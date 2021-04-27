A CONTACTLESS SHIELD AGAINST COVID-19

With an approximate global lockdown of 2 months and an increasing patient count every hour, no doubt COVID-19 is the most lethal disease mankind has ever witnessed. While temperature detection has become an elemental criterion to enter any public/private place, the need for temperature detection techniques grew instantly.
Not just the latest government policies but private organizations too have added temperature screening and contactless measures as the initial qualifying step in their advisories and that is why contactless attendance and access control systems are in extensive demand. This article will educate you about the latest invention in the field of contactless attendance and access control which is; Thermal Temperature Screening feature.
Thermal Temperature Screening Process:
The thermal temperature screening or thermal screening is a process through which body’s temperature can be sensed with the help of thermal radiations emitted by it. The amount of infrared thermal radiations emitted by objects on to a detector converts the radiant power to electric signals. These can be displayed in units of temperature. Hence, displaying the actual temperature on the screen.
Biometric Attendance with Temperature Screening:
A thermal temperature screening feature when installed with a biometric face reading time attendance machine empowers it to check a person’s temperature while the machine reads the facial characteristics. The machine displays the body temperature on the screen and accepts the attendance if the temperature is normal, else rejects and denies the access if detects over temperature.
Some of the standard features a temperature sensor provides are:-
● Temperature measurement range: 32~42 degree celsius
● Thermal FAR infrared sensing spectrum: 9000~14000 nanometer
● The measurement accuracy of +/- 0.2 degree
● Resolution - 0.1 degree celsius
In terms of report generation:
● Temperature reports can be generated person wise / date wise
● Aggregate reports can also be generated
Also, such machines are efficient in working with multiple machine installation approach, which means a person can mark attendance on any of such machines in the office and the records would be masked to a central system which will generate the report.
ASTM E1965-98(2016) standard specification for infrared thermometers for intermittent determination of patient’s temperature is a global standard that a thermal temperature sensors should qualify.
Contactless Biometrics – An Irreplaceable Resource:
The workforces have again stepped into their corporate lives battling against COVID-19 with all their efforts to preserve the growth of the organizations. On the other hand, it is a bitter reality that due to this, the virus transmission graph has also seen an increase. But, practicing the guidelines on how to follow the contactless measures can make you avoid such a situation. So before ending, my question to you is,
Do you care about your employee’s safety?
Do you desire for a safer workplace with healthy employees?
Don’t you want your employees to be safe against COVID-19?
Attendance is the very first job an employee performs in the office & contactless biometrics with temperature detection feature will not only warn the management about a worker’s declining health condition but will also safeguard another employee by not allowing them to enter inside.