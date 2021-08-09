A G Anil Kumar: From ‘Heal Ananthapuram’ to ‘Green Ananthapuram’, a man making difference

Leading the way with his immense love for nature and a humanitarian mindset, A G Anil Kumar has always put his best foot forward to make Ananthapuram greener and help the ailing mankind.
Having helped the falling mankind in the district of Ananthapuram, A G Anil Kumar has already lit the torch that speaks volumes about his humanitarian approach towards living. He used all his resources to help people stuck amid the pandemic, especially the frontline workers and essential services. Under his dearest campaign ‘Heal Ananthapuram’, he had distributed over 90,000 N-95 masks, 1.5 lakh surgical masks, 75,000 surgical gloves, 3 lakh surgical caps, and 60,000 sanitizers brought from Malaysia and Korea to all the frontline and essential workers in town. After playing his part in helping to overcome the whirl of pandemic, people were stuck in, Anil started his endeavor of ‘Green Ananthapuram’
‘Green Ananthapuram’: Making it possible to breathe!
The world right now needs as many trees as possible. People think that just one individual doing it all won’t make a difference, but as we know, every drop makes the ocean. Contributing to this ocean and making the environment a more breathable and pleasing looking place, A G Anil Kumar Ananthapuram launched an empowering project of ‘Green Ananthapuram’ that focuses on planting trees, and creating green villages for a sustainable future.
Anil Kumar has made it a point to ensure that people do not just plant the sapling and leave it unattended, but that they devote their time and energy making it turn into a tree. He encourages the concept of adopting a tree where every street will be responsible for the plants in their area taking the ownership of raising them. In order to motivate people in the beginning, they are giving out INR 10000 as a token of appreciation for every two plants raised.
Through the medium of Green Ananthapuram, Anil Kumar plans to mandate the cutting down of trees by both the Government and Private Sector for their own reasons. They have formed a team that keeps a check on all such illegal activities that cause harm to nature and make sure that they are all reported to the forest department. It further demands penalization for the defaulters so that they never repeat the same mistake. Ever since the project was put into action, a minimum of twelve defaulters have been corrected. Hundreds of volunteers have enrolled themselves with the plan who have an hour set to be devoted to check that every tree in Ananthapuram does not have a nail embedded in it, damaging its tissues and killing it eventually.
Under the green village project, A G Anil Kumar and his effective team has rolled out India’s first green village headed by a woman engineer Sarpanch where every home in the village will have at least three trees. Implementing this plan in an area that is renowned for its droughts is an achievement in itself. Apart from it, a lot of South and North Indian actors have come forward in support of the project through their video shoutouts encouraging a wider audience to adopt the policies.
‘Green Ananthapuram’ has become an important step in conserving the environment in these trying and testing times of increasing global warming. Crediting their wonderful work under the project, the town’s District Administration, The Municipal Administration and close to 30 young social media pages of Ananthapuram district have come together to spread the message of saving and planting more and more trees.
It could be said that when such a man steps onto a mission to safeguard the world, then humanity will undoubtedly be stepping towards a better future, provided they are an equal part in all such endeavors.