83% CBSE Students are asking these 6 Questions

The unprecedented situation after lockdown has caused many changes in 2020, one of which is the reduction in CBSE syllabus for class 10th. This has been decided by the board to help the students manage their studies amidst this situation where there is no access to classroom learning. This has caused a rise in doubts & queries on the part of students as well as teachers regarding the new reduced syllabus. Here are the answers to the 6 most asked questions about the Reduced CBSE Syllabus.
1. What is the deleted portion of the CBSE class 10 syllabus?
Keeping in mind the loss of classroom learning because of Covid-19, the CBSE Board has reduced the syllabus by up to 30-40%. The reduction varies from subject to subject.
It is made clear that the topics that have been reduced are also needed to be explained to the students to help them connect with different topics. Although, the deleted portion will not be part of Internal Assessments and the CBSE Board exams. While reducing the syllabus, the board focused on the deletion of difficult & complex concepts, to reduce some academic stress of students.
2. Will CBSE Board Exams 2021 be comparatively easier than previous years since the syllabus is reduced?
The reduction in the CBSE curriculum is made primarily to help the students cope with their syllabus amidst the coronavirus. This implies that the objective is to make the Academic Year 2020-21 comparatively easier. However, it is strictly advised that the students should not compromise their studies in any way. Especially the students of class 10, who will be appearing in CBSE Board Exams, should not take the foundation of their careers for granted. They should prepare for the exams properly by not just referring to NCERT textbooks, but they should also refer to help books and Sample Papers.
To make self-learning easier for students in these tough & testing times, Oswaal Books has published CBSE Question Banks, strictly based on the “Latest & Reduced” syllabus for 2021 Exams. They include Chapter-wise & Topic-wise questions and Revision Notes for a systemic preparation. They also include cognitive learning tools like Mind Maps, Toppers’ Handwritten Answer Sheets, Commonly Made Errors for a quick and comprehensive revision.
Want CBSE Question Banks click here: OswaalBooks.com
3. From where can I get additional practice material based on the new Typologies of Questions introduced by the CBSE Board?
While the students were already adjusting to the new reduced syllabus, the CBSE Board introduced yet another change in the paper pattern on 9th October 2020. They introduced an absolutely new set of question typologies which left the students confused and in jitters. Following this change and to bring some relief for the students, Oswaal Books launched CBSE Sample Paper Class 10, strictly based on the CBSE Board’s official Sample Paper released on 9th October. Each paper includes new typologies of question like Visual Case Based Questions, Passage Based Question and more.
For Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers, Visit: OswaalBooks.com
4. Will there be any more reduction in the CBSE syllabus?
Discussions have been going on regarding further reduction in the CBSE syllabus. However, no official statement has been released by the board yet. If there are any more changes, the students, teachers, and the school authorities will be notified immediately.
5. Should I completely skip over the sections that have been removed?
No, you should not entirely skip over the sections that have been removed. It is suggested that the students should go through all the deleted concepts to an extent which helps them understand the existing portions. If a deleted concept is unrelated to an existing concept, you may leave that and skip to more important ones.
5. Will there be lenient checking in CBSE Board Exams this year?
The CBSE has been working diligently to not let the education of the students suffer due to this situation. After the release of a new and revised curriculum, the board may be conducting lenient checking for the benefit of the students. Nonetheless, one should never underestimate or take for granted the importance of Board Exams. The entire focus of the students should be on preparing in the best way possible to score well. Your preparation and performance are going to benefit you in your future career choices.
Conclusion
These were some important question answers related to the recent changes in the CBSE curriculum. Even when the syllabus has been reduced by one-third, students should not take the examination lightly. After all, board examination is considered as the foundation of one’s career. Students should always focus on their preparation and performance rather than the difficulty factor for question papers. If your preparation is good, you can score well in any exam.
Oswaal Books are the first choice of all CBSE students when it comes to scoring well in Board Exams.
For Oswaal Books Visit: OswaalBooks.com