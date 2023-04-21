A New Crypto Continues To Impress Ripple (XRP) And Aptos (APT) Investors With Its Utility

TMS Network (TMSN) has emerged as a potential game-changer for investors, drawing attention away from Ripple (XRP) and Aptos (APT).
Fortune's Crypto 40 List does not feature Ripple (XRP)
Ripple was not included in the "Fortune Crypto 40" list, which was a surprise for many. This omission from Fortune's ranking has left numerous cryptocurrency enthusiasts astonished, as Ripple's (XRP) absence came as an unexpected development.
Certain members of the Ripple (XRP) community expressed frustration and anger towards Fortune's Crypto Editor, Jeff Roberts. Fans are accusing him of promoting propaganda against Ripple (XRP). Despite Fortune's assertion, many Ripple (XRP) enthusiasts are struggling to accept the verdict from the media outlet, finding it difficult to reconcile with their expectations.
At press time, the price of Ripple (XRP) is $0.51, with a 24-hour trading volume of $605 million. Over the past 24 hours, Ripple (XRP) has experienced a decline of 0.51% in its value.
Aptos (APT) Foundation initiates a $20 million Artist Grants Program
The Aptos Foundation has unveiled a new Artist Grants Program (AGP) with a total value of $20 million, aimed at attracting leading talent to the world of Web3. The program will reward artists for creating art on the Aptos (APT) platform, while fostering a vibrant community of creators. This initiative by Aptos (APT) will further build upon the foundation's previous efforts, which have already provided $3 million in resources to support artists in utilizing blockchain and Web3 technologies for scaling their artistic endeavors.
Artists who are interested in the program can access a registration form on the Aptos (APT) Foundation website. Upon approval, selected artists will receive funding as well as access to Aptos' infrastructure. They will also receive direct support from Aptos' (APT) core team as needed.
Furthermore, artists and creators who are awarded grants will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with the Aptos (APT) Foundation in developing new programs aimed at supporting creators. Aptos (APT) has emphasized that their AGP stands out from other similar initiatives due to its swift and efficient capital deployment, which aims to amplify the impact of artists as they scale their creative endeavors.
The current price of Aptos (APT) is $12.39, with a 24-hour trading volume of $136 million. Over the past 24 hours, Aptos (APT) has experienced a decline of 2.98% in its value.
TMS Network (TMSN) is winning over investors
TMS Network (TMSN) has generated significant interest among buyers due to its impressive presale rally, capturing the attention of investors. TMS Network (TMSN) had already gained popularity among investors during the first two stages of its presale, which ended on a positive note. With the ongoing third stage of the presale, which is 40% subscribed, TMS Network (TMSN) has made a notable impact in the crypto market, raising nearly $4.2 million.
TMS Network (TMSN) provides traders with a wealth of resources to learn about various aspects of trading, including technical analysis, candlestick charting, stop loss management, fundamental analysis, risk management, and point & figure charting.
TMS Network (TMSN) has exhibited an extraordinary growth rate of 2500%, drawing a flurry of buyers who are keen to acquire TMS Network (TMSN) at its current price of $0.08. Renowned industry experts are of the opinion that TMS Network (TMSN) is well-positioned to make a substantial impact in the crypto market, with the potential to revolutionize the landscape of cryptocurrencies.
Conclusion
In conclusion, as TMS Network (TMSN) continues to make waves, and disrupt the traditional investment landscape, it is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, challenging established players like Ripple (XRP) and Aptos (APT).
Learn more about this protocol here;
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io/
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetwork_io
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof