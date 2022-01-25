A home inspired by Scandinavian design with a connect to nature in New Delhi

“Minimalism is beyond time. It is the stillness of perfection”
Our “O” Penthouse project by Deco-Arte speaks loudly of this saying!
January 25: Deco-Arte is a multi-disciplinary design and Interior architecture studio founded over a decade ago by Mr. Amardeep Gulri, providing services in the field of Interior Design, Interior Architecture, Interior Turnkey Projects and Furniture offering bespoke solutions for residences, restaurants, offices, hotels, and retail showrooms. Ever since its inception, the company has worked on over five hundred projects and turned client’s dreams into reality.
Mr. Amardeep Gulri started his journey from being an intern in Ukraine with a marketing firm, moving on to a 3years stint with Citibank then, starting a marketing firm into Architectural hardware and then, finally achieving his dream of designing amazing spaces, that gave birth to Deco-Arte. What sets him apart from others is that he has no precedent and that has made him design and execute over hundreds of projects in the Residential, Hospitality, Commercial & Retail Space each unique and different from the other. Everything he has created is from his own imagination and immense passion for design and interiors.
Amardeep is in love with Art- Deco, it’s the shapes and materials that made him fall in love with this style. That is why you will find that his interiors and collection share eclectic but still chic and contemporary features that inspire him. His mantra for success is integrity, honesty, quality, and good service.
For team Deco-Arte designing is not just about turning a space attractive, rather our design philosophy speaks of a blend between practicality, aesthetics, ethics and zeal to make every space artistic. Design is irrelevant if it fails the function. We ensure special attention is paid to the functioning and the smallest of details.
At Deco-Arte, we have a fully integrated team of architects, interior designers, technicians, and specialists who work to create solutions based on our client’s budget, scope, schedule and operating practices. Deco-Arte takes pride in saying that there is an eye for details while designing a project, from a facade design to the smallest of furniture.
Many reputed organizations have honoured the work of Deco-Arte by bestowing him with awards like, “The 2021 Global Choice Awards”, “Lux Life-Delhi’s most outstanding multidisciplinary design studio”, “ELDROK India Architecture Awards”, Business Mint - “Most Prominent Interior Design Firm, Delhi NCR” etc..
From the table of Mr. Amardeep Gulri,
“The function of design is to let design function flawlessly”
Beautifully blended materials, cool tones and textural spaces harmoniously came together in our latest project. This penthouse at DLF King’s Court had Mr. Mohit Goyal (C.E.O, Omaxe Group) the client, asking for a brief which revolved around a space that is minimal, uncluttered and pleasing to the eyes. Scandinavian inspired interiors.
The concept conceived for this space involved using natural materials, such as leather, wood, and hemp. Furthermore, this Nordic theme apartment is influenced by a connection to nature, which combines natural shapes, abstraction, and the use of natural elements. Comfortable furniture, natural lit spaces and a Scandinavian aesthetic conjure a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The interior palette is subtle, and colour is used as an accent through space. The affluence present in the space is offered by the subtler elements—the artwork, the furniture, and accessories. The space recalls the feeling of being at ‘home’ not just a distinctive design language, but also a blend of elements that are unique. We have taken decorative accents which are simple in designs. The space is decorated with elegant ceramic vases. To add texture and subtle color to the interiors, we have accentuated the couches with throws and pillows that have simple geometric prints. Sleek and functional without compromising on aesthetics, this penthouse has defined minimal yet eye-striking to all.
“There is not a single dull corner. The design is very light, and it’s an airy space, which has warm materials, colours and a soothing vibe”. “We picked the neutral colour of the living room, which is a soft, broken white and worked around the other shades Blue, Ochre, Grey. Focal points have been created throughout the space through the chandeliers, the accent colours or simply the artwork. A house should reflect the taste and personality of its owners as well as the ability of the designers to make the whole come together and create a space fit for its occupants. Hence, the furniture has been designed in such a way that it does not look bulky rather it brings in openness, opulence, and warmth to the space.
