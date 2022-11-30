8 Legal Aspects You Must Cover When Setting-up U.S Based Startup

Establishing a U.S. based startup may be one of your goals. It’s possible to do so if you apply the necessary legal steps. That helps ensure your business is profitable in the long term.
For those who want to launch a startup company and break into one of the largest economies in the world, it’s essential to do so only after establishing your business legally in the country. Complying with all legal obligations ensures your company gets off on the right path and helps ensure you’re not missing any important steps.
What laws are there? What do you need to do? Most often, companies of all sizes need to plan for tax obligations, legal formation rules, and financial regulations to ensure they startup properly. There are often employment laws and compliance requirements to keep in mind as well.
It may seem like a lot to do – but it can be well worth it. The key is to know what tasks you need to check off your list before moving forward. Getting help from a professional service may help streamline what needs to be done to ensure your company is properly formed and established. Here are the eight most important legal aspects to focus on when setting up your small business in the U.S.
#1: Choose a Business Formation
While it is possible to operate as a sole proprietor or partnership in the U.S., forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC) or a corporation is critical. Doing so helps minimize the risk that your personal assets will be at risk if your business fails or you are sued. You also may benefit from reductions in taxes owed at the federal level. Most startups operate as an LLC or as a corporation (C Corp), but you may have other options as well.
Corporations are by far the best option for those who want the highest level of personal protection from liability claims. However, LLCs are ideal for those who may have only one or a few members and want a more affordable way of forming the company.
#2: Establish a Legal Business Name
A legal business name is one of the most important tools you have to create your startup. You’ll need to register your name for several reasons, including establishing your business, obtaining trademarks, and even selecting your website.
There are several components to business name establishment to consider. For example, most states have rules on the types of names you can use if you are an LLC. You may also need to take into consideration the competition in your state for that name (making sure you don’t try to register a name that someone else is using).
You also may need a DBA, which is a “doing business as” name if the name you are legally registering is going to be different from the name you’re actually operating and marketing your business with.
#3: Obtain an EIN
The Employer Identification Number (EIN) is a necessary step for all businesses just getting started. This is a number that can be used to represent your business to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Obtaining an EIN means that the IRS has a way to identify your company from others when it comes to filing taxes and other government-oriented identification.
You can apply for this federal tax number on the IRS website or allow a professional service to do this for you. In nearly all aspects, you’ll need to take this step if you are operating a corporation, hiring employees, or filing employer tax returns.
#4: Obtain Necessary Licensing and Permits
The type of licenses you need to operate a business in the U.S. depends on many factors. For example, many states have very specific rules about who can operate in the state, requiring that business register with the state or even with the city in order to operate there. The type of licenses needed ranges widely based on the industry you are in and state laws.
There are some federal license requirements dependent on the industry. This often includes companies that operate in agriculture, transportation, alcoholic beverage product (or sales), natural resource-based businesses, and broadcasting.
Then, check with local officials for state and local licensing requirements. Some states have a seller’s permit requirement if you sell products and collect sales tax. Many service providers must register with the cities where they plan to operate as well.
#5: Set Up Tax Payments
As a business operating in the U.S., you are likely to have to pay federal taxes to the IRS, which is where your EIN helps. You may also be likely to pay state and local taxes as well. It is critical to know what the requirements are in your area.
Anyone earning income is likely to pay employment taxes, including self-employed individuals. You may also have to pay taxes based on the structure of your business. For a business that is operating as a sole proprietor, you do not pay separate taxes from your personal income, but you may as a corporation.
When possible, set up a consultation with a tax professional. Discuss your specific business plan and the legal requirements for setting up all state and local taxes. Some states have state tax I.D. numbers you’ll need to obtain.
#6: Get Business Insurance in Place
The next step is to put business insurance in place for all your risks. Some businesses legally must maintain general liability insurance. This type of insurance helps cover claims made against you, such as if you hurt another person through the operation of your company. Liability insurance should fit the industry you operate in (product liability may be necessary if you provide a product, whereas you may need professional insurance if you provide a service).
Most companies have assets that require protection as well. You may need insurance on those assets, including any real estate you own, commercial property, as well as commercial vehicles. Legally, all states require commercial drivers to have their own licenses and to pay for at least liability insurance.
Many companies also must establish workers’ compensation insurance. This type of insurance may be a legal requirement for businesses that hire employees.
#7: Establish Business Bank Accounts
Keeping your personal assets (including cash) separate from your business assets is critical. Opening business specific bank accounts, including checking and savings accounts, is a necessary step to do this. Many of today’s banks and credit unions offer these accounts, but they differ widely in terms of what they offer.
Be sure to compare fees and requirements before opening a business checking account. You’ll want to ensure you’re not overpaying for these services. Over time, you may be able to apply for credit to gain capital for your business through these financial institutions.
To open a business account, you are likely to need your EIN, business licenses, and formation documents. If you own your business with more than one person, you will also need to provide ownership documents.
#8: Develop a Compliance Plan If Needed
Some industries have far more risk than others. Having a compliance plan in place ensures you are operating according to the letter of the law, and there’s a plan in place to meet any privacy or other risks.
A compliance plan can apply to a wide range of areas. You may wish to develop a plan to address your financial requirements as well as intellectual property. You may need to consider compliance requirements related to marketing and advertising in your industry as well. Privacy laws, especially in the area of healthcare, are also critical to understand and plan for as a new business.
Many small business owners need to consider employee compliance requirements as well. That is, if you hire employees, you need to be sure you are following all federal and state labor laws. Be sure that you are taking steps to protect your company from claims from employees.
The key to remember is that establishing a startup in the U.S. can be a profitable step, but to avoid fines and fees, you’ll benefit from proper legal setup. You do not have to do this on your own. You can hire a company to provide some or all of the services you need to legally establish your business. Doing so can help to safeguard your business, ensuring you don’t miss a step.
