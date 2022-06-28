A Quick Guide to Leverage Trading

The crypto market has seen incredible growth, and many have become crypto enthusiasts. Hopes of investing in the next big thing are all over crypto Reddit, crypto Twitter, and crypto Discord, but finding hidden gems is no easy task, although services such as Token Metrics can be a great help!
Crypto trading has also become a popular way of making money online, either as a full-time occupation or as a hobby, but there are many ways of trading cryptocurrencies. Today, we will go over a specific way of trading and where you can do it.
Trading Crypto
There are many ways of trading cryptocurrencies, from the most basic, spot trading, to more advanced ways of trading, such as margin trading and leverage trading.
There’s also grid trading; using crypto trading bots is another popular way of trading that doesn’t involve much work or effort from the investor.
If you want to use crypto trading bots, you may want to check out services like Pionex and KuCoin, which offer free trading bots.
Leverage Trading
Leverage trading is a way of trading crypto that can bring huge gains to the trader but can also bring ruin. If you don’t set a stop-loss limit, you may quickly end up being liquidated, so remember to be very careful!
Leverage trading is a way of trading using borrowed money from the crypto exchange you are using, and there are many options out there.
While leverage trading, you can multiply your investment, with some crypto exchanges offering up to 100x trading on your initial investment.
Naturally, the gains can be incredible, but with high rewards also come incredibly high risks. Leverage trading should never be tried by someone who does not know what they are doing, and it is not advisable for beginners!
A big advantage of leverage trading is that you can profit in both bear and bull markets, it doesn't matter if prices are going up or down, as long as you trade in the direction that the market is going.
If the market is goes down, you'll be profitable if you are shorting, this basically means that you were betting that the market would go down, on the other hand, if the market is going up, you'll be rofitable if you were longing, which means that you were betting that the market would go up.
Leverage Trading Exchanges
There are many exchanges where you can do leverage trading, including popular exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Huobi, and Crypto.com. But two of the best exchanges for leverage trading are probably Bybit and Phemex.
Both Bybit and Phemex are well-established exchanges specializing in leverage trading. They both offer strong safety and security features, good customer support, great welcome offers, and competitive trading fees!
If you want to try either of them, head to RushRadar and check out the best and latest Bybit Bonus along with a Bybit Referral Code to get the best offer during the sign-up process! For Phemex, get the best Phemex Invitation Code to enjoy the latest welcome bonus!
RushRadar is a great hub for information related to the digital world in general, focusing their articles, reviews, and discounts, around five main categories – Cybersecurity, Education, Content Creation, Web Design, and Investing!
To Recap
We all know that Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies have become extremely popular, but many types of trading have also risen in popularity. One of those types of trading is leverage trading, which, although very popular and sometimes unbelievably profitable, can also be very dangerous, driving traders to liquidation in the bleep of a second. Knowing what liquidation is and how to avoid it is crucial. So, before ever getting into leverage trading, make sure you know what you are doing, mitigate your risk, and never invest more than what you are willing to lose, leverage trading is not recommended for beginners, and only experienced and expert traders should consider it!