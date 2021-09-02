8 Reasons You Should Not Delay Your Anorectal Surgery

Are you diagnosed with any of the anorectal diseases like piles, fissures, and fistula? If so, undergoing a surgical intervention is the best way to cure them permanently.
“Home remedies will not free you permanently from anorectal diseases. They only help reduce the severity of symptoms such as pain, swelling, soreness, redness, and inflammation in the anal region. For a permanent cure of piles [hemorrhoids], anal fissures, anal fistulas, and any other anorectal diseases, undergoing surgery is the only safest and best method.” - says one of the expert proctologists and anorectal surgeons from Pristyn Care.
Piles, fissures, anal warts, fistula, and anorectal abscesses are the most common anorectal medical conditions from which any individual can develop in their lifetime. Piles is a condition where a group or cluster of inflamed and swollen tissues and blood vessels are formed either inside or outside the anus. A small paper like cut or tear in the thin mucous layer that lines the anus is an anal fissure. An abnormal and infected tunnel-like connection between the end of the bowel and perianal skin is the anal fistula.
“In case of piles, it is estimated that approximately 50 - 80 percent of the total world population are suffering from them. And, In India alone, 1 million new cases of piles are being reported annually.” says one of the well-experienced proctologists from Pristyn Care.
Some medical studies revealed - “20 - 34% of the Indian people reported having anal fissures. Also, it is evident that people living in urban [18%] and suburban [12%] localities are more prone to develop anal fissures than those living in rural areas.”
In any case, if you avoid or delay your anorectal surgery, you may suffer from serious health concerns that can alter your lifestyle and dietary habits. Here are eight [8] reasons why you should not delay your anorectal surgery.
1. Unbearable anal pain: You can suffer from severe and unbearable pain in the anal area due to untreated piles, fissures, fistula, and anal abscess. The pain can get even worse when you sit or run. This can change your lifestyle and make you feel embarrassed. In any case, try not to avoid or delay an anorectal surgery.
2. Anemia and blood clot: Anorectal diseases can cause blood loss that can result in anemia. This is mainly due to blood leakage caused by ruptured piles, severe anal fissure, or chronic anal fistula. In a few cases, piles can become thrombosed, where a blood clot can develop inside piles leading to extreme pain. Talk to your doctor and seek immediate surgical intervention to get rid of anorectal diseases.
3. Unable to sit or walk: Diseases like piles, anal fissures, and anal fistulas can make you feel uncomfortable while sitting and walking. So, it is advised to undergo surgery as soon as you are diagnosed with any of them.
4. Development of multiple fissures: If your anal fissures are left untreated, it can increase the risk of developing other anorectal diseases and also can stimulate to cause more fissures, which can impact your daily routines. If you start suffering from symptoms of anal fissures, make sure you consult the right doctor and choose the appropriate surgical treatment.
5. Extension of anal fistulas: In a few cases, an untreated anal fissure can extend into the internal anal sphincter muscle that holds your anus closed. In such cases, it is difficult to heal the fissure and can cause severe pain and discomfort that would require medication therapy along with surgical intervention.
6. Anal stenosis: Due to the spasm of the anal sphincter or contraction of the scar tissue, the anal canal can become abnormally narrow and lead to anal stenosis. Because of this, you can find it difficult to pass stool. Anal stenosis is also referred to as an anal stricture.
7. Fecal incontinence: Fecal incontinence or bowel incontinence is the inability to control bowel movements. It can cause unexpected leakage of stool from the rectum. Leaving anorectal diseases untreated can increase the risk of fecal incontinence. Undergoing surgery for your anorectal disease can eliminate your risk of developing bowel incontinence and can improve your quality of life.
8. Strangulation: Leaving piles without any treatment can make them strangulated - cutting off the blood supply. This leads to forming strangulated hemorrhoids, which can cause severe pain and difficulty sitting, walking, and running.
Some severe complications that can be caused as a result of delayed treatment for anorectal diseases are
● Sharp pain during bowel movements
● Burning and itching sensation in and around the anus
● Leakage of pus from the anus
● Formation of skin tags or lums at the anal area
● Development of anal ulcers
If you think piles, fissures, fistula, anal warts, and other anorectal diseases can heal permanently on their own, you are wrong. Most anorectal diseases won’t go away on their own or by following home remedies. The only way to cure them permanently is by undergoing a specific medical surgery for a specific disease. Depending on the type of anorectal disease you are suffering from, a proctologist may recommend piles surgery, fissure surgery, fistula surgery, etc.
Some of the surgical methods that a proctologist can recommend to cure anorectal diseases are:
● Laser anal fissure surgery: In laser anal fissure surgery, the doctor uses carbon dioxide lasers to emit a beam of radiation at the site of anal fissures. This beam promotes and boosts the healing process. It also prevents the recurrence of anal fissures. Laser anal fissure surgery offers well control surgery and a fixed area of concentration during the surgery. It involves not cuts, and recovery time is less compared to traditional anal fissure surgery.
● Laser piles surgery: In this surgical technique, the surgeons will use a laser to shrink the swollen hemorrhoids. The laser is focused only on hemorrhoids and does not damage the nearby tissues. It is a safe procedure with a quick healing time.
● Fissurectomy: Fissurectomy is a surgical procedure where the surgeon cuts the internal sphincter to the interior of the anal canal. This surgery helps in reducing the symptoms of anal fissures like pain and discomfort during bowel movements by relieving the pressure on anal sphincter muscles. When compared with other surgical treatment options, fissurectomy has increased rates of recurrence of anal fissure. Depending on your overall health condition and the severity of the anal fissure, the surgical wound during fissurectomy can be left open or closed by the surgeon.
● Lateral Internal Sphincterotomy [LIS]: This surgery helps in relieving the pressure and tension at the anal region and allows quick healing of the anal fissures. Most surgeons and doctors suggest undergoing lateral internal sphincterotomy because it does not affect the ring of muscles that control the bowel movements. In LIS, your surgeon cuts only the internal sphincter and does not disturb or injure the external sphincter. LIS can be performed as a closed sphincterotomy or open sphincterotomy. In case you have a long-lasting chronic anal fissure, an advanced flap procedure is performed along with LIS.
● Hemorrhoidectomy: Hemorrhoidectomy is the surgical removal of piles or hemorrhoids. In this surgery, either general or local anesthesia is used to sedate you, and so you won’t feel pain and discomfort throughout the surgical procedures. Once you fall asleep, incisions are made in the tissue around the hemorrhoid. The swollen vein inside the hemorrhoid is tied off to prevent bleeding, and the hemorrhoid is removed.
● Laser fistula surgery: Laser fistula surgery is a minimally invasive and risk-free procedure. It is a life-saving surgical method for individuals with complex fistulas. It has a high success rate and involves no post-surgical complications.
● Fistulotomy: An anal fistulotomy is a surgical intervention where the anal fistula is left open to drain the pus. This surgery helps the fistula to heal properly. Once the surgery is done, the doctor will provide you with some post-surgical care tips that need to be followed.
