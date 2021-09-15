A new web series called ‘A Murder Mystery to be aired on OTT platform: Actress Payal Malik has been signed

There is good news for Indian netizens and the OTT audience. An upcoming series ‘A Murder Mystery’ will soon be aired on one of the leading OTT platforms. Social media sensation Payal Malik will be seen in a lead role in this series. This is a great achievement for Payal who comes from a simple family. She doesn’t have any connections in the entertainment industry and has bagged this role solely based on her talent and hard work. She started her journey with TikTok and bewitched the audience. She is one of the top influencers in India with a huge following of 1.8 million. Payal is hoping to keep up to the expectations of these followers with her performance.
Payal has been making her way to the hearts of these fans by creating valuable content. Her content includes makeup and beauty videos, fitness videos, and romantic videos. She also posts family videos with her husband Armaan Malik and son Chirayu Malik and fans love their family. Payal also has a YouTube channel called ‘Family Fitness’. The channel has 2 million subscribers on YouTube. Through this channel, Payal gives a glimpse into her family life and makes people laugh with comic videos that she posts from time to time. People also turn to this channel for fitness tips and inspiration.
Fans love Payal’s simple yet glamorous appeal and her expressions. She also loves tattoos and has several amazing ones. Now that Payal will be seen in a web series, she is nervous as well as excited. She wishes that the web series gets the deserved attention and she becomes more popular. She also dreams of a Bollywood role one day.
At the young age of 27 years, Payal has achieved what others struggle for. Her parents are proud of her achievements. Her commitment and consistency have helped her reach where she is today. She works as long as 14 hours on some days to ideate videos, create them, and post them. Beauty and fitness are her favorite niches and she plans to continue creating content in these niches even after her web series.
Payal was earlier seen in music videos of her songs Yamraj and Machis. The audience was mesmerized to see her moves and actions in the song. Her innocent looks and expressive eyes always grab attention. She is also looking forward to other upcoming songs that will feature her.
While talking about her feelings about being seen on a popular OTT platform, Payal got emotional. She said that she is speechless and hadn’t ever imagined that she will come so far. She is now determined to perform her best and do full justice to the trust invested in her.
We hope Payal goes further in her career and hope to see her in many more shows and movies.