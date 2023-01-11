8 Best Doctors Share Advice on the Early Warning Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

New Delhi (India), January 11: Here are some expert oncologists who share their advice on the warning signs of prostate cancer and how to detect those early symptoms.
Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh, MBBS, MD, DM Medical oncology (Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai),
ESMO certified medical oncologist, Consultant & HOD - Bhagwaan Mahavir Medica Super Speciality Hospital, Jharkhand
Prostate cancer is one of the commonest cancer in males and is seen in elderly people. It is mostly asymptomatic; however, the early symptoms and signs of prostate cancer may include: Increase in frequency of urination, Increased urge to urinate, weak or interrupted urine flow or the need to strain to empty the bladder, blood in the urine, Pain or burning sensation during urination, Pain in the back, hips, thighs, shoulders, or other bones, if cancer has spread outside the prostate. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can lead to improved survival of these patients.
Dr. Satvik Khaddar, MD, DM Medical Oncology, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Indore
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in males. It has excellent survival if detected at an early stage. There are often no early warning signs of prostate cancer. In many cases, the cancer is found during a routine physical exam or when a person is being treated for an unrelated condition. That being said, some possible early warning signs of prostate cancer include difficulty urinating, a weak flow of urine, or frequent urination, especially at night. Other symptoms may include blood in the urine or semen, pain in the hips, pelvis, or back, and difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor for a proper evaluation.
Dr. Shivakumar Uppala, MBBS, MS, MCH (Surgical Oncology) FAIS, FMAS Consultant Surgical Oncologist And Medical Director Trust in Hospital and Norgh Bangalore Hospital, Bangalore
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men worldwide, and the risk increases with age. In early cases, there was an increased frequency of urination, difficulty passing urine, urgency, hematuria (blood in the urine), bone pain, pelvic pain, and breathlessness. Men should be aware of these symptoms and reach out to an oncologist for evaluation, as an early diagnosis has excellent survival results. Even in advanced cases, complete observation and surveillance are enough in most cases for the elderly. Patients eligible for surgery can opt for robotic surgery, which helps improve clinical outcomes in difficult-to-reach areas like the prostate. Definitive radiation therapy is offered to patients who are not fit for surgery or not willing to accept equivalent clinical outcomes.
Dr. Jojo V Joseph, MS (Surgery), MCh (oncosurgery), Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist - Caritas Cancer Institute Kottayam & Indiragandhi co-op Hospital, Kochi
Most Prostate Cancers are found early. Through Screening, Early Prostate Cancer usually causes no symptoms. More advanced prostate cancer can sometimes cause symptoms such as problems in urinating, including a slow or weak urinary stream or the need to urinate more after, especially at night. Blood in semen and essential dysfunction can also be due to Cancer of the Prostate. The only symptoms can be a burning sensation when urinating or ejaculating. So start, periodic testing of PSA and Digital rectal examination starting at the age of 45 can detect prostate cancer before any symptoms develop.
Dr. Bharat Ashok Vaswani, MD, DM, MRCP-UK (Medical Oncology), ECMO, PDCR Senior Medical Oncologist and Hematologist -Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad
The role of genetic screening has become an integral part of the management of prostate cancer.
All newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients presenting as a locally advanced or advanced disease should have genetic testing done; the most common cancer gene responsible is BRCA 2 mutation. The presence of mutation help in screening other family members; more importantly, it provides new options, including PARP inhibitor and Platins. This testing can be done on the sample of blood (Germline) or tissue (somatic).
Dr. Chinna Babu, Clinical director & Surgical Oncologist – Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad
One of the most common cancers exclusively seen in men is prostate cancer. The prevalence is rising, and it is now the third most common cancer in Indian men. Though it is common, the disease is indolent, and patients have prolonged survival. Survival can be achieved only if the diagnosis is made early and the treatment is given at the right time. Some of the warning symptoms of prostate cancer are a thin stream of urine with low force—this is commonly seen in older age due to prostate hyperplasia, but it can be a sign of prostate cancer. Dysuria, increased urine frequency, pelvic pain, hematuria (blood in the urine), hematospermia, urinary incontinence, and erectile dysfunction—are some symptoms of prostate cancer.
Dr. Vinish Singh, MBBS, MS, FIAGES, MCh, Senior Consultant - T.S. Mishra Medical College, Director - Rudraksh IVF and Urology Centre & Dr Shilpi Maternity and Urology Centre, Lucknow
While most prostate cancer does not cause any symptoms at all, it may include weak or interrupted urine flow, the need to strain to empty the bladder, the urge to urinate frequently at night, blood in the urine, new onset of erectile dysfunction, pain or burning during urination, and discomfort when sitting, can be caused by an enlarged prostate. Other noncancerous conditions of the prostate, such as BPH or an enlarged prostate, can cause a symptom or sign that may be another medical condition. If cancer has spread outside of the prostate gland, symptoms and signs may include: pain in the back, hips, thighs, shoulders, or other bones, swelling or fluid buildup in the legs or feet, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and a change in bowel habits.
Dr. C. Dev Krishna Bharathi, MS, MCh Urology, Associate professor of Urology, Saveetha Medical College, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, A.C. Hospitals, Chennai
Prostatic cancer is slow-growing, less virulent, and tends to affect an older population. Early symptoms of prostatic cancer mimic those of a non-cancerous prostatic enlargement, like increased frequency of urination, a poor urine stream, and incomplete emptying of the bladder. Hematuria, or the passage of blood in urine, may be suggestive of a prostatic malignancy (cancer). All men over 45 should have a yearly prostate cancer screening that includes a urologist's prostatic examination and a serum total PSA (blood test). Men with a family history of prostatic cancer (brother or father) should have frequent visits and start screening early. Prostatic cancer, when diagnosed early, is curable by multiple modalities like surgery, radiation therapy, or focal therapy with minimal morbidity.