Do you want sculptured shoulders, defined arms, an awesome six-pack, and carved legs?
Instant knockout can help you get a body like MMA fighters, boxers, and athletes.
Instant knockout is so powerful and beneficial for shedding excess stubborn fat that professional fighters and boxers use this.
It is made with natural, vegan-friendly, and scientifically backed ingredients that help to boost thermogenic (fat-burning process), suppress appetite and give energy to the body.
Many females have used Knock out to get their desired body.
Ingredients
Green tea extract – this is a natural stimulant that will boost your body’s metabolism process.
Cayenne pepper seeds- this is a natural thermogenic that will also fire up the metabolism
Glucomannan - a natural fiber that suppresses hunger, and it comes from the konjac plant
Black pepper extract- This plays a great role in cutting fat by offering many benefits, like- boosting metabolism, aiding digestion, suppressing fat cell formation, and boosting fat burning process.
L-theanine- It improves sleep, mood, and mental attention through increasing metabolism.
Caffeine- Caffeine is the most important natural stimulant that boosts body energy to the ultimate level.
Vitamin D3- this vitamin strengthens bone and lets you work out hard.
Vitamin B6- this gives energy to the body and increases mood and focus.
Vitamin 12- Boosts metabolism and raises energy levels.
Who it is best for?
Instant knockout is best for everyone who wants to shed excess fat and get perfect bodies, like fighters, boxers, and athletes. This will help you to get a healthy, fit and strong body.
Who should avoid it?
Pregnant and lactating women, stimulant hypersensitive, and people with other health problems should avoid it.
Pros
- Scientifically backed ingredients
- cGMP and FDA-approved facilities
- Completely vegetarian
- Trusted by professionals
Cons
- Recommended dosage can cause diarrhea in some people
Dosage:
4 capsules per day- one in the morning (8 am), one before lunch (11 am), one in the afternoon (2 pm), and one before the evening meal (5 pm)
Buying Guide: Factors to keep in mind while buying fat-burning supplements
All the products mentioned in this article are safe, and almost every product is scientifically proven to burn fat.
Still, you need to consider some factors before buying any product. These are:
- Before purchasing any fat burner, make sure to check out its ingredients to make sure you are not allergic or sensitive to any of them.
- Carefully check the label of the product to confirm its legality and authenticity.
- If you are pregnant or lactating, or if you have any underlying health issues, avoid purchasing any fat burner. And if you want to buy, consult a doctor first.
- Any man suffering from any health issue or undergoing any medication should avoid it.
- Also, know about the product’s dosage to confirm whether you are okay with that or not.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What is thermogenesis?
Thermogenesis is our body’s fat-burning process.
Do I need to exercise or maintain a diet while taking these supplements?
It is not mandatory to do any exercise or maintain a diet. But if you can do so, these will help you get results faster and better.
Are fat burners safe?
All five products mentioned are potentially safe if you are not sensitive to any of the ingredients listed under each product.
The Conclusion
So there you have it: the ultimate review of the 7 Best Fat Burners in Canada. Along with reviews, we’ve also provided you with some important tips that you need to keep in mind before purchasing any product. And now it’s your turn to decide which product’s benefits you want to enjoy.
