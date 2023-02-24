A Complete Guide To 10×10 GVT – German Volume Training

It is believed that German Volume Training (GVT) method, or the application of the 10 set x10 rep system, was introduced by German national weight-lifting instructor Rolf Feser. It was an off-season technique that had two goals:
Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers
Best Supplements for Muscle Growth
- D-Bal Max: Best muscle growth supplement overall
- CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding
- Testo-Max: Best for testosterone, body fat, and energy
- Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)
- Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina
- Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery
- Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels
- Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer: Best mass gainer shake for bulking
- HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster
- OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth
- Intensive Pre-Train: Best pre-workout supplement
- Ultimate CRN-5: Best creatine
- CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women
- 100% Tri-Protein: Best protein powder
- Assist lifters in building muscles mass.
- Help lifters shed the excess body fat.
It was believed there was a possibility that German Volume Training was such an effective system for building muscle that it was not unusual that members of the weight-lifting team to advance to a higher weight class in just 12 weeks.
In 1996 The publication Muscle Media 2000 included an article about German Volume Training by Canadian strength coach Charles Poliquin.
Jacques Demers, a team Canada lifter, credited his incredible length of legs due to German Volume Training. Bodybuilding superstar Bev Francis has also said that she utilized German Volume Training during her early days to build muscle.
German Volume Training Overview
Charles Poliquin has stated: "You prefer to alternate with your opposing "most value for bucks" exercises." The reason this is since the majority of the websites ignore the antagonistic exercise and only talk about straight 10x10 sets that are designed for specific muscle groups.
The fundamentals for German Volume Training are:
- Impactful Exercise Choices. Choose exercises that give you the best bang for your money. Do not choose a simpler machine move, or a an exercise that is less strenuous instead of going all-in with the largest and most challenging compound exercises. There is only one 10x10 workout for each muscle group.
- Repetitions and Sets. The set is performed with 10 reps each for each exercise.
- Recess Periods. Rest between the sets of 10x10 on main lifts are limited to a minimum of 90 seconds. Rest time for accessories lifts is restricted to 60 minutes between sets.
- Antagonic Muscle Groups. If you are able, try with antagonistic muscle groups, such as Chest and Back as well as the Overhead Press and a Lat exercise (pull down or pull-ups) as well as Hamstrings and Quads or Biceps and Triceps.
- Weight-Additions. Only add weight when you can do 10 reps on each set of 10. Don't train until you're exhausted in any set.
- Beginner Weight. Begin with about 60 percent of the rep maximum or a weight that you could do one set of 20 reps using.
- Accessory Workouts. Do 3 sets of 10-20 reps.
- Frequency. Each muscle group should be trained at least every four to five days, which is ideal.
- Tempo. Charles Poliquin advocates using a particular tempo that is based on the kind of lift. For longer-range movements like dips, squats or pull-ups, a 4 second negative is suggested. For smaller range movements, such as tricep curls and curls extensions using a negative of 3 seconds is suggested. It's important to remember the fact that "tempo" has been deemed to be to be the lowest-valued aspect in German volume Training so even if you don't concentrate on it in any way however, you'll still be making incredible progress.
It is also suggested to eat heavily while using German Volume Training. What's the purpose of an intense training program such as this If you're not working to boost muscle growth and recovery?
To say that this program builds muscle quickly is an exaggeration. Weight gains of 10 pounds or more over 6 weeks are not unheard of even for the most experienced lifters. - Charles Poliquin
Highly Recommended German Volume Training Divide
This is the highly recommended five-day German Volume Training split:
- Day 1. Chest and Back
- Day 2 Legs and Abs
- Day 3 Off
- Day 4 - Arms and Shoulders
- Day 5 Off
Due to the high recovery requirements of this training program, natural trainers might want to think about doing each body part every week. A split of 7 days of workout is included at the conclusion of this article.
This is an example German Volume Training program that is broken down into two parts.
Beginner/Intermediate German Volume Training Program: Phase 1
Complete the five-day cycle six times.
Day 1
Chest and Back
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Bench Press
10
10
90 seconds
Chin Ups (Palms towards the face)
10
10
90 seconds
Pec Dec or Incline Flyes
3
10-12
60 seconds
One Arm Dumbbell Rows
3
10-12
60 seconds
Day 2
Abs and legs
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Squats
10
10
90 seconds
Leg Curls
10
10
90 seconds
Weighted Sit Up
3
15-20
60 seconds
Calf Raises
3
15-20
60 seconds
Day 4
Shoulders and Arms
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Dips
10
10
90 seconds
Dumbbell Curls
10
10
90 seconds
Dumbbell Lateral Raise
3
10-12
60 seconds
Bent Over Reverse Laterals
3
10-12
60 seconds
Beginner/Intermediate German Volume Training Program: Phase 2
Phase two lasts 3 weeks. In the case of 10 sets of 6 rep exercises, you should use an amount of weight that will allow you to do 12 reps for each set.
Day 1
Chest and Back
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press
10
6
90 seconds
Wide Grip Pull Ups
10
6
90 seconds
Dumbbells Fly
3
6
60 seconds
Cable Rows and Barbell Rows
3
6
60 seconds
Day 2
Abs and Legs
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Deadlifts
10
6
90 seconds
Leg Curls
10
6
90 seconds
Cable Crunches
3
12-15
60 seconds
Standing Calf Raise
3
12-15
60 seconds
Day 4
Arms and shoulders
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Close Grip Bench Press
10
6
90 seconds
Easy Bar Curl
10
6
90 seconds
Dumbbell Lateral Raise
3
12-15
60 seconds
bent Over Reverse Laterals
3
12-15
60 seconds
A Brawn and Muscle GVT variant
This are what is known as the Muscle and Brawn - German Volume Training variation. The Phase A is 4 weeks long and is focused in 10x10 exercises. phase B is a two-week recovery time, using the same weight, but much smaller volume.
The split can be described as is:
- Day 1. The Chest as well as the Upper Back
- Day 2 Abs and Legs
- Day 3 Off
- Day 4 - Shoulders and Lats
- Day 5 5 Biceps and Triceps
- Day 6 Off
- Day 7 Off
Day 1
Chest and the Upper Back
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Bench Press
10
10
90 seconds
Barbell Rows
10
10
90 seconds
Pec Dec and Incline Dumbbells fly
3
10-15
60 seconds
Seated Cable Rows
3
10-15
60 seconds
Day 2
Abs and legs
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Squats
10
10
90 seconds
Leg Curls
10
10
90 seconds
Calf Raises
3
10-15
60 seconds
Weighted Sit Ups
3
10-20
60 seconds
Day 4
Lats and Shoulders
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Seated Barbell Press
10
10
90 seconds
Lat Pull Downs or Pull Ups
10
10
90 seconds
Bent Over Reverse Flyes
3
10-15
60 seconds
Straight Arm Lat Pull Downs
3
10-15
60 seconds
Day 5
Biceps and Triceps
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Rest
Dips
10
10
90 seconds
Dumbbell Curls
10
10
90 seconds
Cable Extensions of the Tricep
3
10-15
60 seconds
EZ Bar Preacher Curls
3
10-15
60 seconds
Phase B. In Phase B, you use the same weight that you did in your previous Phase A workout. You will reduce the 10x10 exercise to 5 sets of 10 reps. Everything else stays the same.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.