7 Myths You Need To Know Regarding Seeking Admission In World's Top Colleges

Are you in the phase of your life where you are looking forward to entering your College life? Do you, like most of the students, think that you know the hacks and strategies (positive manner) that will get you the attention of the officer concerned with admissions? But what if we say there is a huge difference between reality and perception. Yes! There are several of the myths existing in the topi and you light to know them in order to stop believing them( if you do so in any).
Here are the most popular myths related to seeking admission to top colleges that you need to come out from. Check them out below.
● Most important is to score all the A's in your courses
● Paid Summer training Programmes Boots Up the chances
● No admission without the highest GPA
● Making or breaking up of chances matter on your test scores
● More the club's and co-curricular activities in the resume, the better the chances are.
● A recommendation letter from the teacher who gave you A.
● Displaying creativity in your essay is a mistake.
#MYTH 1# Most important is to score all the A's in your courses-
Undoubtedly, grades do matter but this also depends on other factors including the selectivity criteria of the college of your choice, the classes you enrolled for all based on your high school offerings. But most of the students fail to acknowledge that and believe that " getting A's in all will increase their chances."
Reality Check- College admission cell is very well aware of the different curricula every high school holds. This is because every year they come across several high schools and deal with their detailed course offering profiles.
#MYTH 2# Paid Summer training Programmes Boots Up the chances-
According to many students as well as some parents out there, there are many paid summer training courses that one should always opt for to get preference during the admission time.
Reality Check- There is no doubt that there are several summer training programs that may catch one's eye but going for any paid program and then expecting it to help in admission is just absurd. Yes, that does not make sense at all. Rather it is better to go for some free ones or the ones that mention that it will get you to help in the admission process or calls out for your interest or passion.
#MYTH 3# No admission without highest GPA-
Many of the students believe to get their sleeves enrolled in one of the top colleges requires the highest GPA, otherwise, the chances decrease.
Reality Check - The requirement of GPA for admission varies from college to college. Yes! The admission of the individual entirely depends on the criteria of GPA each college decides on its own. Even the former director of admission at Whittier College in California- Janine Bissic says
"GPAs can present very differently from each institution to the next".
#MYTH 4# Making or breaking up of chances matter on your test scores-
Many of the students out there believe giving tests like SAT or ACT and many more like them and getting good scores to matter a lot in the admission process. They believe that no matter what intellectual and academic strengths they hold but if they somehow manage to get good test scores they surely have high chances of getting enrolled in the desired college.
Reality Check- Test scores are just one of the elements for the application package. Yes! There is nothing concerning less or more chances for admission. According to the recent findings, even many of the top institutions including the University of Chicago, University of Denver, Ohio Wesleyan University, Bowdoin College have decided to make these tests optional. Institutions are also realizing the fact that there are a lot many students that reflect better intellectual and academic strengths which are not possible to detect via these tests.
# MYTH 5# More the club's and co-curricular activities in the resume, the better the chances are-
Often students and also sometimes their parents do believe that the more the number of clubs or co-curricular activities is involved, the better the resume will get and higher the chances of getting the admission are there.
Reality Check- One should always understand the fact the quality counts more than quantity. Yes, wherever and whenever you go on for admission, the institution is more concerned about the quality you put in and the quality of your work. The number here doesn't matter. What an admission generally looks out is for the passion with which you attended that and learned from there rather than holding concern about how many you enrolled in it. Nowadays institutions are well aware of the fact that some of the aspirants cannot indulge themselves in extra co-curricular activities because of one of the genuine reasons. So if you ever opt for any, try being focused on quality rather than rushing from one after another just to seek admission.
#MYTH 6# A recommendation letter from the teacher who gave you A-
There are many who that feel getting a recommendation letter from the teacher who gave a "grade- A" in the concerning course can ease out the process of admissions.
Reality Check- Recommendation letter from a teacher that knows you well and can put your work ethics, academic strengths, character, intellectual skills well matter or count.
#MYTH 7 # Displaying creativity in your essay is a mistake-
Being funny, passionate about any particular issue, and clever, if you are only pretending to be, can get you high chances of getting the desired college.
Reality Check- Don't try to pretend anything like cleverness, passion, creativity unnecessarily if you don't hold them. You always need to make sense of whatever is put in. Undoubtedly, cleverness and originality will make you stand out from the rest but being absurd putting it unnecessarily makes no sense.
Conclusion
We understand that getting admission to the top college of your choice is tricky and with such a hype all around related to this, it is really hard to understand and make out what to believe and what not to believe. With this thought in mind, we presented you the common 7 myths and their reality check too so as to make things easy for you in the near future. Hope they were a help to you.