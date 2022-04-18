A Complete Analysis of the EuroMillions Lottery

A lottery is all that is required to win a large sum of money in a split second. A random ordinary person might become a billionaire with the simple step of purchasing a ticket and a little luck. If anyone has such big dreams, this would be a useful read.
This lottery is a multi-national lottery in which the jackpot can be won by matching seven figures correctly. It is currently a highly popular lottery.
Euromillions History
It all started on February 7, 2004. The inaugural draw took place in Paris on February 13, 2004. Initially, just the United Kingdom, France, and Spain were involved, but for the 8 October 2004 draw, the Austrian, Belgian, Irish, Luxembourgish, Portuguese, and Swiss lotteries joined. Since then, it kept on getting popular.
What are the draw days and times?
So, what are the dates and hours of the draw? Every Tuesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, the drawings are held.
Cost of a ticket
A player will just have to pay €12.50 for a single ticket. It is not a massive amount, but if the particular player is lucky, the cost will be nearly nothing.
Where can you play it?
As you know, this is an international lottery. So, there is no barrier to playing it from anywhere in the world. Literally, you can play it from anywhere in the world.
What are the Rules?
It is not hard to play Euromillions. A player must select five numbers from 1 to 50. He or she must also select two Lucky Stars from a list of numbers ranging from one to twelve. There is also the LuckyDip option, which involves a random selection of numbers. After that, he or she must select their game day: Tuesday or Friday. A player can purchase up to ten payslips and play up to seven numbers lines. This is how it happens in general.
Can it be played from India?
Yes, it is hundred percent possible. Players can play it through online lottery agents where they buy actual tickets for the players or play it via the official websites directly online.
Is it legal to play it in India?
It is legal as well as possible to play it from India. There are no restrictions imposed restricting playing this from India. So, it is completely legal.
How many numbers should be matched to win it?
According to the rules of this lottery, there are 5 numbers and 2 stars that need to be matched to go for the jackpot prize. If anybody can get them all correct, he or she cannot be any happier.
The odds
Getting to know about the odds can make it a little understandable for anyone how this goes. So, here it is.
· 2 numbers – 1 in 22
· 2 numbers + 1 star – 1 in 49
· 1 number + 2 stars – 1 in 188
· 3 numbers – 1 in 314
· 3 numbers + 1 star – 1 in 706
· 2 numbers + 2 stars – 1 in 985
· 4 numbers – 1 in 13,811
· 3 numbers + 2 stars – 1 in 14,125
· 4 numbers + 1 star – 1 in 31,075
· 4 numbers + 2 stars – 1 in 621,503
· 5 numbers – 1 in 3,107,515
· 5 numbers + 1 star – 1 in 6,991,908
· 5 numbers + 2 stars – 1 in 139,838,160
About the jackpots
This game's current record jackpot is €210 million. The minimum jackpot is €17 million in the meanwhile. These are appealing and incredible sums.
The 5 Biggest Winners so far
This section is about the biggest winners of this lottery so far. Hope this will be a huge motivation.
1. As it was already mentioned, the highest win for this is €210 million and this was from Switzerland in 2021
2. The second-highest win is €200 million from France in 2020
3. Amounting to €190 million, the third-highest winner was from the UK in 2019
4. Castelo Branco in Portugal created a €190 million winner in 2014
5. In 2017, another €190 million was won in Las Palmas in Spain
Are there any taxes on winnings?
In countries like the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Austria, and Luxembourg, there are no taxes for lottery winnings. A 20 percent tax is imposed in Portugal for winnings over five thousand euros. And in Switzerland, 20 percent is imposed for winnings over forty thousand euros. If you are lucky enough to win a large sum of money, it is advisable to hire a professional to fulfill the legal requirements like this.
Conclusion
This article focused on a lot of things about this lottery. We also discussed many important aspects of the lottery, such as its history, draw days and times, jackpots, ticket prices, playing from India, and so on. We hope that our readers out there will have a pretty good idea by now.