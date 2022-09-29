7 Reasons Why Two Wheeler Insurance Is Mandatory

Thanks to the easy availability of bank loans, the reduced costs of two-wheelers, and the growing aspirations of the Indian middle class, the number of bikes on Indian roads has grown exponentially over the last few decades. However, this has also resulted in increased risks of accidents and collisions that endanger the rider and pedestrians, apart from causing severe damage to the bike itself. To mitigate these mounting risks, opting for two-wheeler insurance is not just prudent but mandatory.
Here’s a list of 7 reasons that make a two-wheeler insurance policy mandatory:
1. Coverage for Third-Party Liabilities
Suppose your bike is involved in an accident or collision. In that case, you are legally liable to pay for any damages, injuries, or losses inflicted on a third-party property due to such an event. Whether it be damage to a third-party vehicle or a loss of life resulting from the accident, a bike insurance plan covers all monetary compensation linked to such third-party liabilities.
2. Protection Against Natural Calamity-Induced Damages
Natural calamities are just as unpredictable as road accidents. However, with a two-wheeler insurance policy, you can preemptively prepare for any damages resulting from natural calamities. In other words, if your bike sustains damages from natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, fires, and cyclones, you can file a claim against your policy and get compensation.
3. Protection Against Riots, Strikes, and Theft
Buying a bike is a significant investment for most people. Besides natural disasters, man-made calamities like riots and strikes are also potent threats to your vehicle. In such instances, your bike’s insurance cover kicks in and ensures compensation for the vehicle's loss, theft, and/or damages. If your bike gets stolen, your bike insurance cover will guarantee a certain lump-sum amount based on your bike’s IDV (Insured Declared Value).
4. Takes Care of Repair Costs
Getting your bike repaired after a traffic collision can cost you a fortune in the absence of a bike insurance plan. Comprehensive bike insurance plans eliminate out-of-pocket payments and cover the cost of part replacements and repairs per the policy agreement's terms. This effectively relieves you of the financial burdens associated with getting your bike repaired after an accident, natural calamity, or man-made disaster.
5. Legally Bidding Requirement
Under the directives of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, every two-wheeler operating on Indian roads has to be covered by at least a third-party insurance policy. If you fail to comply with this directive, you can be punished with a fine or even jailed.
6. Personal Accident Coverage
As per the NCRB Report, more than 1.55 Lakh people lost their lives due to road accidents in 2021. The highly unpredictable road accidents make bike insurance policies a necessary safety net. Such policies come with personal accident covers that offer compensation to you and your dependents in the event of death, permanent disability, or injury resulting from a bike accident.
7. Financial Safety Net
Funding unforeseen expenditures resulting from accidents, calamities, and disasters can be quite a burden on your pocket. Meeting such expenses when you already have other outstanding monetary commitments can be both mentally and financially draining. Whether it be repair or medical expenses, you can avoid such overheads with a bike insurance policy that effectively mitigates such financial burdens. Your insurance plan acts like a fiscal safety net, providing you with financial support during such dire times.
Wrapping It Up
Whether it be to meet legal compliance norms or safeguard yourself from financial liabilities, purchasing a two-wheeler insurance plan is definitely mandatory when buying a new bike. The good news is that you can buy such plans online in just a few seconds. You can pick between third-party and comprehensive bike insurance plans depending on your budget and coverage needs. Popular two-wheeler plans, like the Bajaj two-wheeler insurance plan, are some of the best options available in the market.Bajaj bike insurance price is affordable options to consider for those looking for extensive coverage umbrellas without straining their pockets. You can review these plans, and many more online and then make an informed choice.