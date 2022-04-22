7 Ways to Increase Instagram followers Organically

Well, a lot of people may think that buying followers for Instagram isnt right because a lot of people direct that. However, this notion is not true at all. However, you have to be careful and choosy about where you are buying from because fake engagement will hamper your growth over time.
However, if you get Instagram followers that are real and active, then you can boost your Instagram profile. However, apart from buying followers, there are a lot of different ways t increase your followers on Instagram. A few of which are mentioned below. If you want to grow your Instagram, then these are the tips that you need to put to practice.
Building a solid profile
A solid profile is one of the most important things to attract traffic on Instagram. Since Instagram is a very visual platform, you need to get your aesthetics right to make your profile stand out in the crowd.
Since your profile page is where most of the traffic will land, it needs to be updated and on point. To ensure it catches the viewer’s attention, you need to keep a few things in mind. This includes having a good handle, that is short and simple to remember, a decent bio that is descriptive but is not too long, and adding links to your email and ways of contacting you.
These things build the trust of people in your brand which is why they will come back to your profile. This is one of the best ways to ensure that you can attract the audience and get them to stay.
Having an aesthetic or a theme
Having an aesthetic or a theme helps you attract a certain niche of followers, who like the type of content you create. For example, if you’re passionate about anime and you’re trying to build a page around it then keep the theme of your page such that people who like anime will follow you. Dont put up something that is not congruent with that page, because this may result in the loss of followers.
Also having an aesthetic or design of the page visually creates an effect in the minds of people who visit your profile which is beneficial for the long long-term engagement of your account. For example, have a color code add a congruent thumbnail for your highlights and much more. This enhances the appearance of your page and that is why more people will follow you organically.
Create good content
Let’s say you have applied the two tips given above, the next thing you need to do is that you need to create and post really good content. Since now you have engaged people and made sure they stick around, all you have to do is keep them liking your content. Engagement is the key to your success on Instagram which is why you must keep putting out good content.
Content is the basis for creating a faithful audience and that’s what you need to focus on. You can achieve this by gradually investing in gear to shoot your content better and overall increasing the quality. This will help you in the long run.
Put some time and effort
As the law of the universe says, nothing can be achieved without effort, the same works for Instagram as well. If you dont put effort into your content then it will come across as if Instagram is not important for you and people will feel dejected.
However, if you put in a lot of effort on your Instagram then you’ll be able to gather more people to follow you and hence more engagement, which will help you become successful in the social media industry. Efforts in the form of better scripting for videos, more research for listicles, and acquiring skills for photo editing and designing. This is going to increase the level of your work and hence will attract more traffic.
Use hashtags
Using hashtags is one of the most underrated things when it comes to using Instagram as an influencer. Hashtags are the key aspects to come into the limelight and a lot of people blatantly ignore them.
The hashtags are how Instagram lets you search the type of content you like, and hence it can get you into the eyes of people who are looking for the type of content you create. Using hashtags is a very powerful tool when used after doing adequate research. Using relevant and recent hashtags can get you a lot of followers if done right.
Keeping an eye on the competition
Since Instagram has a lot of competition in every vertical finding the ones in your niche are going to be a crucial job. Why so, you ask? Well, keeping an eye on good competitors, will let you see how people are reacting to a particular type of content and you can use some of those ideas for your page, this is a great way to come up with new content, without always being the creator.
Also, this lets you know what kind of trends are going on in the niche and hence helps you stay on top of other pages. Keeping an eye on the competition is hence one of the most important tips when it comes to growing on Instagram.
Collaborations
Once you’ve managed to attract a decent amount of followers who are loyal to our page and your content, then you can go out and look for accounts in the same niche as you and collaborate with them.
Collaborations show best results when they are organized in a giveaway fashion, where people have to follow both of the organizing accounts to win some prize and since people like getting free stuff, it’s a great way to gain followers. Also since, both the collaborating parties are in the same niche there is a great possibility of the intermingling of the followers, which is beneficial for both.