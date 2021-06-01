A Model, Entrepreneur And A Motivational Speaker Who Aims To Spread Positivity, Rajiv Adatia Is Such A Gem!

Rajiv Adatia started modeling in London at the young age of 18 various brands, including international ones. At an age where people do not really care about their career and are just having fun, Rajiv Adatia already started his journey. In his school too, he was into performing arts along with psychology. He knew that he wanted to get into arts and knew that he had a bigger purpose in life than just existing, so he accordingly channeled his energy into what he was doing. He lost his father at the age of 18 so after school education he had got himself stuck in business and became an entrepreneur. He aligned himself with a decor company called “Wed In Style” and continues to work with them till now. He did a lot of production and started an events company collaborating with Bollywood and Hollywood artists. He realized he was still missing something that he was still yearning for after working with so many artists in the film industry in Mumbai. Rajiv Adatia thought of giving back to the world and started something that helped people in their problems daily. He thought that words helped him to heal things that he was going through.
Rajiv Adatia thinks that in the present era, where social media has overpowered the world and is taking much time of the audience, people tend to judge someone they barely even know. He thought that people wanted someone who cared for them and because of that, they start to believe that things will be on track eventually.
He knew that his calling was motivational speaking and writing. Rajiv Adatia knew that this would keep him fulfilled and he desired that people could start positively seeing things. He also has an Instagram handle (@rajivadatiaquotes) where he posts inspirational quotes and motivational things so that people get encouraged and motivated to follow their dreams and work for them.
Rajiv Adatia believes that positivity and positive thinking goes along away. He says that positivity not only heals the mind but the body too. He feels that the vibrational energy you need can heal so much that we spend so much time dwelling on it.
He had the vision to change lives and the way of thinking and observing that changed the narrative from negative to positive. He wanted to address how people think about and observe this world.
Rajiv Adatia thinks happier people are healthier because they see the world as a positive place to live in. He also says that these people do not complain but look for solutions and that’s what makes a difference.
Rajiv Adatia has an aim to write a book shortly. He wants to incorporate all his knowledge into the industry especially with the film industry to bring awareness and help those who are dealing with depression and anxiety. He urges more and more people to support and act in the same way as he is to make this place a better and happier one.
You can connect with Rajiv Adatia on Instagram – @rajivadatia