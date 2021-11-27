A 'New Wave' of Food Products Will Hit India With FSSAI's Regulations Allowing Hemp to be Used as a Food Source

New Delhi [India], November 27: India’s hemp and cannabis sector are all prepared to hit the next wave of food and beverage products with the Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI) setting the regulation for allowing hemp to be used as a food source.
FSSAI issued a notification on November 15, 2021, stating ‘the hemp seed, hemp seed oil, and hemp seed flour shall be sold as food or used as an ingredient in a food for sale, subject to conforming standards.
Welcoming the FSSAI regulations on hemp as a food source, Founder of Ananta Hemp Works based in Delhi NCR, Abhinav Bhaskar, said, “With extended support from the government, we are expecting the industry to flourish and capture a major chunk of the market in coming times, Not just in sectors limited to medicine, nutritional and personal care but textile, agriculture and others as well. Hemp holds the potential to be the backbone of many businesses. We aim to take Indian hemp to the world.”
Vikram Bir Singh, Co-Founder of Ananta Hemp Works, said, “FSSAI’s notification on the use of hemp as a food source has transformed the fortunes of the hemp and cannabis sector in India. In 2017, FSSAI was granting licenses for hemp seed products, followed by a warning letter to all manufacturers that there were ‘no standards’ for hemp in India and that the products were being sold illegally. In the coming years, lots of food products containing hemp seeds and hemp seed oil will enter the space and increase the availability of the same across the food industry, giving consumers various choices of healthy foods.”
Vijaya, also commonly known as Bhanga and cannabis, a drug of herbal origin, is being extensively used by Ayurvedic physicians to treat various diseases and lifestyle disorders, as it’s showing great results if administered correctly. Ayurveda is a branch of medicine that recognizes the use of cannabis leaves in the manufacturing of Ayurvedic medicines.
Ananta Hemp Works has the Ayush license to manufacture hemp-based medicines and nutritional products. To promote overall well-being and holistic health through the medium of natural Hemp-based products, Ananta has introduced four product lines which include Hemp Nutrition, Hemp Personal Care and Hemp Wellness, with a small segment dedicated to pets known as CannaEase PetWell as well.
On November 18, 2021, Ananta completed one year of its establishment, and they have established a few Ayurvedic clinics in Delhi known as Ananta Vijaya Wellness clinics with leading ayurvedic doctors to make the hemp products available to the people.
Dr. Piyush Juneja | Ayurvedic Consultant | National Coordinator IMA AYUS | Certified Medical Cannabis Practitioner | Founder of Indianvaidyas.com
“Ananta’s - Vijaya Wellness Clinics in Delhi NCR are serving patients to manage lifestyle disorders. Their medicines cover a wide range of health problems, including stress, pain management, insomnia, to name a few. The clinics are proving to be a go-to for ethical practice and re-establishing the importance of Ayurveda practice in India. I have personally prescribed Ananta’s CannaEase hemp-based medicines to various patients and am happy to say I am getting a great response on their efficacy,” said Dr. Piyush Juneja, a certified medical cannabis practitioner and founder of Indianvaidyas.com
Ananta aims to bring plant-based medicine, nutrition and chemical-free personal care products to everyone following a sustainable and clean brand approach. They actively advocate the Vijaya plant as a pioneer in our lives while creating awareness and imparting valuable information about the plant in the public domain.
Visit hempworks.in to experience the natural way of well-being, or visit your nearest Ananta Vijaya Wellness Clinic for an Ayurvedic Consultation. Take a step towards your well-being!